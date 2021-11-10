Global Airport Digitalization Vendor Benchmarking Report 2021 Featuring Amadeus, Honeywell, Indra, Leidos, NEC, Raytheon Technologies, Siemens Logistics, SITA, T-Systems, TAV Technologies, Thales

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airport Digitalization Market 2020: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reveals the market positioning of key companies companies. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.

The airport digitalization market is fragmented, with numerous start-ups and conglomerates offering IT solutions. Leading companies have distinguished their products and services by developing next-generation technological capabilities, bundling and upselling solutions, and creating cross-industry synergies.

The competitive environment, however, is intense as airports around the world continue to adapt to changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Suppliers in this space range from boutique data and analytics providers to airport specialists and IT multinationals



COVID-19 has changed the digital priorities of airports worldwide. The key focus now is on implementing contactless technologies, streamlining operations, and optimizing revenue through faster turnarounds in passenger flow that result in increased dwell time. With every facet of aviation being digitized, stakeholder collaboration to ensure an easy flow of data has never been more important.

While a Big Data-enabled platform would allow multiple industry stakeholders to share data to optimize operations, the increase in interconnected solutions has made the data ecosystem more vulnerable. Airports and airlines must always be mindful of data privacy and security regulations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. Radar

Global Airport Digitalization Market

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Amadeus

Honeywell

Indra

Leidos

NEC

Raytheon Technologies

Siemens Logistics

SITA

T-Systems

TAV Technologies

Thales

4. Strategic Insights

