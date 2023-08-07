Global Airlines, the world's newest airline, and Laurent Perrier, one of the world's most prestigious champagne brands, announces new partnership.

The champagne, known for its quality and craftmanship since 1812, is set to be the premier brand on the airline.

Laurent Perrier was the official champagne of the airlines "Welcome Onboard" event, held at Kettner's, Soho House, in London on July 27 th .

on . Global is set to launch its first transatlantic services from London Gatwick in 2024

London, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From 2024, Laurent Perrier Champagne will be the premier champagne on all Global Airlines Transatlantic flights.

The over 200 year old, historic champagne house, world renown for its fresh and elegant taste, is now working with the team at the airline to provide a wide selection of their products on the A380.

Global Airlines and Laurent Perrier Announce MOU (PRNewsfoto/Global Airlines)

Additionally, as Global starts to recruit and train cabin crew, the two organisations will collaborate to ensure that each glass is poured to perfection and accompanied by complimentary canapes. With an ambition to provide the best champagne service in the sky.

Commenting on the partnership James Asquith, CEO and Founder of Global Airlines said: "A great champagne is a huge part of an amazing onboard experience and I am delighted that Laurent Perrier have agreed to be our partners.

"It is a brand that is known the world over, and our intention is to offer LP brands to passengers across our 3 cabins, and, if we can make it work, that absolutely includes in economy.

"We are committed to providing the best food and beverage offer on Transatlantic services and more exciting announcements on this are in the pipeline."

Speaking on behalf of Laurent Perrier, their Travel Retail Director Jean-Christian de la Chevalerie said: "Global's vision for air travel is compelling, and one that perfectly aligns with Laurent Perriers.

"In the months ahead, we look forward to working with James and his team on selecting a range of our award winning champagnes, but not only that, exploring how we can make this a really unique , meaningful, partnership that excites our customers."

Laurent Perrier La Cuvée was the exclusive champagne of the airlines "Welcome Onboard" event on July 27th at Kettner's, Soho House.

Over 200 guests attended including industry partners, investors, media, and Members of Parliament. At the event, Global announced its partnership with American Express on payments processing and on curating exclusive benefits for cardholders.

About Global Airlines

Global Airlines was launched in 2023 with an aspiration to offer passengers the best way to fly. The airline is a wholly owned subsidiary of Holiday Swap and headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The airline is led by CEO James Asquith and backed by aviation experts and investors around the world. The airline has commenced an aircraft acquisition programme with one A380 secured and more to follow in the summer of 2023. The inaugural transatlantic flights are expected in 2024.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2170546/Global_Airlines.jpg

­­

SOURCE Global Airlines