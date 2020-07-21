Global Airport Privatization Practices Research Report 2020 - Disruption of COVID-19 and Post-Pandemic Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airport Privatization Practices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 has brought about many changes, and some of them have not yet been realized. The study provides initial guidance and opportunities in areas in which the pandemic will disrupt the industry.

Airport privatization has been, for many years, a topic of debate in the aviation industry. With 2 completely different approaches or views of airports, North America and Europe have established regulations and guidelines toward the development of their air transportation networks. The rest of the planet either aligned with one of these visions or adapted some practices of each model.

Privatization can occur in the form of management or ownership or both and involves several areas such as landside or airside operations, real estate business, and business ventures outside the airport scope.

Each public authority classifies its airport's main purpose and proceeds in accordance with its objectives. Sometimes, privatization benefits the community and the business as a whole; at other times, a lot of work and negotiations are needed to attain that balance.

Relevant discussions in this study include:

Airports' call to action based on growth opportunities

COVID-19's impact and opportunities

Privatization benefits and obligations

Best business practices for airport joint ventures

Airports' new income schemes

The study attempts to provide the reader with a clear definition of airport privatization models and options, as well as the benefits that should arise from this type of joint venture. It aims to clarify airport objectives from a public and a private perspective, and how the merging of public and private sectors could benefit entire communities.

The importance of having a coordinated acquisition procedure with valid advisors is crucial for the balance of public bids. These ventures, if well-executed, will create different growth opportunities inside and outside the airports' scope of operations.

The study also identifies crucial operations in the airport environment and the importance of maintaining quality standards in terms of safety and security.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the different airport management and ownership models?

What are the benefits of airport joint ventures?

Where are the downsides of implementing ineffective management and acquisition processes?

What does the global airport ownership environment look like?

What is the future vision and what are the improvements in airport management that will drive growth after COVID-19?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

COVID-19 Note

Key Questions this Study will Answer

5 Step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for Airport Operators

JV Growth Opportunities for Public Authorities

JV Growth Opportunities for Private Owners or Management Firms

2. Growth Environment - Market Overview

Growth Environment - Market Overview

Airport Operators and Management Firms Landscape

Airport Revenue Sources and Categories

Drivers and Restraints

Drivers and Restraints Post COVID-19

3. Airport Privatization Models

Airport Privatization Models - Global

Airport Privatization Models - North America Vs Europe

Global Airports Ranking - Public Vs Private

Airport Privatization Models - Ownership Definitions

Airport Privatization Models - Management Definitions

Ownership Model - SWOT Analysis

Management Model - SWOT Analysis

Key Questions

Best Practices

4. Visioning Scenarios

Macro to Micro Visioning

Trends/Factors Impacting the Airport Privatization Market

Top Predictions for Airport Operators

5. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

6. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Privatizing Terminal Management

Growth Opportunity 2 - Leveraging Passenger Growth

Growth Opportunity 3 - Revenue from Non-airport Activities

Growth Opportunity 4 - Airport Expansion Outline

7. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 5 - Promote Airport Views and Advantages

Growth Opportunity 6 - Unique Airport Features

8. Technology and IP - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 7 - Terminals Total Digitalization

Growth Opportunity 8 - Integration of Airport Modules

Key Takeaways

