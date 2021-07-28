Global Airline Industry Predictive Maintenance Market Report 2021: Opportunities with Edge Analytics for Real-Time Insights, Digital Twin Models to Minimize Disruptions, AM for Asset Uptime

DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airline Industry Predictive Maintenance Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As global air travel is anticipated to rise in the second half of 2021, the airline industry faces challenges in extending the life of current and future aircraft.

Recovery from the weak economic environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates demand for more cost-efficient, secure, and standardized ways to improve overall aircraft maintenance and increases pressure on supply chain optimization.

Expectations for automated solutions must also align with human intelligence needs as airlines increase asset performance while reducing operational spending and increasing factory productivity. Advanced technologies, such as augmented reality (AR) and machine learning-based algorithms, are critical to develop aircraft maintenance in the next five years.

Airlines and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) providers strive to ensure business stability amid a sharp fall in MRO demand. Moving from preventative to predictive maintenance requires more than forecasting capabilities - strategic planning and partnering, for example, are key for effective integration between new and legacy systems.

MRO solutions that seamlessly integrate with end users' information and technology functions warrant scheduled assets evaluation leveraging Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions, including AI-based sensor monitoring, edge computing, and predictive analytics. A service-based approach allows organizations to enhance customer benefit and generate business value for competitive advantage.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the top trends that will drive the airline industry predictive maintenance market in 2021? What impact will these trends have on the market globally?

What are the key developments to watch out for in 2021?

What are the impacts of emerging technology and supply chain trends on market growth?

What are the opportunities available for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), airlines, vendors, and aftermarket suppliers in 2021?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Environment

Industry Landscape

2021 Trends

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Airline Industry Predictive Maintenance

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Overview

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers for the Airline Industry PdM Market

Growth Restraints for the Airline Industry PdM Market

Revenue Share by Aircraft Maintenance Segment

Regional Discussion

Airline Industry PdM Market Landscape

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Edge Analytics for Real-Time Insights

Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Twin Models to Minimize Disruptions

Growth Opportunity 3: Additive Manufacturing for Asset Uptime

5. Conclusions

6. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iujmz0

