Global Airlines grows its Advisory Board with appointment of Margaret Dabbs OBE

News provided by

Global Airlines

05 Jan, 2024, 04:00 ET

  • British businesswoman will advise the new airline regarding commercial strategy and passenger experience
  • Dabbs has created a beauty, self-care and wellness empire which is growing its footprint around the world.
  • Dabbs joins an Advisory Board which includes Chairman Kevin Billings OBE, Clare Harbord and Capt Ian Black.

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaret Dabbs OBE, founder of the eponymous London based, luxury wellness brand, Margaret Dabbs London, has been appointed to the Global Airlines Advisory Board.

As a leading British businesswoman, who was appointed OBE in the 2023 New Year Honours, Dabbs has grown her brand and product range globally and will now bring her extensive commercial and consumer experience to Global.

Continue Reading
Margaret Dabbs OBE
Margaret Dabbs OBE

Working closely with CEO James Asquith and CCO Richard Stephenson, Dabbs will play a central role in the development of Global's partnerships, passenger experience and commercial strategy.

Since 2008, Dabbs' products and treatments have featured in some of London's most iconic department stores including Harrods and Liberty, and currently has nine clinics in the UK, a further four across Europe, the Middle East and soon to launch in the US.  

Dabbs will also bring her knowledge and sought-after luxury product range to the airline enhancing the onboard passenger experience across all cabins.

Margaret Dabbs OBE said this of her appointment,

"The story of my company proves that if you see a gap in the market and produce exceptional products and services then it is possible to disrupt the market. I see a lot of parallels between Global Airlines and my company, and I am thrilled to be joining, as I can see scope to offer passengers a better experience when they fly.   

"I believe Global Airlines has an opportunity to not only showcase a range of luxury brands, from established to breakthrough, but also innovate in terms of how an experience can continue beyond the flight. I look forward to working with the team on the future strategy, to enhance the experience of airline travel and play a part in the future success of Global Airlines."

James Asquith, Global Airlines CEO, said, "2024 will be a huge year for our airline and it's fantastic that Margaret's appointment to the Advisory Board is our first major announcement of the year; it's further evidence of the laser focus this airline will have on offering the best way to fly which will be greatly enhanced by Margaret's experience.

"Margaret's business acumen is well known and rightly lauded, she will be an asset in a whole host of ways as a member of our Advisory Board and a key adviser to the senior leadership team. We will always strive for the highest standards across all aspects of our operations from safety to passenger experience, and our growing team of experts puts us in good stead to achieve our ambitious plans."

Notes to Editors

More information on Margaret Dabbs OBE and Margaret Dabbs London can be found here:

https://www.margaretdabbs.co.uk/

­­Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2311217/Margaret_Dabbs.jpg

SOURCE Global Airlines

Also from this source

Factorydesign appointed Global Airlines Cabin Design Partner

Factorydesign appointed Global Airlines Cabin Design Partner

lobal Airlines has added to its pool of expert aviation partners with the appointment of Factorydesign to lead on designing the airlines onboard...
Global Airlines Partners with JETMS on Aircraft Refurbishment and Overhaul Programme

Global Airlines Partners with JETMS on Aircraft Refurbishment and Overhaul Programme

JETMS Completions (part of Avia Solutions Group) has been selected to bring to life Global's onboard hard product, with work planned to commence on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.