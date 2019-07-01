Global Aliqopa (Copanlisib; Bayer) Drug Profile 2019: A Small Molecule Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) Inhibitor with High Selectivity for the p110-alpha/delta Catalytic Subunits

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aliqopa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Aliqopa (copanlisib; Bayer) is a small molecule phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitor with high selectivity for the p110-alpha/delta catalytic subunits. The PI3K pathway is crucial for normal B-cell development, and is subverted by follicular lymphoma (FL) to promote survival and growth. The p110-delta subunit is particularly important for the survival of indolent NHLs, and p110-delta as well as p110-alpha are hypothesized to be important for the survival of aggressive NHLs.

Analyst Outlook

With the accelerated approval of Aliqopa (copanlisib; Bayer) for the third-line treatment of follicular lymphoma (FL), Bayer positioned its phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitor in direct competition with Zydelig (idelalisib; Gilead), the first PI3K inhibitor approved for FL.

Bayer is also investigating Aliqopa in earlier lines of treatment and as a combination therapy with rituximab in the pivotal Phase III CHRONOS-2 (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT02369016), CHRONOS-3 (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT02367040), and CHRONOS-4 (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT02626455) trials. Indication for use with standard-therapy rituximab and expansion into earlier treatment settings would give Aliqopa an advantage over Zydelig, which failed to move beyond its single approval in third-line FL. In addition, Aliqopa may have to compete with PI3K inhibitors Copiktra (duvelisib; Verastem/Infinity/Yakult Honsha Co), INCB050465 (Incyte), and umbralisib (TG Therapeutics), which are currently in late-phase development for FL.



However, Aliqopa's commercial outlook in this indication may surpass other PI3K inhibitors due to its range of activity. Aliqopa is the only drug in its class that is a strong inhibitor of PI3K-alpha in addition to PI3K-delta, which could prove useful as PI3K-alpha is hypothesized to play a more prominent role as indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphomas (NHLs) become more aggressive.



Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW

Drug Overview

Product Profiles

Aliqopa: NHL: Follicular lymphoma (FL)

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: Aliqopa for follicular lymphoma - SWOT analysis

Figure 2: The authors drug assessment summary of Aliqopa for follicular lymphoma

Figure 3: Aliqopa sales for follicular lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Aliqopa drug profile

Table 2: Aliqopa pivotal trial data in follicular lymphoma

Table 3: Aliqopa ongoing late-phase clinical trials in follicular lymphoma

Table 4: Aliqopa sales for follicular lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g84alr





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

