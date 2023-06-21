Global Airport Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) Market Report 2023: A $263.79 Billion Market by 2032 with McDonalds, Dominos, KFC, Burger King Dominating

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airport Quick - Service Restaurants (QSR) Market - Market Size & Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Airport quick-service restaurants (QSR) market is estimated to reach a value of USD 263.79 Billion in 2032 and it is projected to register a CAGR of 4.65%

The increased consumption of fast foods and ready-to-eat items by consumers is fuelling the rise of the quick service restaurant business. Because of their fast-paced lifestyles, the working population has increased their consumption of convenience foods, which has boosted the rise of quick service restaurants.

The significant increase in fast food chain expansion, especially in emerging markets, has also benefited industry growth. To attract customers' attention, fast service restaurants are providing innovative food concepts such as fusion cuisines, vegan fare, and others. This, in turn, is driving their market growth.



Over the last decade, the number of travellers using air transportation has steadily increased. Because of the high cost and poor quality of in-flight meals, the demand for the bring-your-own-food (BYOF) idea is gradually increasing (particularly from domestic economy class passengers). The popularity of the BYOF idea is expected to fuel the expansion of quick-service restaurants in airports during the forecast period.



In the next years, increasing investments in airport infrastructure for the building of new terminals and airports in various nations around the world are expected to offer new opportunities for the concessionaire to meet the needs of growing passenger traffic. However, the growth of the airport quick-service restaurant business is being hampered by airport authorities' strict restrictions, logistical issues, and menu constraints.

The lack of best practises by fast service restaurants, which has resulted in a decline in food quality, has had a negative impact on market growth. Many small and mid-sized players in developing nations lack manpower, proper infrastructure, and relevant technology, resulting in poor food quality being given to consumers, limiting market expansion.



Most industries are still adjusting to Covid-19, and the impact on the food industry has been particularly severe. Many establishments are fighting to keep their heads above water as restaurants close for sit-down service.

Consumers are spending more money on meal delivery, takeaway, prepared food, and groceries as a result of the pandemic, and we expect this tendency to continue even after the outbreak is over. This means QSRs must begin preparing for a digital-first future, in which "order ahead" and other mobile order experiences will be significantly more crucial than they were prior to the epidemic.



The market for quick service restaurants in North America is booming. The expanding popularity of ready-to-eat items, as well as consumers' increasing need for quick, low-cost fast food from QSR, is boosting industry growth. Furthermore, changing lifestyles are fuelling the regional expansion of the QSRs industry, with an increase in dine out culture and less time spent cooking.



The competitive scenario highlights the performance of major companies operating in this market. This includes the detailed profiling of major companies and their competitive benchmarking. Product profiling provides key information including products/solutions offered, key developments, company performances, and strategies adopted in recent years. Major companies profiled in the market include McDonalds, Dominos, KFC, Burger King and others.

Company Profiles

Subway

Burger King

McDonalds

KFC

Starbucks

Cafe Coffee Day

Dominos

Dunkin

Pizza Hut

Taco Bell

Baskin Robbins

Panda Express

Key Topics Covered:





1. Market Abstract

1.1 Global Airport Quick-Service Restaurants (Qsr) Market, by Type

1.2 Global Airport Quick-Service Restaurants (Qsr) Market, by Region



2. Market Introduction

2.1 Market Scope

2.2 Market Properties/Behavior

2.3 Key Definitions-Content



3. Research Practice

3.1 Research Practice

3.1.1 Global Level Analysis

3.1.2 Country Level Analysis

3.1.3 Supply Side Analysis

3.1.4 Demand Side Analysis

3.1.5 Triangulation

3.2 Primary Data

3.3 Secondary Data

3.4 Market Evaluation & Forecast Methodology

3.5 Assumptions/Limitations for the Study

3.6 What this Study Provides

3.7 Key Questions Answered by this Report

3.8 this Study is Intended For



4. Key Related Data

4.1 Key Industry Trends

4.2 Technological Advancement

4.3 Guidelines/Regulations

4.3.1 UK: Food Standards Agency

4.3.2 India: Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution

4.3.3 Korea: Food and Drug Administration

4.4 Covid-19 Impact on Airport Quick-Service Restaurants (Qsr) Market

4.4.1 Impact on Supply Chain

4.4.2 Demand Analysis During the Pandemic

4.4.3 Regional/Country Analysis



5. Impact Factor Analysis

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Rising Demand for Ready-To-Eat Meals

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Stringent Regulations of Airport Authorities

5.4 Porter's Five Force Model

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5.1 Raw Material

5.5.2 Manufacturer

5.5.3 Distribution Channel

5.5.4 End Use



6. Market Development Analysis

6.1 New Product Development/Launch (2015-2021)

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions (2015-2021)

6.3 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations (2015-2021)



7. Global Airport Quick-Service Restaurants (Qsr) Market, by Type (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Share Analysis

7.3 Fast Food and Meals

7.3.1 Pizza

7.3.2 Pasta

7.3.3 Sandwiches

7.3.4 Others

7.4 Beverages

7.4.1 Tea

7.4.2 Coffee

7.4.3 Others

7.5 Bakery & Confectionary

7.5.1 Cake

7.5.2 Pastry

7.5.3 Chocolate Items

7.5.4 Others

