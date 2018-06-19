Global Alarm Monitoring Services Industry

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Alarm Monitoring Services in US$ Million by the following Segments: Intrusion & Fire Alarm Monitoring Services (Residential, & Non-Residential), and Other Alarm Monitoring Services.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 277 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Â Ademco (Far East) Pte Ltd.

- Â ADT LLC

- Bosch Security Systems

- Â G4S PLC

- Global Security Solutions

- Â Guardian Protection Services, Inc.



ALARM MONITORING SERVICES MCP-1078 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Alarm Monitoring Service - A Prelude

Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the Market

Alarm Monitoring in Commercial Sector Gains Share

Fire Alarm Monitoring Services - A Key Segment

Table 1: Global Fire and Security Market by Region (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asia, EMEA, US, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

PERS - An Emerging Segment

Alarm Monitoring Lures IT and Telecom Companies

Growing Prominence of Private Security Drives Demand

Widespread Consumer Awareness: A Crucible for Success

Competitive Landscape

New Players Venture into PERS Market



2. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Surge in Crime Rates and Heightening Awareness of Safety and Security - A Key Driver

Rising Adoption of Home Automation Systems Unveils New Opportunities

Table 2: Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (In 000 Households) by Select Country for the Years 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus

Table 3: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Innovation Paves Way for Advanced and Sophisticated Services

Cloud-Based Home Security Solutions Gain Demand

Remote Video Monitoring Services Grow in Demand

New Age Mobiles Devices Help Stay Connected

Wireless Alarm Monitoring Services for Vehicles Set to Grow

PERS to Become an Integral Part of Aging-in-Place Solutions

Advanced Technologies to Foster PERS Adoption

Outdoor Alarms Facilitate Mobility

Speech-Triggered Alarms: Simplify Usage

Reimbursement Scenario Calls for Attention

Stricter Enforcement of Building Codes and Feature Rich Models Sustain Market Growth for Alarms

Downward Pressure on Selling Prices

False Alarms: A Challenge to Reckon With

Causes of False Alarms in Intruder Detection Systems



3. MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for Security Systems and Services

Table 5: Global Construction Output by Country (2016): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change by 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Urbanization - A Mega Growth Driver

Table 6: World Urban Population in Million: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Spurs Market Growth

Table 8: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aging Population: The Fastest Growing Demographic

Demographic Stats - Unfurling the Market Potential

Table 9: Percentage of Population Aged 65 and Above Across EU27, the US, Japan, and World (1960-2030) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Ageing (65+) Demographics as % of Total Population by Country (2000, 2011, 2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. ALARM MONITORING SERVICES - AN OVERVIEW



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES

NAPCO Introduces Starlink Dual Path Cellular/IP Fire Communicator

Honeywell Unveils MAXPRO Cloud Alarm Monitor

UTC Fire & Security Extends the Advisorâ„¢ Advanced Intrusion Systems Line

Tyco Unveils Total Security, an Integrated Solution

NAPCO Introduces StarLinkÂ® Connect, Among Other Innovative Products

Bold Technologies Unveils Bold Notifyme

GBE Unveils Defacto Fire Alarm Management System

Myfox Introduces ON-DEMAND 24/7 Professional Monitoring

Vera Unveils Flexible and Affordable Central Monitoring Service

Dahua Cameras & Video Recorders Combine with Milestone XProtect VMS

ADT Unveils New LG Smart Security

Ahern Introduces Fire Alarm Monitoring Service



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

ADT Takes Over Protec

Mountain Acquisition Co. Takes Over Western Security Systems

Huronia Alarm & Fire Security Takes Over Peerless Security & Muskoka Fire Protection Services

American Alarm and Communications Takes Over Atlas Alarm

ADS Security Takes Over Falcon Fire Systems

Apax Partners to Take Over 3Mâ€™s Electronic Monitoring Business

Convergint Technologies Takes Over ISS

Convergint Takes Over Operational Security Systems

Midwest Alarm Services Takes Over Electric Specialties

Convergint Technologies Takes Over Go Security Solutions

Mircom Group of Companies Takes Over Durham Central Fire Systems

The Chron Oranization Takes Over SafetyNet

Honeywell Takes Over Xtralis

Marlowe PLC Acquires Swift Fire & Security Group

Honeywell Takes Over RSI Video Technologies

Red Hawk Fire & Security Takes Over Systems Sales Corporation

Johnson Controls Merges with Tyco

Securitas Takes Over JC IngenierÃ­a

ADT Corporation to Merge with Protection 1

Red Hawk Selects Affiliated Monitoring to Manage Central Station Monitoring

Stanely Security Takes Over SentryNet

Securitas Takes Over Dieboldâ€™s Electronic Security Business

Vector Security Takes Over Pelican Security Network

Protection 1 Takes Over Cam Connections



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ademco (Far East) Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

ADT LLC (USA)

Bosch Security Systems (Germany)

G4S PLC (UK)

Global Security Solutions (Canada)

Guardian Protection Services, Inc. (USA)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

Honeywell Access (USA)

ISONAS (USA)

Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)

MONI Smart Security (USA)

Prosegur compania de Seguridad (Spain)

Secom Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Securitas AB (Sweden)

Slomin's, Inc. (USA)

Sohgo Security Services Company Ltd. (Japan)

Stanley Convergent Security Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Swann Communications Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

UTC Climate, Controls & Security (USA)

Chubb Fire & Security Limited (UK)

Chubb Community Care (UK)

Vector Security, Inc. (USA)

Verisure Holding AB (Sweden)

Vivint, Inc. (USA)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alarm Monitoring Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intrusion & Fire Alarm Monitoring Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Intrusion & Fire Alarm Monitoring Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Intrusion & Fire Alarm Monitoring Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intrusion & Fire Alarm Monitoring Services by Segment - Residential Alarm Monitoring Services, and Non-Residential Alarm Monitoring Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Intrusion & Fire Alarm Monitoring Services by Segment - Residential Alarm Monitoring Services, and Non-Residential Alarm Monitoring Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Intrusion & Fire Alarm Monitoring Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Residential Alarm Monitoring Services, and Non-Residential Alarm Monitoring Services Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Alarm Monitoring Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Residential Alarm Monitoring Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Residential Alarm Monitoring Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Non-Residential Alarm Monitoring Services by Geographic Region- US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Non-Residential Alarm Monitoring Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Non-Residential Alarm Monitoring Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Alarm Monitoring Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Alarm Monitoring Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Alarm Monitoring Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Alarm Monitoring Services Market - An Overview

Renovation and Construction Activities Augur Well for Growth of Fire Alarms

Private Security Services Market: A Brief Review

Residential Sector: Growing Use of Security Systems

Table 29: The US Electronic Security Systems Market by End-Use Sector (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Residential and Non-Residential (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

High Priority for Fire Alarm Monitoring Systems

IP-based Home Monitoring Services: On the Rise

Integrated Remote Monitoring and Control to Replace Conventional One-Way Systems in Residential Security

Mandates Drive Growth in Market

US Commercial Monitoring Market - An Overview

A Snapshot of American PERS Market Opportunity

Bright Future on the Cards

Aging Population - A Key Driving Factor

Table 30: Population of the US (2010, 2030 & 2050): Percentage Breakdown by Age Groups - Under 18, 18-64 years & 65+ years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Costs of Patient Falls to Drive Adoption of PERS

mPERS: Transforming Elderly Care Provision

Service Bundling - A Likely Trend in Future

Combating Challenges Posed by False Alarms against Security Systems Malfunction

US Construction Industry: A Brief Overview

Table 31: Residential Construction in the US (2009- 2017E): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in â€˜000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

Table 32: Leading Players in the US Security Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Leading Players in the North American Residential and Small Business Security Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Introductions/Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 34: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alarm Monitoring Services by Segment - Intrusion & Fire Monitoring Services (Residential and Non-Residential), and Other Alarm Monitoring Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: US Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring Services by Segment - Intrusion & Fire Monitoring Services (Residential and Non-Residential), and Other Alarm Monitoring Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: US 14-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Intrusion & Fire Monitoring Services (Residential and Non-Residential), and Other Alarm Monitoring Services Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Construction Market: An Insight

Table 37: Housing Starts in Canada (2009-2016) (in â€˜000 Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alarm Monitoring Services by Segment - Intrusion & Fire Monitoring Services (Residential and Non-Residential), and Other Alarm Monitoring Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Canadian Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring Services by Segment - Intrusion & Fire Monitoring Services (Residential and Non-Residential), and Other Alarm Monitoring Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Intrusion & Fire Monitoring Services (Residential and Non-Residential), and Other Alarm Monitoring Services Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

PERS Market - An Overview

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alarm Monitoring Services by Segment - Intrusion & Fire Monitoring Services (Residential and Non-Residential), and Other Alarm Monitoring Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Japanese Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring Services by Segment - Intrusion & Fire Monitoring Services (Residential and Non-Residential), and Other Alarm Monitoring Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Intrusion & Fire Monitoring Services (Residential and Non-Residential), and Other Alarm Monitoring Services Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Construction Industry in Europe - A Brief Overview

PERS Market Bodes Healthy Prospects

Alarm Monitoring Services in Select Countries

France - PERS Sector

Germany - PERS Market

The United Kingdom

UK PERS Market

Italy

Russia

Intrusion and Fire Alarm Systems Market: A Review

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alarm Monitoring Services by Segment - Intrusion & Fire Monitoring Services (Residential and Non-Residential), and Other Alarm Monitoring Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: European Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring Services by Segment - Intrusion & Fire Monitoring Services (Residential and Non-Residential), and Other Alarm Monitoring Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: European 14-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Intrusion & Fire Monitoring Services (Residential and Non-Residential), and Other Alarm Monitoring Services Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Residential Market Switches to Electronic Security from Guarding Services

Asian Market for Video Surveillance

Fire and Safety Market in Southeast Asia: On the Rise

Alarm Response - A Challenging Task in Southeast Asia

Australia: Growing Demand for Fire and Smoke Detection Solutions

China

India - An Overview of Residential Security Market

Product Launch

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alarm Monitoring Services by Segment - Intrusion & Fire Monitoring Services (Residential and Non-Residential), and Other Alarm Monitoring Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring Services by Segment - Intrusion & Fire Monitoring Services (Residential and Non-Residential), and Other Alarm Monitoring Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Intrusion & Fire Monitoring Services (Residential and Non-Residential), and Other Alarm Monitoring Services Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Security Monitoring Market in the Middle East & Africa: A Review

The United Arab Emirates

Construction Sector in the Middle East: A Review

South Africa

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alarm Monitoring Services by Segment - Intrusion & Fire Monitoring Services (Residential and Non-Residential), and Other Alarm Monitoring Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Middle East & African Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring Services by Segment - Intrusion & Fire Monitoring Services (Residential and Non-Residential), and Other Alarm Monitoring Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Intrusion & Fire Monitoring Services (Residential and Non-Residential), and Other Alarm Monitoring Services Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Brazilian Security Market - An Overview

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alarm Monitoring Services by Segment - Intrusion & Fire Monitoring Services (Residential and Non-Residential), and Other Alarm Monitoring Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Latin American Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring Services by Segment - Intrusion & Fire Monitoring Services (Residential and Non-Residential), and Other Alarm Monitoring Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Intrusion & Fire Monitoring Services (Residential and Non-Residential), and Other Alarm Monitoring Services Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



