Global Airport Security Equipment Industry

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Airport Security Equipment in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Explosives Detection, X-ray & Infrared Equipment, Metal Detectors, Perimeter & Access Control, Biometrics Equipment, Alarms & Sensors, Video Surveillance, Intercom & Video Door Phones, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 77 companies including many key and niche players

- Â Autoclear, LLC

- American Science and Engineering, Inc.

- Analogic Corporation

- Ayonix Corporation

- C.E.I.A. S.p.A



AIRPORT SECURITY EQUIPMENT MCP-1538 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Airports as Conduits for Terrorism Throws the Spotlight on the Ever-Present Importance of Airport Security

Table 1: Rise in Terror Plots & Increase in Terror Attacks and Deaths Make Airport Security An Important Counterterrorism Tool: Global Number of Deaths Due to Terrorism for the Years 2010, 2013, 2015 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Overview

Key Trends and Growth Drivers

Major Macro Market Forces Benefiting Growth

IoT Gains in Prominence for Its Ability to Reduce Security Wait Times

Table 4: Growing Global Investments in Smart Airport Technologies Provides Opportunities for IoT Deployment to Effectively Address Long Passenger Wait Lines as They Occur: Global Market for Smart Terminal Side Airport Technologies (In US$ Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Airport Cyber Security: A New and Rapidly Evolving and Growing Market

Table 5: Airport Industryâ€™s Phenomenal Leap Into the Bleeding Edge of IT and a Parallel Rise in Cybercrime & the Urgency to Adopt Countermeasures to Drive Strong Gains for Airport Cyber Security Solutions: Global Airport Spending on IT (In US$ Million) for the Years 2010, 2013 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Growing Investments in ATC Equipment Creates a Parallel Need for Cybersecurity Solutions to Safeguard Against Authorized Access: World Market for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment (In US$ 000s) by Key Product Markets for the Years 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Recent Rise in Suicide Bombing, Gun Attacks & Drugs Smuggling Drive Demand for Explosives/Narcotics Detection Systems

Passenger Discomfort With Physical Search Drives Investments in Unobtrusive Full Body Scanners

The Indefectible Biometrics Technology Becomes Indispensable in Identity Verification & Access Control at Airports

Automated e-Gates Mark the Beginning of Expedited Travel & Positive Passenger Flying Experience

Table 8: Untapped Opportunity Against the Backdrop of Strong Airport Focus on Implementing Self-Service Bodes Well for the Deployment of e-Gates: % Share of Airports Worldwide Implementing e-Gates in Comparison to Other Security Self-Service Applications for the Years 2012 & 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Smart Security (SmartS) Program Established to Chase the Goal of Accelerated Security Clearance

Transition from Reactive to Proactive Deployment of Airport Security Technologies Bodes Well for the Future of the Market

Electronic Access Control Systems Remain Primary Security Systems in Airports

IP Video Surveillance Gains Prominence Over Analog Video Surveillance in Perimeter Security and Facility Monitoring

Table 10: A Peek Into the Expected Magnitude of the Shift Towards IP Based Video Surveillance: % Penetration of IP Based Cameras in the Global CCTV and Video Surveillance Market for the Years 2012 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Outlook



2. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Innovation Lanes - A Mantra for Increasing Security and Minimizing Wait Time at Airports

CT Scanners - An Efficient Technology to Check Baggage

Walk-Through Screening: Future of Airport Security

Facial Recognition Software

Biometrics Ensure Data Protection

SmartGUARD: Revolutionary App for Improved Airport Security

Airports Consider Long-Term Perspective to Ensure Passenger Security

Real-Time Flight Tracking at Cork Airport

Abu Dhabi Airport to Deploy Automated Document Authentication System

Schiphol Moves to Central Security

Aruba Airport Launches â€˜Happy Flowâ€™ Project

Millimetre Wave Machines

Automated Target Recognition

MRI for Luggage

AVATAR for Passenger Behavioural Analysis

Electronic Fingerprint Processing

Safezone

Privatization of Airport Security - Weighing the Consequences

Airports Use Chromatography to Automatically Detect Explosives



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTION

Analogic to Introduce Checkpoint Security Screening System

Morpho Detection Receives a Contract from Cardiff Airport

Smiths to Deploy Multi-View X-ray and ETD Equipment at Miami Airport

Morpho Detection to Deploy CTX hold baggage EDS at Bristol Airport

L-3 to supply ProVisionÂ® 2 Next-Generation Security Scanners

Ikusi Installs Armadillo at Lisbon Airport

Morpho Detection Releases Remote Connectâ„¢

Cobalt to Delivery and Deploy Insight200M Liquid EDS at Hong Kong Airport

Smiths Supplies Advanced Detection Equipment at Ashgabat Airport

SITA Introduces Smart Pathâ„¢ Technology

Exruptive, Innospexion and MultiX Develop Innovative Airport Security Solutions

Rapiscan Systems Adds Radiation Detection Capabilities

Morpho Adds Itemiser 4DX Trace Detector at Australian Airport

Siemens Launches Range of novel Ruggedcom WIN Products

Smiths Detection Installs IONSCAN 600 ETD at Several Airports

Lockheed Martin Offers Security Technology Equipment for Airports

Morpho Installs 14 Hold Baggage EDS at Mexican Airports

Morpho Deploys 40 CTX 9800 EDS at 11 US Airports

L-3 Introduces New ClearScanâ„¢ Next-Generation Cabin Baggage EDS

Ikusi Launches Ikusi security platform armadillo in Latin America

Smiths Detection to supplies Advanced Hold Baggage Scanners at Heathrow Airport



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

L3 Completes Acquisition of Implant Sciencesâ€™ ETD Business

Rockwell Collins Acquires Pulse.Aero

OSI Systems Takes Over AS&E

Smiths Group Inks an Agreement for Acquisition of Morpho Detection

Johnson Controls Merges with Tyco

Moog Inks Exclusive Licensing Agreement with QinetiQ

L-3 Receives TSA Certification for MV3DÂ® Explosives Detection System



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Autoclear, LLC (USA)

American Science and Engineering, Inc. (USA)

Analogic Corporation (USA)

Ayonix Corporation (Japan)

C.E.I.A. S.p.A. (Italy)

DSG Systems AS (Norway)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

IKUSI - Ãngel Iglesias S.A (Spain)

Johnson Controls International PLC (USA)

L3 Security & Detection Systems (USA)

Nuctech Company Limited (China)

Optosecurity Inc. (Canada)

Rapiscan Systems (USA)

RESA AIRPORT DATA SYSTEMS (France)

Robert Bosch LLC (USA)

Rockwell Collins (USA)

Safran Identity & Security (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

SITA (Switzerland)

Smiths Detection Watford Ltd. (UK)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Airport Security Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for Airport Security Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Airport Security Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Airport Security Equipment by Segment

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Explosives Detection by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Explosives Detection by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Explosives Detection by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for X-ray & Infrared Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for X-ray & Infrared Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for X-ray & Infrared Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Metal Detectors by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Metal Detectors by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Metal Detectors by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Perimeter & Access Control by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Perimeter & Access Control by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Perimeter & Access Control by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Biometrics Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Biometrics Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Biometrics Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Alarms & Sensors by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for Alarms & Sensors by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Alarms & Sensors by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Video Surveillance by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Historic Review for Video Surveillance by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Video Surveillance by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Intercom & Video Door Phones by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Historic Review for Intercom & Video Door Phones by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Intercom & Video Door Phones by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Other Airport Security Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Historic Review for Other Airport Security Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Airport Security Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Growing Security Concerns Spur Security Equipment Installations

Modernization to Drive Growth in the Market

Rising Prominence of Biometric Technologies in Airport Security Bodes Well for the Market

American Airlines Partners with TSA to Introduce New, Automated Screening at Airports

Airport Security Breaches Drive Deployment of Perimeter Security Solutions

TSA Adopts Various Strategies to Ensure Highest Level of Security at Airports

Efforts to Make Checkpoint Technologies Efficient Gain Pace

Initiatives to Increase Capabilities of Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) on the Rise

Advanced Technology X-Ray (AT x-ray) Enjoy Strong Application

Bottle Liquids Scanners (BLS)

Boarding Pass Scanners (BPS)

Enhanced Metal Detectors (EMDs) Continue to Find Application

Explosive Trace Detectors (ETDs)

Evolving Checkpoint Technologies- A Brief Review

Baggage Screening Technologies

Current Electronic Baggage Screening Systems- An Insight

New-Age Electronic Baggage Screening Technologies

TSA Technology Integration-Baggage and Passenger Screening

Common User Interface

Digital Imaging and Communications in Security (DICOS)

Integrated Checkpoint Program

Security Technology Integration Program (STIP)

Explosives Detection Systems (EDS)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: The US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Airport Security Equipment by Product Segment - Explosives Detection, X-ray & Infrared Equipment, Metal Detectors, Perimeter & Access Control, Biometrics Equipment, Alarms & Sensors, Video Surveillance, Intercom & Video Door Phones, and Other Airport Security Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: The US Historic Review for Airport Security Equipment by Product Segment - Explosives Detection, X-ray & Infrared Equipment, Metal Detectors, Perimeter & Access Control, Biometrics Equipment, Alarms & Sensors, Video Surveillance, Intercom & Video Door Phones, and Other Airport Security Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: The US 14-Year Perspective for Airport Security Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Explosives Detection, X-ray & Infrared Equipment, Metal Detectors, Perimeter & Access Control, Biometrics Equipment, Alarms & Sensors, Video Surveillance, Intercom & Video Door Phones, and Other Airport Security Equipment Markets for Years 2009, 2016, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Optosecurity Inc. - A Key Canadian Market Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Airport Security Equipment by Product Segment - Explosives Detection, X-ray & Infrared Equipment, Metal Detectors, Perimeter & Access Control, Biometrics Equipment, Alarms & Sensors, Video Surveillance, Intercom & Video Door Phones, and Other Airport Security Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Canadian Historic Review for Airport Security Equipment by Product Segment - Explosives Detection, X-ray & Infrared Equipment, Metal Detectors, Perimeter & Access Control, Biometrics Equipment, Alarms & Sensors, Video Surveillance, Intercom & Video Door Phones, and Other Airport Security Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Airport Security Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Explosives Detection, X-ray & Infrared Equipment, Metal Detectors, Perimeter & Access Control, Biometrics Equipment, Alarms & Sensors, Video Surveillance, Intercom & Video Door Phones, and Other Airport Security Equipment Markets for Years 2009, 2016, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Growing Use of Facial Biometrics at Airports to Boost Market Prospects

Ayonix Corporation - A Key Japanese Market Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Airport Security Equipment by Product Segment - Explosives Detection, X-ray & Infrared Equipment, Metal Detectors, Perimeter & Access Control, Biometrics Equipment, Alarms & Sensors, Video Surveillance, Intercom & Video Door Phones, and Other Airport Security Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Japanese Historic Review for Airport Security Equipment by Product Segment - Explosives Detection, X-ray & Infrared Equipment, Metal Detectors, Perimeter & Access Control, Biometrics Equipment, Alarms & Sensors, Video Surveillance, Intercom & Video Door Phones, and Other Airport Security Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Airport Security Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Explosives Detection, X-ray & Infrared Equipment, Metal Detectors, Perimeter & Access Control, Biometrics Equipment, Alarms & Sensors, Video Surveillance, Intercom & Video Door Phones, and Other Airport Security Equipment Markets for Years 2009, 2016, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Increasing Passenger Traffic Drives Airport Security Needs

The ECâ€™s Proposition for a Common EU Certification System for Security Equipment at Airports

Growing Commercial Aviation Sector in Russia Boosts Market Prospects

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 50: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Airport Security Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: European Historic Review for Airport Security Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: European 14-Year Perspective for Airport Security Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

European Market by Segment

Table 53: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Airport Security Equipment by Product Segment - Explosives Detection, X-ray & Infrared Equipment, Metal Detectors, Perimeter & Access Control, Biometrics Equipment, Alarms & Sensors, Video Surveillance, Intercom & Video Door Phones, and Other Airport Security Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: European Historic Review for Airport Security Equipment by Product Segment - Explosives Detection, X-ray & Infrared Equipment, Metal Detectors, Perimeter & Access Control, Biometrics Equipment, Alarms & Sensors, Video Surveillance, Intercom & Video Door Phones, and Other Airport Security Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: European 14-Year Perspective for Airport Security Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Explosives Detection, X-ray & Infrared Equipment, Metal Detectors, Perimeter & Access Control, Biometrics Equipment, Alarms & Sensors, Video Surveillance, Intercom & Video Door Phones, and Other Airport Security Equipment Markets for Years 2009, 2016, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Booming Commercial Aviation Sector Provides Market Opportunities

Growing Aviation Industry Spurs Market Growth in China

Growing Commercial Aviation Sector Offers Growth Opportunities

Aviation Ministry Proposes Shift of Airport Security Costs to the Government

South Korea

Product Launch

Nuctech Company Limited - A Key Chinese Market Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Airport Security Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Airport Security Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Airport Security Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Asia-Pacific Market by Segment

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Airport Security Equipment by Product Segment - Explosives Detection, X-ray & Infrared Equipment, Metal Detectors, Perimeter & Access Control, Biometrics Equipment, Alarms & Sensors, Video Surveillance, Intercom & Video Door Phones, and Other Airport Security Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Airport Security Equipment by Product Segment - Explosives Detection, X-ray & Infrared Equipment, Metal Detectors, Perimeter & Access Control, Biometrics Equipment, Alarms & Sensors, Video Surveillance, Intercom & Video Door Phones, and Other Airport Security Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Airport Security Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Explosives Detection, X-ray & Infrared Equipment, Metal Detectors, Perimeter & Access Control, Biometrics Equipment, Alarms & Sensors, Video Surveillance, Intercom & Video Door Phones, and Other Airport Security Equipment Markets for Years 2009, 2016, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Security: Primary Focus of Airportâ€™s Technology Investments

B.Market Analytics

Table 62: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Airport Security Equipment by Product Segment - Explosives Detection, X-ray & Infrared Equipment, Metal Detectors, Perimeter & Access Control, Biometrics Equipment, Alarms & Sensors, Video Surveillance, Intercom & Video Door Phones, and Other Airport Security Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Airport Security Equipment by Product Segment - Explosives Detection, X-ray & Infrared Equipment, Metal Detectors, Perimeter & Access Control, Biometrics Equipment, Alarms & Sensors, Video Surveillance, Intercom & Video Door Phones, and Other Airport Security Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Airport Security Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Explosives Detection, X-ray & Infrared Equipment, Metal Detectors, Perimeter & Access Control, Biometrics Equipment, Alarms & Sensors, Video Surveillance, Intercom & Video Door Phones, and Other Airport Security Equipment Markets for Years 2009, 2016, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Latin America Offers Huge Market Potential for Airport Security Infrastructure

Product Launches

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Airport Security Equipment by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Latin American Historic Review for Airport Security Equipment by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Airport Security Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Latin American Market by Segment

Table 68: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Airport Security Equipment by Product Segment - Explosives Detection, X-ray & Infrared Equipment, Metal Detectors, Perimeter & Access Control, Biometrics Equipment, Alarms & Sensors, Video Surveillance, Intercom & Video Door Phones, and Other Airport Security Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Latin American Historic Review for Airport Security Equipment by Product Segment - Explosives Detection, X-ray & Infrared Equipment, Metal Detectors, Perimeter & Access Control, Biometrics Equipment, Alarms & Sensors, Video Surveillance, Intercom & Video Door Phones, and Other Airport Security Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Airport Security Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Explosives Detection, X-ray & Infrared Equipment, Metal Detectors, Perimeter & Access Control, Biometrics Equipment, Alarms & Sensors, Video Surveillance, Intercom & Video Door Phones, and Other Airport Security Equipment Markets for Years 2009, 2016, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 77 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 85) The United States (31) Canada (4) Japan (3) Europe (33) - France (5) - Germany (6) - The United Kingdom (11) - Italy (2) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9) Middle East (4) Latin America (1)

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4838500



