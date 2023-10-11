Global Aircraft Recycling Market Set to Reach USD 11.28 Billion by 2030 with a Robust CAGR of 8.59%

PUNE, India, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium Global Research, a renowned market research firm, has recently published a comprehensive report on the aircraft recycling market, shedding light on the trends, drivers, restraints, and macroeconomic indicators influencing this industry both in the short and long term. The research provides a thorough analysis of segments and sub-segments within the global and regional aircraft recycling markets.

The aircraft recycling market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, reflecting an industry on the rise. In 2022, it was valued at USD 5.35 billion, and Infinium Global Research's latest findings predict that it will reach a staggering USD 11.28 billion by 2030, boasting a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.59% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Meeting the Demand for Aircraft Recycling

The burgeoning aircraft recycling market finds its growth impetus in the escalating number of retired airplanes. As more aircraft reach the end of their operational lives, the demand for recycling services continues to surge. This increased number of retired planes fuels the expansion of the aircraft recycling industry. Additionally, aircraft recycling proves to be economically beneficial due to the recovery of valuable materials and aircraft parts.

Metals such as aluminum, titanium, steel, and other composite materials recovered from retired aircraft are recyclable. Many airlines worldwide are embracing the utilization of these recovered aircraft parts. The recovery and potential reuse of these materials not only contribute to the sustainability of aviation but also enhance the economic viability of aircraft recycling, thus driving market growth.

However, establishing a recycling facility and acquiring the necessary equipment involve significant upfront costs, which may potentially hinder market growth. Nevertheless, the aftermarket for aircraft parts is experiencing rapid growth, presenting lucrative opportunities for the aircraft recycling market.

Geographical Insights

Among the geographical regions, North America is expected to dominate the aircraft recycling market during the projected period. North America boasts one of the world's largest and most established aviation industries, home to numerous major airlines, aircraft manufacturers, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities. Consequently, the retirement and decommissioning of aircraft occurs frequently, ensuring a consistent source for aircraft recycling companies. The sheer volume of retired aircraft in North America guarantees a steady demand for recycling services.

Furthermore, Europe is poised to secure a significant share of the aircraft recycling market, primarily due to its stringent environmental regulations. Europe has been at the forefront of implementing strict environmental standards and promoting sustainable aviation practices. As a result, aircraft operators and airlines in Europe are compelled to adopt eco-friendly recycling methods to align with these rigorous environmental standards.

Market Segmentation

The comprehensive report on the global aircraft recycling market covers various segments:

Aircraft: Sub-markets include narrow-body, wide-body, and regional aircraft.

Sub-markets include narrow-body, wide-body, and regional aircraft. Product: Sub-markets encompass engine components, landing gear, avionics, and others.

Sub-markets encompass engine components, landing gear, avionics, and others. Material: Sub-markets include aluminum and other metals & alloys.

Key Market Players:

The report highlights profiles of companies that are contributing to the dynamic aircraft recycling market. These companies are at the forefront of providing innovative and sustainable solutions for retiring and decommissioning aircraft. The key market players include:

Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions (AELS)

TARMAC AEROSAVE

ecube,inc

AIR SALVAGE INTERNATIONAL LTD

Aviation International Recycling

Vallair

VIRTUSTRADE RECYCLING AIRPLANES

ComAv - Commercial Aviation Services

VAS Aero Services, LLC

CAVU Aerospace Inc.

The global aircraft recycling market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing number of retired airplanes and the economic viability of recycling valuable materials and aircraft parts.

