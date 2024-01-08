Global Airport Security Market - Key Growth Opportunities in Digital Intelligence for Passenger Safety and Airport Security & New Screening and Detection Capabilities for Evolving Threats

08 Jan, 2024, 18:00 ET
The COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant decline in air travel because of travel restrictions and guidance advising people to stay at home. However, with the end of the pandemic, air travel is recovering. The International Air Transport Association predicted that global air passenger traffic would reach 88% of its pre-pandemic level in 2023. Various factors drive the increase in air travel, including the reopening of borders, the easing of travel restrictions, and the pent-up demand for travel.
Increased air traffic has led to the expansion of existing airports and the building of new ones. In 2022, more than 200 new airports were under construction, and this number will grow multifold during the next few years. The need to accommodate growing passenger volumes and provide passengers with a positive travel experience is driving airport expansion.
With higher passenger volumes, the expansion of existing airports, and the building of new ones, the need for new, innovative airport security solutions is increasing. Airports must promptly and effectively screen travelers and their belongings while maintaining the highest security standards. These requirements are driving the development of new technologies, such as biometric identification and AI, to improve airport security.
This study provides a brief overview of airport security's importance and the potential risks and threats that airports, passengers, and aviation infrastructure face and highlights the global regulatory frameworks governing airport security in seven global regions.
The research includes an examination of unique threat perception and regional security requirements, including a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the 7 regions (Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, Central Asia, and Asia-Pacific), with forecasts from 2023 to 2030.
This study groups airport security solutions into 7 technological categories to present a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the airport security market. The categories are access control and identity management; screening and detection; surveillance; cybersecurity; command and control; communication equipment; and others.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation by Technology
- Segmentation by Region
- Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Potential Risks and Threats for Airports
- Emerging Technologies to Mitigate Threats
- Forecast Methodology
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Number of Airports by Country
- Passenger Traffic at Airports
- Air Transport Freight
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Improved Passenger Experience
- Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Intelligence for Passenger Safety and Airport Security
- Growth Opportunity 3: Cybersecurity as Integral to Airport Operations
- Growth Opportunity 4: New Screening and Detection Capabilities for Evolving Threats
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Central Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Forecast Analysis
- Major Security Programs and Organizations in APAC Driving Airport Security Initiatives
