Global Airport Information Systems Market is Expected to Grow by $ 1.66 Bn- ADB SAFEGATE, Cisco Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth

The construction of new airports and modernization of existing airport infrastructure is notably driving the airport information systems market growth, although factors such as high costs associated with the adoption of airport information systems may impede market growth. This airport information systems market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

COVID-19 is expected to have Negative and Inferior impact on market growth. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show At Par growth.

China and Japan are the key markets for airport information systems market in APAC. 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Increase in air passenger traffic has been identified as one of the chief factors that will drive the airport information systems market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

The airport information systems market is segmented by function (AOCC and DCS) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The airport information systems market share growth by the AOCC segment has been significant.

The airport information systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation to compete in the market.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Construction of new airports and modernization of existing airport infrastructure

Increase in air passenger traffic

Development of smart airports

Market Challenges

High costs associated with the adoption of airport information systems

Lack of skilled resources to design and operate advanced airport information systems

Issues related to management of data and its security

Companies Mentioned

ADB SAFEGATE

Cisco Systems Inc.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

INFORM GmbH

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NEC Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

SITA

Thales Group

