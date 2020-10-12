Global Algaecides Industry
Global Algaecides Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2027
Oct 12, 2020, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Algaecides estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Copper Sulfate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chelated Copper segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955828/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $616.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Algaecides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$616.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$678.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Peroxyacetic Acid & Hydrogen Dioxide Segment to Record 6% CAGR
In the global Peroxyacetic Acid & Hydrogen Dioxide segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$206 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$299.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$438.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 473-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Airmax, Inc.
- BASF SE
- Biosafe Systems, LLC
- DowDuPont, Inc.
- Lonza Group AG
- Nufarm Limited
- Oreq Corporation
- Sepro Corporation
- UPL Ltd.
- Waterco Limited
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955828/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Algaecides Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 2: Algaecides Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Algaecides Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Copper Sulfate (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Copper Sulfate (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Copper Sulfate (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Chelated Copper (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Chelated Copper (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Chelated Copper (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Peroxyacetic Acid & Hydrogen Dioxide (Type)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Peroxyacetic Acid & Hydrogen Dioxide (Type) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 12: Peroxyacetic Acid & Hydrogen Dioxide (Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Selective (Action) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Selective (Action) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Selective (Action) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Non-Selective (Action) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Non-Selective (Action) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Non-Selective (Action) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Granular Crystal (Form) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Granular Crystal (Form) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Granular Crystal (Form) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Liquid (Form) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Liquid (Form) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Liquid (Form) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Pellet (Form) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Pellet (Form) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Pellet (Form) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Surface Water Treatment (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Surface Water Treatment (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Surface Water Treatment (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Aquaculture (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Aquaculture (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Aquaculture (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Sports & Recreational Centers (Application) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Sports & Recreational Centers (Application) Analysis
of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Sports & Recreational Centers (Application) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 40: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
UNITED STATES
US Algaecides Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: United States Algaecides Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Algaecides Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Algaecides Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Algaecides Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Action: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Algaecides Market in the United States by Action:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: United States Algaecides Market Share Breakdown by
Action: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United States Algaecides Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Algaecides Market in the United States by Form:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: United States Algaecides Market Share Breakdown by
Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: United States Algaecides Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Algaecides Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 54: Algaecides Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 55: Canadian Algaecides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Canadian Algaecides Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 57: Algaecides Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Canadian Algaecides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Action: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Canadian Algaecides Historic Market Review by Action
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 60: Algaecides Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Action for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Canadian Algaecides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Canadian Algaecides Historic Market Review by Form in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 63: Algaecides Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Canadian Algaecides Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Algaecides Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 66: Canadian Algaecides Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 67: Japanese Market for Algaecides: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: Algaecides Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Japanese Algaecides Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Japanese Market for Algaecides: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Action for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Algaecides Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Action for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Japanese Algaecides Market Share Analysis by Action:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Japanese Market for Algaecides: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Algaecides Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Japanese Algaecides Market Share Analysis by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Algaecides in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Japanese Algaecides Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Algaecides Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 79: Chinese Algaecides Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Algaecides Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Chinese Algaecides Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Chinese Algaecides Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Action for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Algaecides Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Action: 2012-2019
Table 84: Chinese Algaecides Market by Action: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Chinese Algaecides Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Algaecides Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 87: Chinese Algaecides Market by Form: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Chinese Demand for Algaecides in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Algaecides Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Chinese Algaecides Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Algaecides Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:
( in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 91: European Algaecides Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Algaecides Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: European Algaecides Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: European Algaecides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Algaecides Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: European Algaecides Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: European Algaecides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Action: 2020-2027
Table 98: Algaecides Market in Europe in US$ Million by Action:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: European Algaecides Market Share Breakdown by Action:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: European Algaecides Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Form: 2020-2027
Table 101: Algaecides Market in Europe in US$ Million by Form:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: European Algaecides Market Share Breakdown by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: European Algaecides Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Algaecides Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: European Algaecides Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 106: Algaecides Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: French Algaecides Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: French Algaecides Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Algaecides Market in France by Action: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: French Algaecides Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Action: 2012-2019
Table 111: French Algaecides Market Share Analysis by Action:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Algaecides Market in France by Form: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: French Algaecides Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 114: French Algaecides Market Share Analysis by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Algaecides Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 116: French Algaecides Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: French Algaecides Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 118: Algaecides Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 119: German Algaecides Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: German Algaecides Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Algaecides Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Action for the Period
2020-2027
Table 122: German Algaecides Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Action: 2012-2019
Table 123: German Algaecides Market Share Breakdown by Action:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Algaecides Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period
2020-2027
Table 125: German Algaecides Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 126: German Algaecides Market Share Breakdown by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Algaecides Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 128: German Algaecides Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Algaecides Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 130: Italian Algaecides Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Algaecides Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Italian Algaecides Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Italian Algaecides Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Action for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Algaecides Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Action: 2012-2019
Table 135: Italian Algaecides Market by Action: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Italian Algaecides Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Algaecides Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 138: Italian Algaecides Market by Form: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Italian Demand for Algaecides in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Algaecides Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Italian Algaecides Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Algaecides: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: Algaecides Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: United Kingdom Algaecides Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Algaecides: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Action for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Algaecides Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Action for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: United Kingdom Algaecides Market Share Analysis by
Action: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Algaecides: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Algaecides Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: United Kingdom Algaecides Market Share Analysis by
Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Algaecides in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: United Kingdom Algaecides Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Algaecides Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 154: Spanish Algaecides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Spanish Algaecides Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 156: Algaecides Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 157: Spanish Algaecides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Action: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Spanish Algaecides Historic Market Review by Action
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 159: Algaecides Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Action for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 160: Spanish Algaecides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Spanish Algaecides Historic Market Review by Form in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: Algaecides Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: Spanish Algaecides Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Algaecides Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 165: Spanish Algaecides Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 166: Russian Algaecides Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Algaecides Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Russian Algaecides Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Russian Algaecides Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Action: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Algaecides Market in Russia by Action: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 171: Russian Algaecides Market Share Breakdown by Action:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Russian Algaecides Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Algaecides Market in Russia by Form: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 174: Russian Algaecides Market Share Breakdown by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Russian Algaecides Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Algaecides Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 177: Algaecides Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 178: Rest of Europe Algaecides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 179: Algaecides Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Europe Algaecides Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Rest of Europe Algaecides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Action: 2020-2027
Table 182: Algaecides Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Action: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Europe Algaecides Market Share Breakdown by
Action: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Rest of Europe Algaecides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020-2027
Table 185: Algaecides Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of Europe Algaecides Market Share Breakdown by
Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Rest of Europe Algaecides Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 188: Algaecides Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Europe Algaecides Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 190: Asia-Pacific Algaecides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 191: Algaecides Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Asia-Pacific Algaecides Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Algaecides Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Asia-Pacific Algaecides Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Asia-Pacific Algaecides Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Algaecides Market in Asia-Pacific by Action:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 197: Asia-Pacific Algaecides Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Action: 2012-2019
Table 198: Asia-Pacific Algaecides Market Share Analysis by
Action: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Algaecides Market in Asia-Pacific by Form: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Asia-Pacific Algaecides Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 201: Asia-Pacific Algaecides Market Share Analysis by
Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Algaecides Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 203: Asia-Pacific Algaecides Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Asia-Pacific Algaecides Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 205: Algaecides Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 206: Australian Algaecides Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Australian Algaecides Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Algaecides Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Action for the Period
2020-2027
Table 209: Australian Algaecides Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Action: 2012-2019
Table 210: Australian Algaecides Market Share Breakdown by
Action: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Algaecides Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period
2020-2027
Table 212: Australian Algaecides Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 213: Australian Algaecides Market Share Breakdown by
Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Algaecides Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Australian Algaecides Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 216: Algaecides Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 217: Indian Algaecides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Indian Algaecides Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 219: Algaecides Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 220: Indian Algaecides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Action: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Indian Algaecides Historic Market Review by Action
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 222: Algaecides Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Action for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 223: Indian Algaecides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 224: Indian Algaecides Historic Market Review by Form in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 225: Algaecides Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 226: Indian Algaecides Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 227: Algaecides Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 228: Indian Algaecides Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 229: Algaecides Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 230: South Korean Algaecides Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 231: Algaecides Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Algaecides Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Action for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 233: South Korean Algaecides Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Action: 2012-2019
Table 234: Algaecides Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Action: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Algaecides Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 236: South Korean Algaecides Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 237: Algaecides Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Algaecides Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 239: South Korean Algaecides Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 240: Algaecides Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 241: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Algaecides: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 242: Algaecides Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 243: Rest of Asia-Pacific Algaecides Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Algaecides: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Action for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 245: Algaecides Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Action for the Period
2012-2019
Table 246: Rest of Asia-Pacific Algaecides Market Share
Analysis by Action: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 247: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Algaecides: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 248: Algaecides Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2012-2019
Table 249: Rest of Asia-Pacific Algaecides Market Share
Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 250: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Algaecides in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 251: Rest of Asia-Pacific Algaecides Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 252: Algaecides Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 253: Latin American Algaecides Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 254: Algaecides Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 255: Latin American Algaecides Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 256: Latin American Algaecides Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 257: Algaecides Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 258: Latin American Algaecides Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 259: Latin American Algaecides Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Action for the Period 2020-2027
Table 260: Algaecides Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Action: 2012-2019
Table 261: Latin American Algaecides Market by Action:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 262: Latin American Algaecides Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 263: Algaecides Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 264: Latin American Algaecides Market by Form: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 265: Latin American Demand for Algaecides in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 266: Algaecides Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 267: Latin American Algaecides Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 268: Argentinean Algaecides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 269: Algaecides Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 270: Argentinean Algaecides Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 271: Argentinean Algaecides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Action: 2020-2027
Table 272: Algaecides Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Action: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 273: Argentinean Algaecides Market Share Breakdown by
Action: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 274: Argentinean Algaecides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020-2027
Table 275: Algaecides Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 276: Argentinean Algaecides Market Share Breakdown by
Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 277: Argentinean Algaecides Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 278: Algaecides Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 279: Argentinean Algaecides Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 280: Algaecides Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 281: Brazilian Algaecides Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 282: Brazilian Algaecides Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 283: Algaecides Market in Brazil by Action: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 284: Brazilian Algaecides Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Action: 2012-2019
Table 285: Brazilian Algaecides Market Share Analysis by
Action: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 286: Algaecides Market in Brazil by Form: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 287: Brazilian Algaecides Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 288: Brazilian Algaecides Market Share Analysis by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 289: Algaecides Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 290: Brazilian Algaecides Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 291: Brazilian Algaecides Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 292: Algaecides Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955828/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker