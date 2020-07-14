Global Airport Security Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Airport Security Equipment estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Explosives Detection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the X-Ray & Infrared Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global Airport Security Equipment market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Airport Security Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.45% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Perimeter & Access Control Segment Corners a 14.4% Share in 2020

In the global Perimeter & Access Control segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 181-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity

Airports as Conduits for Terrorism Throws the Spotlight On the

Ever-Present Importance of Airport Security

Market Overview

Key Trends and Growth Drivers

Major Macro Market Forces Benefiting Growth

Stable Commercial Aviation Industry Presents Opportunities for

Growth

Growth in Air Passenger Traffic

New Airport Constructions, Development Projects & Modernization

Plans

Stricter Implementation of Security Procedures

Artificial Intelligence Emerges to Transform Airport Security

IoT Gains in Prominence for Its Ability to Reduce Security Wait

Times

"Safety Through Synergy" is the New Buzzword Driving Growth of

the Integrated Approach to Airport Security

Airport Cyber Security: A New and Rapidly Evolving and Growing

Market

Increasing Deployment of Integrated Command & Control Systems

Aggravates Vulnerability to Aviation Cybercrime

Recent Rise in Suicide Bombing, Gun Attacks & Drugs Smuggling

Drive Demand for Explosives/Narcotics Detection Systems

Passenger Discomfort With Physical Search Drives Investments in

Unobtrusive Full Body Scanners

The Indefectible Biometrics Technology Becomes Indispensable in

Identity Verification & Access Control at Airports

Fingerprint Biometrics: The Preferred Choice in Immigration

Control & Travel Document Verification

Global Competitor Market Shares

Airport Security Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

The Need to Expedite Check In and Boarding Drives Interest in

Face Recognition

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Analogic Corporation (USA)

Autoclear, LLC (USA)

Axis Communications AB. (Sweden)

Ayonix Corporation (Japan)

Bertel O. Steen Airport Solutions AS (Norway)

Brijot Millimeterwave Technology Corp (USA)

C.E.I.A. S.p.A. (Italy)

Gilardoni S.p.A. (Italy)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

IDEMIA (France)

Johnson Controls International PLC (USA)

L3 Security & Detection Systems (USA)

Mistral Security Inc. (USA)

Nuctech Company Limited (China)

OSI Systems, Inc. (USA)

OSSI (USA)

RedXDefense (USA)

RESA AIRPORT DATA SYSTEMS (France)

Robert Bosch LLC (USA)

Rockwell Collins (USA)

Siemens AG (Germany)

SITA (Switzerland)

Smiths Detection Watford Ltd. (UK)

Thruvision Ltd. (UK)

Vanderlande Industries B.V. (The Netherlands)

Westminster International Ltd. (UK)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Easier Than Fingerprints & More Reliable than Facial

Recognition, Iris-Recognition Witnesses Resurgence in Interest

Automated e-Gates Mark the Beginning of Expedited Travel &

Positive Passenger Flying Experience

Smart Security (SmartS) Program Established to Chase the Goal

of Accelerated Security Clearance

Transition from Reactive to Proactive Deployment of Airport

Security Technologies Bodes Well for the Future of the Market

Electronic Access Control Systems Remain Primary Security

Systems in Airports

Electronic Access Control Systems Remain Primary Security

Systems in Airports

Smart Cards EACS Replace Legacy Card Based EACS

Contactless Card Based Access Control: The Newest Technology

Flavor

Emergence of Optical Cards Based EACS as Substitutes for Smart

Cards Based EACS

Biometrics EACS to Replace Card-based EACS and Keypad-Based

EACS in the Long-Run

IP Video Surveillance Gains Prominence Over Analog Video

Surveillance in Perimeter Security and Facility Monitoring

Innovation Lanes - A Mantra for Increasing Security and

Minimizing Wait Time at Airports

CT Scanners - An Efficient Technology to Check Baggage

Walk-Through Screening: Future of Airport Security

Facial Recognition Software

Biometrics Ensure Data Protection

SmartGUARD: Revolutionary App for Improved Airport Security

Airports Consider Long-Term Perspective to Ensure Passenger

Security

Real-Time Flight Tracking at Cork Airport

Abu Dhabi Airport to Deploy Automated Document Authentication

System

Schiphol Moves to Central Security

Aruba Airport Launches â€™Happy Flowâ€™ Project

Privatization of Airport Security - Weighing the Consequences

Airports Use Chromatography to Automatically Detect Explosives



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Airport Security Equipment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Airport Security Equipment Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Airport Security Equipment Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Explosives Detection (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Explosives Detection (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Explosives Detection (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: X-Ray & Infrared Equipment (Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: X-Ray & Infrared Equipment (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: X-Ray & Infrared Equipment (Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Perimeter & Access Control (Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Perimeter & Access Control (Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Perimeter & Access Control (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Video Surveillance (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Video Surveillance (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Video Surveillance (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Biometrics Equipment (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Biometrics Equipment (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Biometrics Equipment (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Metal Detectors (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Metal Detectors (Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Metal Detectors (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Other Types (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Other Types (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Airport Security Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:

2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Airport Security Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Airport Security Equipment Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Airport Security Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Airport Security Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Airport Security Equipment Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 30: Airport Security Equipment Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Airport Security Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Airport Security Equipment Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Airport Security Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Airport Security Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Airport Security Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: Chinese Airport Security Equipment Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Airport Security Equipment Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European Airport Security Equipment Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 38: Airport Security Equipment Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: European Airport Security Equipment Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: European Airport Security Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 41: Airport Security Equipment Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: European Airport Security Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 43: Airport Security Equipment Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: French Airport Security Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: French Airport Security Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 46: Airport Security Equipment Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: German Airport Security Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: German Airport Security Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 49: Italian Airport Security Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Airport Security Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Italian Airport Security Equipment Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 52: United Kingdom Market for Airport Security Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Airport Security Equipment Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: United Kingdom Airport Security Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Airport Security Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Airport Security Equipment Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Airport Security Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Airport Security Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Airport Security Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Airport Security Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 61: Rest of World Airport Security Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Rest of World Airport Security Equipment Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 63: Airport Security Equipment Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 82

