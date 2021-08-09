Global Airline Passenger Communications System Market Analysis for Aerospace & Defense Industry| Technavio Segmentation by Application & Geography

Download Free Sample Report

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbus SE, GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Lufthansa Group, Panasonic Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SITA, Thales Group, Viasat Inc., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Airbus SE, GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Lufthansa Group, Panasonic Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SITA, Thales Group, Viasat Inc., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The introduction and adoption of the 5G network by the aviation industry, increased demand for inflight connectivity, and rising partnerships increasing air passenger traffic will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Airline Passenger Communications System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Airline Passenger Communications System Market is segmented as below:

Application

On-board



Ground-based

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Airline Passenger Communications System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the airline passenger communications system market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Airbus SE, GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Lufthansa Group, Panasonic Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SITA, Thales Group, Viasat Inc., and Wipro Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Airline Passenger Communications System Market size

Airline Passenger Communications System Market trends

Airline Passenger Communications System Market industry analysis.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the airline passenger communications system market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Airline Passenger Communications System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist airline passenger communications system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the airline passenger communications system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the airline passenger communications system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of airline passenger communications system market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

On-board - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ground-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Airbus SE

GOGO LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Lufthansa Group

Panasonic Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

SITA

Thales Group

Viasat Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

