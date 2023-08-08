Global Algae Animal Feed Market 2023-2028 | Green Revolution: Industry Propelled by Sustainable Nutrition and Growing Aquaculture Demand

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Aug, 2023, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Algae Animal Feed Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global algae animal feed market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to reach a value of US$39.592 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 36.56% from 2021 to 2028. Algae is being explored as a sustainable alternative for animal feed due to its high protein content and nutritional benefits. Animals such as horses, dogs, cats, cows, and aquarium fish can consume algae, which contributes to their overall well-being and improves digestive health and defense mechanisms.

Several factors are driving the expansion of the algae animal feed market. Research and development initiatives, along with concerns about food security and sustainability, are fueling the market's growth. Organizations like Abertay University are exploring the potential of recycling and reusing vegetation, including algae, to produce fresh animal and fish feed. Algae offer a cost-effective, high-protein, and nutritious feeding option for livestock, reducing the need for expensive grains and contributing to better livestock output and health.

Moreover, the increasing water and food shortages and the scrutiny of agricultural land usage for animal feed production are pushing the demand for algae-based animal feed and ingredients. The aquaculture sector holds a significant share of the algae feed market, as algae is used to enhance flesh color in salmonids and egg yolk coloring in poultry. Additionally, algae-based animal feed is used for ruminants like sheep, goats, horses, and cattle.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the algae animal feed market. The region's large cattle farms and the growing demand for feed ingredients to improve the nutritional content of meat products contribute to the market's growth in North America. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is experiencing profitable growth due to its expanding population, the exponential growth of the aquaculture industry, and changing consumer trends.

Market Developments

Livalta and Pond Technology Holdings have partnered to develop economically viable CO2-based algae-based animal feed ingredient production. This collaboration aims to build a pilot plant and a commercial-sized plant to produce spirulina from CO2 emissions.

Overall, the algae animal feed market presents promising opportunities for sustainable and nutritious animal feed alternatives, driven by research and development, concerns about food security, and the growing demand for meat and aquaculture products.

Market Segmentation

  • By Form
  •  
    • Algae Meals
    • Dried Algae
    • Algae Oil
    • Algae Extract
  • By Livestock
  •  
    • Swine
    • Poultry
    • Aqua
    • Others
  • By Geography
  •  
    • North America
    • South America
    • Europe
    • Middle East & Africa
    • Asia-Pacific

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Algae Animal Feed Market by Form
6. Algae Animal Feed Market by Livestock
7. Algae Animal Feed Market by Geography
8. Competitive Environment and Analysis
9. Company Profiles

  • Cargill Inc.
  • Algea
  • Alltech
  • ADM
  • btsa biotecnologias aplicadas S.I.
  • Cellana Inc.
  • DSM
  • Corbion
  • Arizona Algae Products, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aozzrc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Meat-Based Flavors Market Forecasts 2023-2029: Growing Trend of Veganism Increases Demand for Exotic Flavors

United States Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Report 2023-2028: Pharmacogenetics and Increased Convenience and Accessibility Boosts Demand

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.