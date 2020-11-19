Global Airport Antenna Market Report 2020: Market was Valued at US$ 1.27 Billion in 2019 and is Projected to Reach US$ 1.99 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airport Antenna Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Airport Type, Antenna Type, Frequency Band and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dipole based antenna type to continue dominate the global airport antenna market.



The market was valued at US$ 1.27 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1.99 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.



The airport antenna market is broadly segmented into five major regions - North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. North America held the largest share of global airport antenna market owing to the presence of large number of airports as well as antenna manufacturers in the region. In 2019, the region contributed ~34% to the overall airport antenna market. In terms of market share, Europe and APAC held the second and third position respectively in 2019.



Europe is a crucial market for the future growth of airport antenna market during the forecast period. The region is characterized with the presence of well-developed nations such as Germany, the UK, and France, which demand advanced airport infrastructure. Additionally, the presence of a large number of airport antenna manufacturers in this region will fuel the growth of the airport antenna market.



During the forecast period of 2020 to 2027, the growth outlook of airport antenna in all the major geographic regions estimated to be quite positive. However, due to ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, all the major countries in regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America have imposed strict restrictions on business activities and travelling. All these factors are anticipated to affect both supply and demand of airport antenna, thus affecting the revenue growth of the global airport antenna market especially in 2020 and 2021. It is expected that the market growth will stabilize by 2022 and is anticipated to witness a positive growth by 2027.



North America is the most technologically advanced region, with the presence of major economies such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. These economies are characterized by high disposable individual incomes, higher standards of living, and rapid technological advancements in the arena of airport construction and aerospace engineering.



North America comprises the largest fleet of commercial and defense aircraft in the world. Huge volumes of commercial and military fleets in operations in the domestic as well as international arena coupled with a high average passenger mile flown value in the region propel the demand requirements for airport components. The countries in the region have a considerable presence of both military and commercial airports, some are upgrading with new technology, and some are still under-construction phase.



