Global Aircraft Manufacturing Markets 2013-2017 & 2018-2022 - Highest Growth is Projected to Come from Helicopters

Global aircrafts market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for passenger aircrafts drones. There is mounting pressure on aircraft manufacturing to reduce costs, enhance aircraft capabilities and safety features. At the same time, emerging market growth, low interest rate environment, urbanization, rising population, rising disposable income and increasing military tensions globally is driving the demand for aircrafts market.

The market for aircraft is somewhat concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market include Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corp., BAE Systems, Inc. and Textron, Inc.

The highest growth is also projected to come from helicopters. Major factors included economic growth, increase in defense expenditures in developing countries and increasing incidences of terrorism and violence in the Middle East and Africa.

North America is the largest market for the aircraft manufacturing market. It was followed by Asia-Pacific and Western Europe. Going forward, Eastern Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the aircraft manufacturing market, followed by Asia-Pacific. The USA is the largest market in terms of value and in the aircraft manufacturing market. China and Russia are forecasted to have the fastest growth.

The market is challenged by restraints such as decline in high investment costs, investments in cyber wars and cyber regulations.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

2 Summary and Highlights



3 Aircraft Manufacturing Market Characteristics



4 Aircraft Manufacturing Market Size and Growth



Historic Market Growth

Drivers of the Market

Increase in Airline Passengers

Restraints on the Market

Forecast Market Growth

Drivers of the Market

Economic Growth

Technological Advancements

Restraints on the Market

Emerging Cyber Wars

Extreme Weather Conditions

5 Aircraft Manufacturing Market Trends and Strategies



3D Printing of Parts

Smart Glasses to Improve Efficiency

Combined Vision Systems for Real-Time Visualization

Lightweight Manufacturing to Meet Fuel Consumption Standards

IoT for Predictive Maintenance

Machine Learning Algorithms in Aircrafts

4K Technology in Drones

Increasing Use of CFRP material in Helicopter Manufacturing

6 PESTLE Analysis

Political

Increasing Defense Spending

Government Intervention

Political Instability and Wars

Economical

Emerging Markets

Economic Slowdown

Social

Increasing Demand for Air Travel from Millennial Population

Technological

3D Printing of Aircraft Parts

IoT Technology for Aircraft Maintenance

Environmental

Legal

Stringent Government Regulations

7 Aircraft Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market, by Segment

Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

Civil and Military Helicopters Manufacturing

Market Characteristics

Civil and Military Aeroplane Manufacturing

Market Characteristics

Civil and Military Drones Manufacturing

Market Characteristics

8 Aircraft Manufacturing Market Regional and Country Analysis

Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market, by Region

Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Region, 2013-2022

Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market Segmentation, by Region, 2017

Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market, by Country

Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Country

Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market Segmentation, by Country, 2017

9 Aircraft Manufacturing Market Customer Information

Technological Advancements Increase Aircraft Performance

Boeing Rated Most Reliable Aircraft Manufacturer

Business Aviation Use Only One Airplane

Usage of Drones

Investing in Drones

Applications of an Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Industries Investments in Drone Technology

10 Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

Global Per Capita Average Aircraft Manufacturing Market Expenditure

11 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Manufacturing Market

Asia-Pacific Aircraft Manufacturing Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

Major Contracts and Initiatives

Regulations

Regulatory Bodies

Major Associations

Corporate Tax Structure

Taxes Levied

Major Companies

Asia-Pacific Aircraft Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017

Asia-Pacific Aircraft Manufacturing Market Forecast

Asia-Pacific Aircraft Manufacturing Market, by Segment

Asia-Pacific Aircraft Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast CAGR, by Segment, 2013-2022

12 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

China Aircraft Manufacturing Market Overview

Country Information

Market Information

Background Information

Major Contracts

Regulations

Regulatory Bodies

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

China Aircraft Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017

China Aircraft Manufacturing Market Forecast, 2017-2022

China Market Size, by Segment

China Aircraft Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

India Aircraft Manufacturing Market Overview

Country Information

Market Information

Background Information

Major Contracts and Initiatives

Regulations

Regulatory Bodies

Major Associations

Corporate Tax Structure

Taxes Levied

Major Companies

India Aircraft Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017

India Aircraft Manufacturing Market Forecast, 2017-2022

India Market Size, by Segment

India Aircraft Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

Japan Aircraft Manufacturing Market Overview

Country Information

Market Information

Background Information

Major Contracts and Initiatives

Regulations

Regulatory Bodies

Major Associations

Major Companies

Japan Aircraft Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017

Japan Aircraft Manufacturing Market Forecast, 2017-2022

Japan Market Size, by Segment

Japan Aircraft Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

Australia Aircraft Manufacturing Market

Australia Aircraft Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017

Australia Aircraft Manufacturing Market Forecast, 2017-2022

Australia Market Size, by Segment

Australia Aircraft Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

13 Western Europe Aircraft Manufacturing Market

Western European Aircraft Manufacturing Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

Investments/Contracts

Regulatory Bodies

Major Associations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Companies

Western Europe Aircraft Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017

Western Europe Aircraft Manufacturing Market Forecast, 2017-2022

Western Europe Market Size, by Segment

Western Europe Aircraft Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

14 Western Europe Aircraft Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

United Kingdom Aircraft Manufacturing Market Overview

Country Information

Market Information

Background Information

Investments/Contracts

Regulatory Bodies

Major Associations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Companies

UK Aircraft Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017

UK Aircraft Manufacturing Market Forecast, 2017-2022

UK Market Size, by Segment

UK Aircraft Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

Germany Aircraft Manufacturing Market

Germany Aircraft Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017

Germany Aircraft Manufacturing Market Forecast, 2017-2022

Germany Market Size, by Segment

Germany Aircraft Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

France Aircraft Manufacturing Market

France Aircraft Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017

France Aircraft Manufacturing Market Forecast, 2017-2022

France Market Size, by Segment

France Aircraft Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

Italy Aircraft Manufacturing Market

Italy Aircraft Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017

Italy Aircraft Manufacturing Market Forecast, 2017-2022

Italy Market Size, by Segment

Italy Aircraft Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

Spain Aircraft Manufacturing Market

Spain Aircraft Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017

Spain Aircraft Manufacturing Market Forecast, 2017-2022

Spain Market Size, by Segment

Spain Aircraft Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

15 Eastern Europe Aircraft Manufacturing Market

Eastern European Aircraft Manufacturing Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

Major Contracts and Initiatives

Regulations

Regulatory Bodies

Major Associations

Major Companies

Eastern Europe Aircraft Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017

Eastern Europe Aircraft Manufacturing Market Forecast, 2017-2022

Eastern Europe Market Size, by Segment

Eastern Europe Aircraft Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

16 Eastern Europe Aircraft Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

Russia Aircraft Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017

Russia Aircraft Manufacturing Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Russia Market Size, by Segment

Russia Aircraft Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

17 North America Aircraft Manufacturing Market

North America Aircraft Manufacturing Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

Major Contracts and Initiatives

Regulations

Regulatory Bodies

Major Associations

Corporate Tax Structure

Taxes Levied

Major Companies

North America Aircraft Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017

North America Aircraft Manufacturing Market Forecast, 2017-2022

North America Market Size, by Segment

North America Aircraft Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

18 North America Aircraft Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

USA Aircraft Manufacturing Market

USA Aircraft Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017

USA Aircraft Manufacturing Forecast Market, 2017-2022

USA Market Size, by Segment

USA Aircraft Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022

19 South America Aircraft Manufacturing Market

South America Aircraft Manufacturing Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

Major Contracts

Regulations

Regulatory Bodies

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

South America Aircraft Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017

South America Aircraft Manufacturing Forecast Market, 2017-2022

South America Market Size, by Segment

South America Aircraft Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast Growth, by Segment, 2013-2022

20 South America Aircraft Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

Brazil Aircraft Manufacturing Market

Brazil Aircraft Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017

Brazil Aircraft Manufacturing Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Brazil Market Size, by Segment

Brazil Aircraft Manufacturing Historic and Forecast Market, by Segment, 2013-2022

21 Middle East Aircraft Manufacturing Market

Middle Aircraft Manufacturing Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

Major Contracts and Initiatives

Regulations

Regulatory Bodies

Taxes Levied

Major Companies

Middle East Aircraft Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017

Middle East Aircraft Manufacturing Market Forecast, 2017-2022

Middle East Market Size, by Segment

Middle East Aircraft Manufacturing Historic and Forecast Market, by Segment, 2013-2022

22 Africa Aircraft Manufacturing Market

Africa Aircraft Manufacturing Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

Major Contracts

Regulations

Regulatory Bodies

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

Africa Aircraft Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017

Africa Aircraft Manufacturing Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Africa Market Size, by Segment

Africa Aircraft Manufacturing Historic and Forecast Market, by Segment, 2013-2022

23 Aircraft Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Airbus SE

Bae Systems Plc

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Textron, Inc.

The Boeing Company

24 Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Aircraft Manufacturing Market

Lockheed Martin Acquired Sikorsky Aircraft Corp.

Textron Acquired Beechcraft

Zhonghang Heibao Acquired Shenyang Aircraft Industry

Wanfeng Aviation Industry Acquired Diamond Aircraft Group

Boeing Acquired Aurora Flight Sciences

25 Appendix

26 References





