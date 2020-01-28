Global Airport Logistics Systems Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of More Than 10.2% by 2027 Owing to Growth in International Trade Coupled with Growing Adoption of Advanced Logistics Solutions, Says Absolute Market Insights

PUNE, India, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air travel, being a quick mode of transport, is used by millions of people worldwide for traveling and sending goods. The global airport logistics systems market is expected to gain significant traction with sustained growth in international trade coupled with increasing globalization. Over the years, airports have taken initiatives for the smooth functioning of their inter-related activities and making the movement of passengers and goods a seamless affair. This has led to the rapid evolution of an unconnected system to a completely automated system. For example, in September 2019, Air New Zealand announced the deployment of Descartes Core, Unit Load Device (ULD) tracking technology for proper tracking and monitoring post or cargo. The implementation of the ULD system will allow them to automatically monitor post or cargo shipments on land as well as air, thereby increasing the speed and efficiency of the service.

The entry of economical airlines all over the world, especially in Asia region, coupled with the rising application of air cargo for transportation of goods has increased the frequency of flights. This has resulted in increasing demand for airport logistics systems. For example, a report by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations agency for planning and development of international air transport, stated that during 2017, 104.7 million tonnes of goods were transported throughout airports across the world, where international freight accounted for 69% of total transported goods. Total freight in 2017, including loaded and unloaded, grew by 7.3% in comparison with 2016. During the same period, mail recorded 3.8 million tonnes of total freight which represents an overall growth rate of 6.5%. Thus, increasing transportation of goods through air is a major driving factor for global airport logistics systems market.

Growing adoption of advanced logistics solutions is another factor that is boosting the growth of the global airport logistics systems market. For example, American Airlines, in November 2019 deployed IBS Software's iCargo air cargo management platform across its entire network of operations. This platform assisted the airlines to integrate their complex back-end IT processes comprising of more than 90 old systems, into a next-generation cargo management environment with only ten core business applications. This transformation enabled the airlines to deliver an improved customer experience. In addition, Miami International Airport introduced a new automated baggage handling system, which enabled it to enhance speed and efficiency of baggage screening and delivery for flights. These technologies are thus helping to improve the efficiency of the entire logistics system, thereby aiding to the growth of global airport logistics systems market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global airport logistics systems market. The airport logistics systems market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global airport logistics systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10.2% during the forecast period, owing to rising global trade.

Growing adoption of advanced technologies, which improves the operational efficiencies is a factor boosting the market growth.

The rising volume of passengers along with increased air cargo has made it necessary for airports to set-up advanced logistics systems, which is helping the market achieve high growth.

Supportive regulatory policies from governments for increasing trade & air cargo transport are aiding the growth of global airport logistics systems market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global airport logistics systems market include ALS LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS, BEUMER GROUP, BRINOR International Shipping & Forwarding Ltd, CHAMP, DAIFUKU, IBS Software amongst others.

Global Airport Logistics Systems Market:

By Components

Software



Hardware



Services



Maintenance and Support





Integration





Deployment





Consulting

By Product Type

Airport Baggage Handling Systems



Sorting Devices





Scanners





Conveyors





Destination Coded Vehicles



Air Cargo Management Systems



Warehouse and Operation Management Systems





Freight Information Systems





Aviation Cargo Screening Systems

By Application

International Airport



Domestic Airport

