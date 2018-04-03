Global AirServices LLC and IKAR LLC Sign a Long-Term Repair Components Agreement for Pegas Fly and Nordwind Airlines Fleet

MIAMI, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AirServices, LLC. Miami, Florida has signed a 3 year, automatically renewing, contract with IKAR LLC for component maintenance to support the fleet of Pegas Fly and Nordwind Airlines. Under the contract, Global AirServices LLC will provide component repair based upon its listed capability and sales of spares for required maintenance of IKAR LLC's fleet. Mr. Roger Browning, General Manager, comments, "This agreement expands our repair & sales presence in the growing Russia & CIS market, bringing our quality and excellent TAT to more of the region."

Global AirServices' broad capability range makes this agreement with IKAR, to include Pegas Fly and Nordwind, beneficial to their fleets that include 737-800, 767-300ER, 777-200ER, A321-200 & A330-200 Global AirServices is a multi-release Repair & Overhaul facility in Miami Florida that focuses on Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Electro-Mechanical and Power Generation for the Boeing, Airbus Engine and Airframe accessories. Along with our sister company Avflex corporation a component and hard to find parts distributor company create a full synergy of a one stop need for our clients.

