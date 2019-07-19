Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market 2019-2025 - Growing Demand for Customized First Class and Business Class Seats & Rise of Low-Cost Airlines

DUBLIN, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market by Material (Leather, Vinyl, Fabric), Seat Cover Type (Headrest, Armrest) Seat Type (First, Business, Premium, Economy), Aircraft Type, End Use, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing aircraft orders across the globe are driving the market growth.

The aircraft seat upholstery market size is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 to USD 1.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by factors such as increasing aircraft orders across the globe, rising number of premium economy seats, growing demand for customized seats for first class and business class, and maintenance and retrofitting of existing aircraft. However, the shortage of seat suppliers in the aviation industry and complex regulatory framework and certifications are limiting the overall growth of the market.

Based on end-use, the aftermarket segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft seat upholstery market in 2019. Based on end-use, aircraft seat upholstery aftermarket is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2019. The aftermarket segment is also projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising air passenger traffic and the increasing number of long-haul flights across the globe, leading to an increasing need for frequent maintenance and replacement of seat upholstery.

Based on material type, the fabric segment estimated to account for the major market share in 2019.

Fabrics are majorly used for the seat covers of premium economy class and economy class seats. With the rise in demand for premium economy class seats from business travelers, owing to its cheaper ticket price as compared to business class seats, there is a growing demand for seating comfort, which, in turn, is fueling the demand for aircraft seat upholstery fabric.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft seat upholstery market in 2019. Asia Pacific has a high demand for air travel, and there is tremendous growth in the air passenger traffic in this region. The rise in passenger traffic is leading to a rise in aircraft deliveries, which, in turn, is boosting the growth of both the aircraft seats as well as the aircraft seat upholstery markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market From 2019 to 2025

4.2 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Material

4.3 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Aircraft Type

4.4 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Number of Premium Economy Seats in Passenger Aircraft

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Customized First Class and Business Class Seats

5.2.1.3 Increasing Aircraft Orders

5.2.1.4 Maintenance and Retrofitting of Existing Aircraft

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Shortage of Seat Suppliers

5.2.2.2 Regulatory Frameworks and Certifications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise of Low-Cost Airlines

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Delay in Aircraft Deliveries

5.2.4.2 High Installation and Refurbishment Cost

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aircraft Seating Evolution

6.2.1 1980s: Armchair Kings First Class

6.2.2 Mid-1990s: Cradle Seats

6.2.3 Early 2000s: Flatbed Seating Solutions

6.2.4 Early 2010s: Lightweight Seats

6.3 New Product Innovations in Aircraft Seat Upholstery By Top Manufacturers, 2018-2019

6.3.1 Sensitive Aircraft Seat Cover (Smeated)

6.3.2 Wall Blankets

6.3.3 Brisa High Performance for Seating and Brisa Distressed Hp

6.4 Technology Trends

6.4.1 Advanced Materials

6.4.2 Biodegradable Seat Covers

6.4.3 Anti-Stain Effect

6.4.4 Hygienic Effect

6.5 Bill of Materials (BoM)

6.5.1 BoM: Economy Class Seats

6.5.2 BoM: Premium Economy Seats

6.5.3 BoM: Business Class Seats

6.5.4 BoM: First Class Seats

7 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By End Use

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 OEM

7.1.1.1 Increase in Demand for Line Fitting of Aircraft Seats is Driving Growth of OEM Segment

7.1.2 Aftermarket

7.1.2.1 Customization of Business and First-Class Seats By Premium Airlines is Expected to Drive the Aftermarket Segment

8 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Aircraft Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Narrow-Body Aircraft (NBA)

8.2.1 Rise in Demand for Economy Class Seats is Increasing Demand for NBA in Emerging Economies Such as India, China, Brazil, and Russia

8.3 Wide-Body Aircraft (WBA)

8.3.1 Rising Demand for WBA Owing to the Availability of Wider Space in the Aircraft

8.4 Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

8.4.1 Growth of VLA Owing to Its Capability of Accommodating Maximum Takeoff Weight of More Than 12,500 Pounds

8.5 Business Jets

8.5.1 Rising Demand for On-Demand VIP Commute is Increasing the Demand for Business Jets

8.6 Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

8.6.1 Growing Trend of Domestic Travel Through Airlines is Leading to Increase the Demand for RTAs

8.7 Helicopters

8.7.1 Rising Demand for Applications Such as Survey and Inspection and Domestic Travel is Anticipated to Drive the Growth for Helicopters

8.8 General Aviation Aircraft

8.8.1 Rise for Domestic Travel is Rising Demand for Recreational Flights Across the Globe

9 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Seat Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 First Class

9.2.1 Growth of First Class is Substantially Increasing Owing to the High Level of Comfort and Luxury

9.3 Business Class

9.3.1 Growing Demand for Business Class Owing to Its Enhanced Comfort and More Leg Space

9.4 Premium Economy Class

9.4.1 Shifting Preference of Business Travelers to Premium Economy Class Owing to Their Cheaper Tickets

9.5 Economy Class

9.5.1 Rising Air Passenger Traffic Across the Globe is Rising the Demand for Economy Class Owing for Travelling at A Lower Cost

10 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Material

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Fabric

10.2.1 Natural Fabric

10.2.1.1 Properties Such as Good Absorption of Perspiration are Fueling the Growth of Natural Fabrics

10.2.2 Polyester

10.2.2.1 Demand for Polyester in Aircraft Seat Covers is Rising Owing to Its Stain Resistance, Washability, and Spot Cleanability

10.2.3 Wool/Nylon Blend

10.2.3.1 Wool/Nylon Blend - Wool/Nylon Blend Seat Covers Deliver A Substantially High Degree of Comfort to Airline Passengers

10.3 Vinyl

10.4 Leather

10.4.1 Genuine Leather

10.4.1.1 Demand for Genuine Leather From Business Class and First Class Airline Passengers, Due to Its Comfort and Elegance

10.4.2 Synthetic/Artificial Leather

10.4.2.1 Demand for Lighter Seat Cover is Driving the Growth for Synthetic/Artificial Leather Seat Covers

11 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Seat Cover Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Bottom Covers

11.2.1 Growing Demand for Bottom Covers Owing to Their Property of Safeguarding Foam Cushion From Wear and Tear

11.3 Backrests

11.3.1 Rising Demand for Good Seating Comfort and Back Support is Leading to Rise in Growth of Backrest Seat Covers

11.4 Seat Rear Pockets

11.4.1 Demand for Short-Haul Flights is Driving the Demand for Seat Rear Pockets for Passengers to Carry Their Essentials During A Flight

11.5 Headrests

11.5.1 Need for Enhanced Aesthetic Appeal of Aircraft Interiors is Leading to Grow the Demand for Headrests

11.6 Armrests

11.6.1 Demand for Armrests for Business Class Seats is Expected to Drive the Armrests Segment

