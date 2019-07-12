Global Airway Management Accessories and Sleep Apnea Products Markets 2017-2022: Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Drive - DeVilbiss, and Vyaire Medical Hold Two Thirds of the Market

DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Care: Airway Management Accessories and Sleep Apnea Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The combined global market for airway management accessories and sleep apnea products totaled nearly $7.2bn in 2017, and is expected to climb at a rate of 7.4% over the forecast period covered by this analysis.



The two most prevalent respiratory diseases, asthma and COPD, affect more than 480 million people worldwide. This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the markets for airway management accessories (HMEs, humidifiers, large- and small-volume nebulizers, nebulizer compressors, and respiratory masks) and sleep apnea products (OSA monitors and therapy devices, and polysomnographs) for the US, the five major EU markets, Japan, and the rest of world markets.



Sleep apnea products accounted for nearly 70% of total sales. Within the sleep apnea products market, OSA therapy devices accounted for an estimated 84% of sales. Four companies (Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Drive - DeVilbiss, and Vyaire Medical) hold more than two-thirds of the total market.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Exhibit ES-1: Airway management accessories and sleep apnea management products, market forecast ($m), 2017-22



Respiratory Disease Overview

Asthma

Etiology

Epidemiology

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Etiology

Epidemiology

Bibliography

Exhibit 1-1: Asthma epidemiology, 2016 and 2036

Exhibit 1-2: COPD epidemiology, 2016 and 2036



Sleep Apnea Management Products

Obstructive sleep apnea monitoring products

Products and technology

Market analysis

Competitive analysis

Polysomnography products

Products and technology

Market analysis

Competitive analysis

Obstructive sleep apnea treatment products

Products and technology

Market analysis

Competitive analysis

Emerging technologies

Combined market analysis

Bibliography

Exhibit 2-1: Obstructive sleep apnea monitoring products, market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22

Exhibit 2-2: Obstructive sleep apnea monitoring products market, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 2-3: Polysomnography products, market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22

Exhibit 2-4: Polysomnography products market, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 2-5: Obstructive sleep apnea therapy products, market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22

Exhibit 2-6: Obstructive sleep apnea therapy products market, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 2-7: Sleep apnea management products, combined market forecast ($m), by segment, 2017-22



Airway Management Accessories

Heat and moisture exchangers

Products and technology

Market analysis

Competitive analysis

Humidifiers

Large-volume nebulizers

Small-volume nebulizers

Nebulizer compressors

Respiratory masks

Emerging technologies

Combined market analysis

Bibliography

Exhibit 3-1: Heat and moisture exchangers, market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22

Exhibit 3-2: Heat and moisture exchangers market, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 3-3: Humidifiers, market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22

Exhibit 3-4: Humidifiers market, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 3-5: Large-volume nebulizers, market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22

Exhibit 3-6: Large-volume nebulizers market, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 3-7: Small-volume nebulizers, market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22

Exhibit 3-8: Small-volume nebulizers market, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 3-9: Nebulizer compressors, market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22

Exhibit 3-10: Nebulizer compressors market, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 3-11: Respiratory masks, market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22

Exhibit 3-12: Respiratory masks market, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 3-13: Airway management accessories, combined market forecast ($m), by segment, 2017-22



Appendix: Company Listing



