Global Aircraft Transparencies Market (2020 to 2025) - Emergence of Urban Air Mobility Platforms Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Transparencies Market by End Use, Application (Windows, Windshields, Canopies, Landing Lights & Wingtip Lenses, Chin Bubbles, Cabin Interior, Skylights), Material (Glass, Acrylic, Polycarbonate), Aircraft Type and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft transparencies market size is projected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2020 to USD 1.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2025.

The market is driven by various factors, such as increase in number of aircraft deliveries and adoption of aircraft transparencies to increase aircraft performance, efficiency and safety.

The aircraft transparencies market includes major players PPG Industries, Inc. (US), GKN Aerospace (UK), Saint-Gobain (France), General Electric Company (US), and Gentex Corporation (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect aircraft transparencies production and services by 7-10% globally in 2020.

Polycarbonate: The largest segment of the aircraft transparencies market, by material.

The polycarbonate segment is expected to be the largest market by value. The growth of the polycarbonate segment of the aircraft transparencies market can be attributed to the characteristics of polycarbonate such as increased toughness, excellent dimensional stability, increased optical clarity, high heat resistance, and excellent electrical resistance.

Windows: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft transparencies market, by application.

Based on application, the windows segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft transparencies market during the forecast period. The growth of the windows segment of the aircraft transparencies market can be attributed to the increased demand for aircraft and the type of aircraft produced.

Commercial aviation: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft transparencies market, by aircraft type.

Based on the aircraft type, the commercial aviation segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft transparencies market during the forecast period. The commercial aviation segment includes narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional transport aircraft, and commercial helicopters. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing air travel, rise in disposable income of the middle-class population, and increased international trade and tourism across the globe. Strong growth in this sector has resulted in an increased number of aircraft orders to address the increasing air passenger traffic.

OEM: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft transparencies market, by end-use.

Based on the end use, the OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft transparencies market during the forecast period. Over the years, there has been a significant rise in demand for single-aisle aircraft across regions. As per the recent press release by Airbus in January 2020, it delivered 863 commercial aircraft to 99 customers in 2019, outpacing its previous output record set in 2018 by 8%.

North America: The largest contributing region in the aircraft transparencies market.

North America is projected to be the largest regional share for the aircraft transparencies market during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for North America, leading the aircraft transparencies market owing to the rapid growth of the technologically advanced transparencies in the region. In North America, the increase in aircraft orders and supplies is encouraging manufacturers of aircraft transparencies to increase their sales year on year. Moreover, increasing demand for commercial aircraft and presence of some of the leading players operating in the market, such as PPG Industries (US), Lee Aerospace (US), Nordam Group (US), Gentex Corporation (US), and GE Aviation (US), are expected to drive the growth of the aircraft transparencies market in North America. These players are focusing on R&D to increase their product lines and using advanced materials, such as acrylic and polycarbonate, for manufacturing aircraft transparencies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Aircraft Transparencies Market

4.2 Aircraft Transparencies Market, by Aircraft Type

4.3 Aircraft Transparencies Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Modernization and Technological Advancements in Aerospace Industry

5.2.1.2 Adoption of Aircraft Transparencies to Increase Aircraft Performance, Efficiency, and Safety

5.2.1.3 Increase in Number of Aircraft Deliveries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of MRO Services

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Urban Air Mobility Platforms

5.2.3.2 Reduction in Material Cost

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Legal and Regulatory Barriers

5.2.4.2 Impact of Covid 19: Decline in Air Passenger Traffic

5.3 Operational Data

5.4 Ranges and Scenarios

5.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Aircraft Transparencies Market

5.6 Disruption Impacting Customer's Business

5.6.1 Revenue Shift and & New Revenue Pockets for Aircraft Transparencies Market

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.10 Aircraft Transparencies Market Ecosystem

5.10.1 Prominent Companies

5.10.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.10.3 End-users

5.11 Case Study Analysis: Aircraft Transparencies Market

5.11.1 Windshield

5.11.2 Canopy

5.11.3 Windows

5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.12.1 Windshields and Windows

5.12.2 Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO)

5.13 Average Selling Price

5.14 Volume Data

5.15 Trade Data Analysis

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Emerging Trends

6.3.1 Electronically Dimmable Aircraft Windows

6.3.2 Windowless Aircraft

6.3.3 Aircraft Glazing

6.3.4 Panoramic Windows

6.3.5 Transparencies Coating

6.4 Impact of Megatrend

6.5 Innovation & Patent Analysis

7 Aircraft Transparencies Market, by Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Glass

7.2.1 Need for Technologically Advanced Glass in Aircraft Windows and Windshields Expected to Drive Demand

7.3 Acrylic

7.3.1 Growing Use in Aircraft Windows and Canopies to Drive Demand

7.4 Polycarbonate

7.4.1 High Transparency, Softness, and Ductility to Drive Demand

8 Aircraft Transparencies Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Windows

8.2.1 Increasing Application of Windows in Aircraft to Drive Demand

8.3 Windshields

8.3.1 Lightweight Acrylic Materials Are Widely Used in Aircraft Windshields

8.4 Canopies

8.4.1 Advancements in Materials Such as Monolithic Polycarbonate to Drive Demand

8.5 Landing Lights & Wingtip Lenses

8.5.1 Growing Concerns Over Pilot & Passenger Safety to Drive Demand

8.6 Chin Bubbles

8.6.1 Chin Bubbles Are Primarily Used for Helicopter Doors

8.7 Cabin Interiors (Separators)

8.7.1 Aircraft Cabin Interiors Mostly Use Composites and Real Thin Glass

8.8 Skylights

8.8.1 Composite & Lightweight Materials in Skylights Provide Durability

9 Aircraft Transparencies Market, by Aircraft Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Aircraft Type

9.1.1.1 Most Impacted Segment, by Aircraft Type

9.1.1.2 Least Impacted Segment, by Aircraft Type

9.2 Commercial Aviation

9.2.1 Narrow Body Aircraft (Nba)

9.2.1.1 Growth in Air Passenger Traffic to Drive Demand

9.2.2 Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

9.2.2.1 Increase in Passenger Travel to Drive Demand

9.2.3 Regional Transport Aircraft (Rta)

9.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Regional Transport Aircraft in the US and India to Drive Demand

9.2.4 Commercial Helicopters

9.2.4.1 Increasing Usage for Multiple Purposes to Drive Demand

9.3 Military Aviation

9.3.1 Fighter Aircraft

9.3.1.1 Growing Concerns Over Border Tensions to Drive Demand

9.3.2 Transport Aircraft

9.3.2.1 Increasing Use in Military Operations to Drive Demand

9.3.3 Military Helicopter

9.3.3.1 Increase Use in Medical Evacuation, Parachute Drop, and Search and Rescue to Drive Demand

9.3.4 Special Mission Aircraft

9.3.4.1 Growing Defense Spending and Territorial Disputes to Drive Demand

9.4 Business & General Aviation

9.4.1 Business Jets

9.4.1.1 Exclusive Premium Features to Drive Demand

9.4.2 General Aviation

9.4.2.1 Increasing Use of Light Materials to Drive Demand

10 Aircraft Transparencies Market, by End Use

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on End Use

10.1.1.1 Most Impacted Segment, by End Use

10.1.1.2 Least Impacted Segment, by End Use

10.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

10.2.1 Increasing Aircraft Deliveries Projected to Drive the Segment

10.3 Aftermarket

10.3.1 Increasing Aircraft Fleet Size Contributing Segment Growth

11 Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Aircraft Transparencies Market

11.3 North America

11.4 Europe

11.5 Asia-Pacific

11.6 Latin America

11.7 Rest of the World

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019

12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2019

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.5.1 Star

12.5.2 Emerging Leader

12.5.3 Pervasive

12.5.4 Participant

12.6 Suppliers and MROs Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.6.1 Progressive Companies

12.6.2 Responsive Companies

12.6.3 Dynamic Companies

12.6.4 Starting Blocks

12.7 Competitive Scenario

12.7.1 New Product Launches/Developments

12.7.2 Deals

12.7.3 Contracts

13 Company Profiles

13.1 OEMs

13.1.1 Ppg Industries, Inc.

13.1.2 GKN Aerospace

13.1.3 Saint-Gobain

13.1.4 General Electric Company

13.1.5 Gentex Corporation

13.1.6 Bell Textron Inc.

13.1.7 Lee Aerospace

13.1.8 The Nordam Group LLC

13.1.9 Llamas Plastics Inc.

13.1.10 Spartech

13.1.11 Mecaplex Ltd.

13.1.12 Control Logistics Inc.

13.1.13 Plexiweiss Gmbh

13.1.14 Aeropair Ltd.

13.1.15 Tech-Tool Plastics, Inc.

13.1.16 Cee Bailey's Aircraft Plastics

13.1.17 The Wag Aero Group

13.1.18 LP Aero Plastics Inc.

13.1.19 Aviationglass & Technology B.V.

13.2 Suppliers

13.2.1 Micro-Surface Finishing Products, Inc.

13.3 MROS

13.3.1 Pacific Aero Tech, LLC

13.3.2 Soundair Aviation

13.3.3 Magnetic MRO AS

13.3.4 Desser Aerospace

13.3.5 Dart Aerospace

14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

14.3 Available Customization

14.4 Related Reports

14.5 Author Details

