Global Airport Waste Management Analysis Report 2022: Sustainable Materials and Practices to Build the Green Airports of the Future

This research service tracks the current state of the global airport waste management market to understand airports' strategies to transform into zero-waste spaces; in addition, it explores leading global airports' best practices for waste management. Regional-level initiatives and regulations are also examined as these factors facilitate accurate market sizing and forecasting.

The study period runs from 2022 to 2030 and the base year is 2021. Airport waste management and sustainability strategies and investments are analyzed, and the market is segmented by 6 key regions and 5 airport tiers based on annual passenger traffic.



In recent years, the focus on sustainability has increased, which has led to global, regional, and country-level emission and waste tracking across industries and stakeholders. Airports and regulators have set waste management benchmarks, and they are pursuing several strategies to reach these goals.

Airlines are also investing in projects that will make their operations greener. Extensive collaboration among these stakeholders will ensure that the waste management standards of the overall aviation industry are enhanced.



Key Issues Addressed

How does waste management operate in an airport? Who are the key stakeholders and what are their key responsibilities?

What is a zero-waste airport? Is there demand from airports to achieve this goal?

What are the market drivers and restraints that are instrumental in airports' investments in waste management and sustainability efforts?

Which important start-ups are developing niche solutions?

What are the major growth opportunity areas for global airports segmented by relevant regions and airport tiers?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Airport Waste Management Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographic Segmentation

Airport Waste Management Segments

Key Growth Metrics

Airport Waste Management Participants

Airport Waste Management Ecosystem

Airport Waste Management Ecosystem - Value Chain

Airport Waste Ecosystem - Responsibilities

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Outsourcing versus In-house Market Share

Market Share by Airport Tier

Market Share Analysis by Airport Tier

Airport - Green Future

Airport Waste - Regulations

Airport Waste Management - Best Practices

Airport Sustainability - Notable Start-ups

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Africa

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier

Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier

Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - The Middle East

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier

Forecast Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier

Forecast Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Innovation and Next-generation Technology to Optimize Energy Utilization and Waste Processing

Growth Opportunity 2: Roadmap for Zero-waste Airports to Reduce the Significant Negative Environmental Impact

Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainable Materials and Practices to Build the Green Airports of the Future

10. Next Steps



