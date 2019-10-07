Global Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%. Whiskey, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8 Billion by the year 2025, Whiskey will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817808/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$315.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$261.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Whiskey will reach a market size of US$345.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Berentzen-Gruppe AG; Brown-Forman Corporation; Constellation Brands, Inc.; Diageo PLC; Lapostolle; Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits; Pernod Ricard Groupe; Rémy Cointreau Group







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AG

BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION

CONSTELLATION BRANDS

DIAGEO PLC

LAPOSTOLLE

MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS

PERNOD RICARD GROUPE

RéMY COINTREAU GROUP



V. CURATED RESEARCH

