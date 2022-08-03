Global Airline Crew Management Market Analysis Report 2022: Innovation Culture in Crew Scheduling Teams is Leading to Optimal Crew Utilization Strategies

Aug 03, 2022, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airline Crew Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report examines the key technologies and trends emerging from this space and presents the market size and forecasts (2021 to 2022) for the fleet tiers and regions covered.
This report analyzes the airline crew management market to understand how airlines are optimizing their crew schedules as they emerge from the pandemic. It discusses the impact of COVID-19 on this market and identifies the measures that airlines are taking to recover from the same.
This report segments the market based on annual passenger traffic and the fleets in service across 6 key regions (Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and North America). It also categorizes the market by two key business models - the full-carrier service model and the low-cost carrier service model.
The industry is currently witnessing an increased focus on digitalization, with airlines adopting automated solutions across all operational areas. Airlines are upgrading their crew management solutions with the help of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics, to optimize crew scheduling and offset the challenges emerging from staffing issues.
The report discusses the factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the airline crew management market between 2022 and 2032 and identifies the growth opportunities that airlines can leverage amidst intensifying competition.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the key parameters critical for an airline crew management solution?
- What are the technology and market trends prevalent in the market?
- What are the key drivers and restraints for this market?
- How has the pandemic affected the overall airline industry? What are its direct implications on the airline crew management market?
- What are the key mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the industry between 2019 and 2021?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Airline Crew Management
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Overview
- Airline Crew Management Segmentation by Airline Fleets in Service
- Airline Crew Management Segmentation by Annual Passenger Traffic and Business Model
- Airline Crew Management Geographic Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Airline Crew Management-Brief
- Airline Crew Management-Key Market Nomenclatures
- Key Considerations for Crew Management Systems
- Airline Crew Management-Critical Business Factors
3. Airline Crew Management-Technology Trends
- Technology Trends-Automation
- Technology Trends-Migration to Cloud
- Technology Trends-AI
- Crew Management in Adjacent Industries-Defense
4. Airline Crew Management-Market Trends
- Airline Crew Management-Key Operations
- Airline Crew Management-Regulations
- Airline Crew Management-Irregular Operations
- Airline Crew Management-Talent Acquisition
5. Airline Crew Management-COVID-19 Impact
6. Airline Crew Management-Growth Metrics
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Share by Segments
- Revenue Share Analysis by Segments, Airline Crew Management
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Airline Revenue Management-Notable Mergers & Acquisitions
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Airline Fleet Tier I
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Airline Fleet Tier II
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Airline Fleet Tier III
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Airline Fleet Tier IV
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Airline Fleet Tier V
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
12. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1-Advanced Crew Management Solutions to Offset Shortfalls Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
- Growth Opportunity 2-Next-generation Solutions to Minimize Impact of IROPs
- Growth Opportunity 3-Developing a Strong Crew Pipeline and a Robust Digital Talent Pool to Leverage Future Demand Growth
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nbgsds
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article