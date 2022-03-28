Global Alcoholic Drinks Markets, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2026: Key players are Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken Holding N.V, Diageo, Kweichow Moutai Co. Ltd., Pernod Ricard

DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Alcoholic Drinks Market, By Product (Beer, Vodka, Whisky, Wine, Rum & Others (Gin, Tequila, Brandy, Breezer, etc.)), By Packaging Type (Bottles and Can), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Alcoholic Drinks Market was valued at USD470.20 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD695.01 billion by 2026F, registering a CAGR of 6.92% during the forecast period.

The Global Alcoholic Drinks Market is driven by growing per capita income, changing consumer mindsets, rising young population base, and increasing premiumization of alcoholic drinks. Nowadays customers are increasingly selecting quality above quantity. Consumers are looking for a healthier and more balanced lifestyle and younger generations are even more concerned about their well-being and keen on sharing friendly moments.

Furthermore, they are seeking clarification and demanding higher standards in areas such as sustainable production processes, carbon footprints, eco-friendly packaging, and more. Thus, manufacturers now find an opportunity to sell alcoholic drinks at higher prices.

Additionally, companies are expanding their product portfolio in the low/no alcohol, low sugar, and calorie categories. They are clearly communicating product content and educating customers on moderate drinking and developing products with ingredients from sustainable agriculture to hold a strong consumer base in the alcohol industry, globally.



Based on product, beer accounted for the majority of the market share in the Global Alcoholic Drinks Market due to availability of beers in various flavor at lower price across the globe. In a country like Japan, there are several types of beer beverages that have emerged in the recent years namely happoshu and new-genre beer.

Due to taxation issues, these beverages are taxed less because they contain less or no malt and thus, can be sold at lower prices. Based on distribution channel, the Global Alcoholic Drinks Market is segmented into liquor stores, on-premises, convenience stores, hypermarket/ supermarket, online sales channel, and others.

Among them, liquor stores have accounted for the majority of the market share of around 30% in the Global Alcoholic Drinks Market followed by on-premises due to the presence of various licensed liquor stores across the globe.



Regionally, Europe accounted for the majority of share in the Global Alcoholic Drinks Market in 2020 followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. This can be attributed to the increasing sales of premium wines in countries like Germany, France, Italy, etc. in Europe.

In countries like the United States, alcoholic drinks including beer and wine are usually preferred by many of the individuals on social events like, birthdays, festivals, business meetings, bachelors party and family gathering, etc. which had resulted in the growth for alcoholic drinks market in North America.

To remain competitive in the market, companies are continuously engaged in mergers & acquisitions, product developments, new product launches and others strategic developments. In 2019, brand named The Glenlivet launched "Original by Tradition" campaign to showcase how the brand has defined new ways to enjoy single malt beyond misconceptions and gender stereotypes.



The major players operating in the Global Alcoholic Drinks Market are Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken Holding N.V, Diageo, Kweichow Moutai Co. Ltd., Pernod Ricard and Others.

