Global Alarm Monitoring Market to 2030: Burglar Alarm Systems Market Gains from Technological Advancements

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alarm Monitoring - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Alarm Monitoring estimated at US$46.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$71.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, Services & Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$45.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Systems & Hardware segment is estimated at 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Alarm Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 270 Featured)

AT&T, Inc.

ADT Security Services, Inc.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Ademco (Far East) Pte., Ltd.

AFA Protective Systems, Inc.

Alarmco, Inc.

American Alarm & Communications, Inc.

AlertOne Services LLC

American Senior Safety Agency

Amherst Alarm, Inc.

Bay Alarm Medical

Alarm Grid

Alarm New England

AlarmClub.com

Aviva Life Insurance Company India Ltd.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F

COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Down Demand for Security Solutions and Alarm Monitoring Business

An Introduction to Alarm Monitoring

Central Station (Alarm Monitoring Center)

How Does Alarm Monitoring Work?

Technology in Use

Note on Alarm Monitoring Software

Alarm Monitoring - A Prelude

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Alarm Monitoring Market by Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm Monitoring, and Environmental Monitoring

North America : A Strong R&D Base for Alarm Monitoring

: A Strong R&D Base for Alarm Monitoring World Alarm Monitoring Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the Market

Global Alarm Monitoring Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , Africa , USA , Canada , Europe , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and Alarm Monitoring in Commercial Sector Gains Share

Attractive Discounts Attract Customers to Insurance Policies

Widespread Consumer Awareness: A Crucible for Success

False Alarms: Major Deterrent for Alarm Monitoring Systems Adoption

Competitive Scenario

Alarm Monitoring Lures IT and Telecom Companies

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Alarm Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance of Electronic Security Systems Creates Fertile Ground for Alarm Monitoring Market

Surge in Crime Rates Propels Uptake of Alarm Monitoring Solutions

Smart Homes & Home Automation Unveil New Opportunities

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

Number of Smart Homes in Select Countries (in Thousands) for the Years 2015 & 2020

Remote Activation of Intelligent Home Alarm Systems

Cloud-Based Home Security Solutions Gain Demand

Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020)

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025)

Burglar Alarms Market: Growing Need to Safeguard Assets and People Drives Growth

Burglar Alarm Systems Market Gains from Technological Advancements

Building Codes & Feature Rich Models Sustain Momentum in Fire Alarms Domain

A Review of Current Trends in the Fire Alarm Systems Market

Product Innovation Paves the Way for Advanced and Sophisticated Services

New Technologies Influence Design & Functioning of Alarm Systems

Modern Mobile Devices Augment Alarm Monitoring Ecosystem

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales (in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019

Outdoor Alarms Facilitate Mobility

Wireless Alarm Monitoring Continues to Make Big Gains

PERS to Become an Integral Part of Aging-in-Place Solutions

Advanced Technologies to Foster PERS Adoption

mPERS Seeks Mainstream Role

Speech-Triggered Alarms: Simplify Usage

Reimbursement Scenario Calls for Attention

Alarm Management Dashboards Enable Quick and Easy Data Access

Remote Video Monitoring Services Grow in Demand

Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020, 2021 & 2022

Global Infrastructure Spending in US$ Billion (2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022)

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates by Sector (2015-2030) (in US$ Trillion)

Urbanization Steers Momentum in the Alarm Monitoring Market

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 & 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Spurs Market Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Aging Population: The Fastest Growing Demographic

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

False Alarms: A Challenge to Reckon With

Growing Competition from Substitute Technologies Niggle Prospects

High Costs Remain a Major Issue

Low Awareness Levels Hamper Uptake

Downward Pressure on Selling Prices Impacts the Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kyyrkf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets