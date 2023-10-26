Global Alarm Monitoring Market to 2030: Burglar Alarm Systems Market Gains from Technological Advancements

26 Oct, 2023, 10:30 ET
The global market for Alarm Monitoring estimated at US$46.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$71.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Software, Services & Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$45.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Systems & Hardware segment is estimated at 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Alarm Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F
- COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Down Demand for Security Solutions and Alarm Monitoring Business
- An Introduction to Alarm Monitoring
- Central Station (Alarm Monitoring Center)
- How Does Alarm Monitoring Work?
- Technology in Use
- Note on Alarm Monitoring Software
- Alarm Monitoring - A Prelude
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- World Alarm Monitoring Market by Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm Monitoring, and Environmental Monitoring
- North America: A Strong R&D Base for Alarm Monitoring
- World Alarm Monitoring Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the Market
- Global Alarm Monitoring Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
- Alarm Monitoring in Commercial Sector Gains Share
- Attractive Discounts Attract Customers to Insurance Policies
- Widespread Consumer Awareness: A Crucible for Success
- False Alarms: Major Deterrent for Alarm Monitoring Systems Adoption
- Competitive Scenario
- Alarm Monitoring Lures IT and Telecom Companies
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
- Alarm Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Importance of Electronic Security Systems Creates Fertile Ground for Alarm Monitoring Market
- Surge in Crime Rates Propels Uptake of Alarm Monitoring Solutions
- Smart Homes & Home Automation Unveil New Opportunities
- Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
- Number of Smart Homes in Select Countries (in Thousands) for the Years 2015 & 2020
- Remote Activation of Intelligent Home Alarm Systems
- Cloud-Based Home Security Solutions Gain Demand
- Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus
- Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020)
- Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025)
- Burglar Alarms Market: Growing Need to Safeguard Assets and People Drives Growth
- Burglar Alarm Systems Market Gains from Technological Advancements
- Building Codes & Feature Rich Models Sustain Momentum in Fire Alarms Domain
- A Review of Current Trends in the Fire Alarm Systems Market
- Product Innovation Paves the Way for Advanced and Sophisticated Services
- New Technologies Influence Design & Functioning of Alarm Systems
- Modern Mobile Devices Augment Alarm Monitoring Ecosystem
- Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales (in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019
- Outdoor Alarms Facilitate Mobility
- Wireless Alarm Monitoring Continues to Make Big Gains
- PERS to Become an Integral Part of Aging-in-Place Solutions
- Advanced Technologies to Foster PERS Adoption
- mPERS Seeks Mainstream Role
- Speech-Triggered Alarms: Simplify Usage
- Reimbursement Scenario Calls for Attention
- Alarm Management Dashboards Enable Quick and Easy Data Access
- Remote Video Monitoring Services Grow in Demand
- Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020, 2021 & 2022
- Global Infrastructure Spending in US$ Billion (2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022)
- Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates by Sector (2015-2030) (in US$ Trillion)
- Urbanization Steers Momentum in the Alarm Monitoring Market
- World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 & 2050
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population Spurs Market Growth
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
- Aging Population: The Fastest Growing Demographic
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- False Alarms: A Challenge to Reckon With
- Growing Competition from Substitute Technologies Niggle Prospects
- High Costs Remain a Major Issue
- Low Awareness Levels Hamper Uptake
- Downward Pressure on Selling Prices Impacts the Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
