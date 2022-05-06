Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Markets, 2022-2030 - Increase in Regulations for Reducing Aircraft Emissions Globally to Drive Adoption of Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines

DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market by End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Platform (General Aviation, Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Advanced Air Mobility), Horsepower, Engine Type, Fuel Type and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market is projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2021 to USD 4.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5%

The market exhibits lucrative growth potential during the forecast period primarily due to the inherent operational benefits of micro turbine engines, including low operating and maintenance costs of micro turbine engines and the introduction of new generation hybrid architecture in aircraft.

Nevertheless, the emergence of hybrid electric power generation technology and the development of distributed power generation systems are anticipated to open several growth opportunities for aircraft micro turbine engine manufacturers during the forecast period.



The Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market is dominated by a handful of established players, mainly due to the high technical expertise required to design the high-performance components of a micro turbine engine.

The key players in the market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (US), Safran SA (France), and UAV Turbines Inc. (US), among others. Major focus was given to the contracts and new product development due to the changing requirements of end-user industries globally.



Based on installation, the aftermarket segment of the aircraft micro turbine engines market is estimated to account for the largest market share from 2021 to 2030



Based on installation, the auxiliary power segment is expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period (2021 to 2030). The aftermarket segment of the aircraft micro turbine engines market is limited to the replacement of auxiliary power units (APUs) once its service life expires.

Since the aftermarket segment mainly replaces micro turbines on old aircraft, the research excludes platforms such as light aircraft, military UAVs, and advanced air mobility (cargo drones and air taxis). Micro turbine engine manufacturers are the sole source of APU replacement.

The aftermarket for micro turbine engines of light aircraft, military UAVs, and advanced air mobility aircraft is futuristic as many of these products are yet to be commercialized. However, the continuous advancements in micro turbine engine technology are expected to drive the growth of the aftermarket segment.



Based on end-use, the auxiliary power segment is estimated to account for the largest market share from 2021 to 2030



Based on end-use, the auxiliary power segment is expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period (2021 to 2030). There are ongoing research activities undertaken on an aircraft architecture wherein a micro turbine engine is used for auxiliary power.

Micro turbine engines with power ratings between 5 HP and 500 HP are expected to find applications as auxiliary power units in civil aviation by cutting off the operating costs of light aircraft and business jets. The use of microturbines for auxiliary power would increase onboard electric power generation and reduce emissions.

The anatomy of a microturbine is similar to a gas turbine used in an aircraft comprising compressor, combustor, turbine, alternator, recuperator, and generator. For small-scale power generation, microturbines for propulsion in aircraft offer many advantages over other technologies, including lesser moving parts, compatible size, lighter weight, better efficiency, lower emissions, and waste fuel utilization. These systems also allow recovery of waste heat, leading to efficiencies greater than 80%.



Based on platform, the advanced air mobility segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest growth in the aircraft micro turbine engines market from 2021 to 2030



Based on the platform, the advanced air mobility segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period (2021 to 2030). The unprecedented growth in urban population is envisioned to promote the development of hybrid air taxis and unmanned cargo delivery systems.

Presently, several companies are focusing on the development of air taxis that are expected to be commercialized in the coming years. Air taxis can be piloted manually or flown autonomously and have the capability to take off and land vertically, making it easier for them to land in crowded locations in cities.

For instance, Rolls- Royce (US) announced the development of a comprehensive hybrid aerospace turbine engine that is expected to pave the way for experimental flights on aircraft after 2021. The development includes a prototype of the APUS i-5 aircraft to demonstrate the commercial applications of hybrid-electric technology. The system could be used across a wide range of transport platforms, including VTOLs, to enable distributed electric propulsion in aircraft.



Moreover, hybrid architecture is being preferred for power powering intercity travel and cargo deliveries. With the establishment of a viable Beyond Visual Line of Operations (BVLOS) regulatory framework, the adoption of drones for point-to-point delivery of cargo and passengers is envisioned to increase.

Japan is one of the few countries to have tested large UAVs for use in freight transport. Swiss Post and Swiss WorldCargo (Switzerland) are currently experimenting with drones for air freight solutions. Plans for commercial drones for freight have recently been announced by many companies, including Deutsche Post (DHL)(Germany), Zookal, Inc. (an Australian textbook service), and Amazon, Inc (US).



The European market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2030 in the aircraft micro turbine engines market



Based on region, Europe is expected to lead the aircraft micro turbine engines market from 2021 to 2030. The demand for stealth and durable aerial vehicles for use in military operations in Europe is expected to rise soon.

Key players operating in the European market are entering into agreements and collaborations to develop technologies and platforms that can expand the applicability of aerial vehicles in border and coastal patrolling and homeland security. The UK government has permitted more than 130 private companies to fly UAVs in civilian airspace, while France has approved limited UAV operations for homeland security activities.

The demand for compact and efficient propulsion systems to operate military drones will drive the aircraft micro turbine engines market. The rise in the number of development programs for electric aircraft, the development of aerial vehicles with advanced technologies, and the growth in air traffic are the major factors expected to add up to the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period.

Major companies profiled in the report include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (US), Safran SA (France), and UAV Turbines Inc. (US), among others.

Premium Insights

Increase in Regulations for Reducing Aircraft Emissions Globally to Drive Adoption of Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines

Above 200 Hp Segment Projected to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Turboshaft Segment Expected to Influence Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market During Forecast Period

Germany Estimated to Register Highest CAGR in Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Low Operating and Maintenance Costs of Micro Turbine Engines

Introduction of New Generation Hybrid Architecture in Aircraft

Enforcement of Stringent Regulations for Emission and Noise

Restraints

High Overall Temperature of Systems Restricts Adoption

Opportunities

Emergence of Hybrid Electric Power Generation Technology

Development of Distributed Power Generation Systems

Challenges

Reliability of Micro Turbine Engines in Harsh Environments

High Cost of Micro Turbine Engines

Technology Analysis

Advanced Hybrid Range Extender

Predictive Maintenance

Composite Technology

Use Case Analysis

Use Case: Electric Hybrid Propulsion System

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

Disruptive Technologies: 3D Printing, Additive Manufacturing

Fuel Agnostic Micro Turbine Engines

Aircraft Hybrid Electrification Technology

Alternative Technologies

Advanced Batteries

Lithium-Sulphur (Li-S)

Gas Engines

Fuel Cells

Nasa Electrified Aircraft Propulsion (Eap) Programs

Nasa Starc-Abl

Boeing Sugar Freeze

Nasa N3-X

Esaero Eco-150

Boeing Sugar Volt

Rolls- Royce High Power , High Scalability, Hybrid Powertrain (H3Ps)

, High Scalability, Hybrid Powertrain (H3Ps) Utc Project 804

Impact of Megatrends

Green Engines & Smart Engines

Electric Propulsion

Machine Learning

Innovations and Patent Registrations

