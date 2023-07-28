Global Airport Sleeping Pods Market Poised for Steady Growth, Forecast to Increase by $20.84 Million by 2027

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airport Sleeping Pods Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global airport sleeping pods market is set to witness significant growth in the coming years, with a projected increase of $20.84 million during the period from 2022 to 2027.

The market is expected to accelerate at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.84% throughout the forecast period. These insights are revealed in a comprehensive report that encompasses market analysis, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, covering approximately 25 market players.

The report offers an in-depth and up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, recent trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. Several key factors are expected to drive the growth of the airport sleeping pods market:

Market Drivers:

  • Increasing awareness of the benefits associated with airport sleeping pods, providing travelers with a comfortable and private resting space.
  • Surge in the number of airports, particularly in developing regions, creating a greater demand for airport sleeping pods.
  • Rising demand for affordable and convenient nap rooms within airports.

The airport sleeping pods market is categorized based on applications, end-users, and geography:

By Application

  • Single Occupancy
  • Shared Occupancy

By End-user

  • Adults
  • Children

By Geography

  • Europe
  • APAC (Asia-Pacific)
  • North America
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

The growth of the global travel and tourism industry is identified as one of the prime reasons propelling the airport sleeping pods market during the forthcoming years. Additionally, the increasing need for convenient lifestyles and recent advancements in sleeping pod technology are expected to fuel substantial demand in the market.

Companies Mentioned:

  • Gosleep
  • Metronaps
  • Minute Suites LLC
  • NapCabs GmbH
  • nine hours Inc.
  • Sleepwing Ltd.
  • SNOOZE AT MY SPACE
  • Yotel Ltd.
  • ZZZleepandGo Srl

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kveiz2

