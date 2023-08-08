Global Algae Animal Feed Market 2023-2028 | Green Revolution: Industry Propelled by Sustainable Nutrition and Growing Aquaculture Demand

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Algae Animal Feed Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global algae animal feed market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to reach a value of US$39.592 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 36.56% from 2021 to 2028. Algae is being explored as a sustainable alternative for animal feed due to its high protein content and nutritional benefits. Animals such as horses, dogs, cats, cows, and aquarium fish can consume algae, which contributes to their overall well-being and improves digestive health and defense mechanisms.

Several factors are driving the expansion of the algae animal feed market. Research and development initiatives, along with concerns about food security and sustainability, are fueling the market's growth. Organizations like Abertay University are exploring the potential of recycling and reusing vegetation, including algae, to produce fresh animal and fish feed. Algae offer a cost-effective, high-protein, and nutritious feeding option for livestock, reducing the need for expensive grains and contributing to better livestock output and health.

Moreover, the increasing water and food shortages and the scrutiny of agricultural land usage for animal feed production are pushing the demand for algae-based animal feed and ingredients. The aquaculture sector holds a significant share of the algae feed market, as algae is used to enhance flesh color in salmonids and egg yolk coloring in poultry. Additionally, algae-based animal feed is used for ruminants like sheep, goats, horses, and cattle.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the algae animal feed market. The region's large cattle farms and the growing demand for feed ingredients to improve the nutritional content of meat products contribute to the market's growth in North America. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is experiencing profitable growth due to its expanding population, the exponential growth of the aquaculture industry, and changing consumer trends.

Market Developments

Livalta and Pond Technology Holdings have partnered to develop economically viable CO2-based algae-based animal feed ingredient production. This collaboration aims to build a pilot plant and a commercial-sized plant to produce spirulina from CO2 emissions.

Overall, the algae animal feed market presents promising opportunities for sustainable and nutritious animal feed alternatives, driven by research and development, concerns about food security, and the growing demand for meat and aquaculture products.

Market Segmentation

By Form



Algae Meals



Dried Algae



Algae Oil



Algae Extract

By Livestock



Swine



Poultry



Aqua



Others

By Geography



North America



South America



Europe



Middle East & Africa

&

Asia-Pacific

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Algae Animal Feed Market by Form

6. Algae Animal Feed Market by Livestock

7. Algae Animal Feed Market by Geography

8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9. Company Profiles

Cargill Inc.

Algea

Alltech

ADM

btsa biotecnologias aplicadas S.I.

Cellana Inc.

DSM

Corbion

Arizona Algae Products, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aozzrc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets