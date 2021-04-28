Global Airport Security CONOPS Industry Report 2020: Visionary Perspective on Airport Security, Technology Innovation, Operational Pain Points, Emerging Threats, Main Growth Areas
The study aims to analyze the current threats to airport security, evolving trends of technology innovation, acknowledged operational pain points, and identify main areas of growth opportunity for the industry across technologies and regions.
Key Features
- To evaluate the evolving threat landscape in the context of airport security operations
- To identify key performance indicators for airport security operations
- To develop a global threat landscape index across different types of airports (by region)
- To evaluate the current state of digitalization in airport security, and analyze the threat vectors it addresses and causes
- To evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on airport security CONOPS
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the key airport security threats?
- What are the key performance indicators for security in airports?
- What are key risk management practices to counter the airport threats?
- What are the key attack vectors originating from digitalization of airports?
- What is the impact of COVID-19 on airport security?
- Which technologies, existing and evolving, are likely to enable security operations at airports?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - 2020 Threat Landscape
- Emerging Trends
- Key Considerations for Airport Security
2. Research Study Aim and Objectives
- Airport Security Overview
3. Airport Security Threat Analysis
- Threats to Airports and Airlines - What and Where
- Major Security Threats to Airports and Airlines
- Attack Threat Vectors
- How to Mitigate the Threats
4. How the Threat landscape Has Changed Over the Years
- Incident Timeline
- Airport Security Transformation
5. Airport Security Concept of Operations (CONOPS) and Technologies
- Airport Security CONOPS - Determining Best Strategy
- Secure Airport Program - Design Considerations
- CONOPS - User-Experience-Driven Strategies
- CONOPS - Technology-Driven Strategies
- CONOPS - Smartsecure Airport
- Airport Security Key Performance Indicators (KPI)
- Technologies Being Deployed at Airport
- Technologies that will Pave the Way for Future Transformation of Airport Security
6. Digitalization of Airports and Its Security Implications
- Strategic Building Blocks in Digital Transformation
- Airport Digital Transformation - Top Clusters and Imperatives
- Technologies Behind the Digital Transformation
- Attack Vectors Due to Digitalization-Airports/Airlines
7. Airport Security Use Cases
- Case Study - Istanbul Grand Airport
- Case Study - Los Angeles International Airport
- Case Study - Birmingham Airport
- Case Study - 360 Night Perimeter Surveillance
8. Impact of COVID-19 on Airport Security CONOPS
- COVID Impact on Airport Security
- Airport Security/Safety Post-COVID Opportunity
9. Growth Opportunity
- Growth Opportunity by Airport Area
- Capability Requirement - Security Analysis
10. The Last Word
