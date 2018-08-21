Global Algae Fats Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Technological Advances for Algae Production and Harvesting
The "Global Algae Fats Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Algae Fats Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Algae Fats Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Algae fats are sustainable, multi-functional, and natural whole algae ingredients that are suitable for a wide range of applications. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the demand for algae fats in applications such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others.
One trend affecting this market is the growing demand for naturally obtained health supplements. An algae fat are a natural source of omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and proteins, they are being used as an ingredient in dietary supplements.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the health benefits associated with algae products. Omega-3 fatty acids are known as anti-inflammatory agents that reduce blood clots in the body.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high processing cost for algae products. The high processing cost of algae products like algae fats from the algae is a major challenge to the market.
Key vendors
- Archer Daniels Midland
- BASF
- Bunge
- Corbion Biotech
- Cyanotech
- DSM
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Foods and supplements
- Pharmaceuticals and therapeutics
- Others
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- US
- China
- UK
- Germany
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand for naturally obtained health supplements
- Increasing technological advances for algae production and harvesting
- Growing use of algae fats in personal care products
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
