Global Algorithmic Trading Market Industry Forecasts 2021-2028, by Component, Type, Deployment Mode and Type of Traders

Algorithmic trading is also referred as black-box trading, automated trading, or algo-trading. Factors such as rise in demand for reliable, fast, and effective order execution; emergence of favorable government regulations; and the need for market surveillance primarily drive the growth of the global algorithmic trading market.

In addition, a rise in demand for reducing the transaction costs fuels the demand for algorithmic trading. However, insufficient risk valuation capabilities may hamper the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, the emergence of AI and algorithms in the financial services is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. In addition, a rise in demand for cloud-based solutions is anticipated to be opportunistic for the market growth during the forecast period.



The algorithmic trading market is segmented on the basis of component, type, deployment mode, type of traders, and region. On the basis of component, it is categorized into solution and services. On the basis of type, it is classified into stock markets, FOREX, ETF, bonds, and cryptocurrencies. As per the deployment mode, it is classified into cloud and on-premise. Depending on type of traders, it is divided into institutional investors, long-term traders, short-term traders, and retail investors. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The company profiles of algorithmic trading market players included in this report are 63MOONS, Virtu Financial, Software AG, Refinitiv Ltd. MetaQuotes Software Corp. Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Argo SE, Tata Consultancy Services, Algo Trader AG, and Tethys.



Key report benefits:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the algorithmic trading market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of algorithmic trading market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY COMPONENT

Solution

Services

BY TYPE

Stock Markets

FOREX

ETF

Bonds

Cryptocurrencies

Others

BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

Cloud

On-Premise

BY TYPE OF TRADERS

Institutional Investors

Long-Term Traders

Short-Term Traders

Retail Investors

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

63MOONS

Virtu Financial

Software AG

Refinitiv Ltd.

MetaQuotes Software Corp.

Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Argo SE,

Tata Consultancy Services

Algo Trader AG

Tethys



