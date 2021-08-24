Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market to Exceed $1001.28 Million at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027 Timeframe - Exclusive Report [177 pages] by Research Dive

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a recent report studied by Research Dive, the Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market is predicted to gain $1001.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2020-2027 timeframe.

Covid-19 Impact on the Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market

The downfall of the airline industry during the Covid-19 crisis due to the shutdown of air travel and related operations is predicted to decline the global aircraft seat actuation system market. Moreover, the pandemic has led to a complete halt of the manufacturing of aircraft seats, which is affecting the market growth.

Factors Affecting the Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Growth

The growth in the utilization of aircraft seat actuation system technology due to its importance in aircrafts is estimated to surge the market in the forecasted years. High-quality seats with features such as comfort, motion control, self-adjusting aircraft seat actuators, and lightweight are anticipated to boost the market in the estimated timeframe. However, high costs associated with the manufacturing of aircraft seat actuation systems are projected to hamper the market growth in the forecasted years. On the other hand, an increase in the demand for low-cost airlines equipped with seat actuators is projected to open various opportunities in the market.

Segment Analysis

The report divides the market into segments based on aircraft type, passenger seat class, type, and region.

Based on aircraft type segment, the market is divided into

Rotary wing

Linear wing

From the above, the linear wing-sub-segment is expected to surge at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecasted period. The linear wing type has the potential to carry massive payloads for longer distances, thus the seat actuators are utilized for the pilot's comfort during a long journey. This aspect is projected to fuel the growth of the sub-segment market during the forecasted period.

Based on passenger seat class segment, the market is classified into

First-class

Business-class

Economy class

Premium economy class

From the above, the premium economy class sub-segment is predicted to upsurge at a CAGR of 8.9% during the analyzed timeframe. The premium economy class lies between business and first-class cabins which are considerably more expensive. Premium economy offers better seating for the customer as well. This factor is projected to bolster the sub-segment market growth during the forecasted years.

Based on type segment, the market is bifurcated into

Electromechanical

Others

The electrochemical sub-segment is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecasted years. The electrochemical seats minimize vibrations produced from the mechanical machine apparatus and assemblies present in the aircraft. This factor is projected to drive the sub-segment market growth during the forecasted years.

Regional Outlook

The major regions of the market are as follows:

LAMEA

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

From the above, the European market is expected to enhance at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecasted years. The regional market growth is mainly due to the presence of leading manufacturing companies. The companies are involved in creating new and advanced seats for the aircraft, thus boosting the global market growth.

Top 10 Key Players and Developments - Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market

The leading players of the global aircraft seat actuation system market are as follows:

Kyntronics Astronics Corporation Moog Inc., Crane Aerospace & Electronics Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation) ITT Inc., NOOK Industries Inc., Bühler Motor GmbH Rollon SpA, AIRWORK PNEUMATIC EQUIPMENT

These market players are adopting numerous strategies like new product launches, building product portfolios, financing various research and development activities, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations to flourish in the global market. For example, in September 2019, Astronics Corporation, a provider of technologies for defense and aerospace, declared the launch of an in-seat power retrofit solution for aircraft. This product offers quick USB charging choices for aircraft during overnight maintenance checks.

