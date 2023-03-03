Global Allergy Diagnostics Strategic Business Report 2023: Labs Embrace Automation and Advanced Allergy Tests for Fast Turnaround Times

Mar 03, 2023, 05:30 ET
Global Allergy Diagnostics Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Allergy Diagnostics estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Assay Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15% CAGR
The Allergy Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 9.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Development of Effective Allergy Diagnostic Products Cuts Down on Healthcare Spending
- Labs Embrace Automation and Advanced Allergy Tests for Fast Turnaround Times
- Food Allergies - A Major and Growing Concern
- Select Digital Technologies to Provide Help in Managing Food Allergy
- Food Allergies Create Opportunities for Food Allergy Testing
- ELISA Gains Lead as Preferred Food Testing Method
- Need to Offer Quality Services at Affordable Costs Prompts Labs to Consider Reagent Rental Agreements
- In-Vitro IgE Molecular Diagnostics to Transform Allergy Testing Market
- Macro Array Diagnostics Unveils Allergy Explorer for Allergy Diagnostics
- Rising Alcohol and Drug Abuse Increases Demand for Allergy Diagnostics
- Increasing Cases of Allergies Drive Development of Advanced Allergy Diagnostics Solutions
- Focus on Single and Protein Allergens
- IgE Antibody Tests
- Allergy Diagnostic Reagents on Microchip
- Allergy Diagnosis Moves from Lab-based to Decentralized POC Tests
- Patch Test to Experience Healthy Growth
- SmartPractice Secures FDA Approval for T.R.U.E. Test(R) Patch Test for Pediatric Use
- Providers of Allergy Diagnostic Services Focus on Vertical Integration
- Allergic Diagnostic Challenges in Patients
- Enhanced Access to Allergy Diagnosis Medical Insurance & Instrument Allowances in the US Widen Market Prospects
- Typical Cost Structure for Allergy Testing
- Technological Advancements - Mobile Health Tools for Allergy Patients
- Technological Advancements - Nanotechnology for Allergy Diagnostics
- Application of Nanostructures for In-Vitro Diagnosis of Allergy
- Application of Nanostructures in Drug-sIgE Detection
- Application of Nanostructures for Detection of Allergen-sIgE
- Select Recent Launches in the Allergy Diagnostics Market to Bolster Market Expansion
- EUROIMMUM Develops EUROLINE DPA-Dx Pollen Southern Europe 1 Test for Pollen Allergies
- Hycor Biomedical Secures FDA Clearance for NOVEOS Allergy Testing System
- ASI Introduces IVT Allergy(R) 3 Screen Panel for Allergy Skin Testing
- CLA-1(TM) Luminometer In-Vitro Allergy Testing Platform for Accurate, Reliable Results
- Growth Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Allergic Disorders to Drive the Demand for Allergy Diagnostics
- Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Prevalence Rates among Global Adult Population
- Environmental Changes and Pollution Aggravate Incidence of Allergic Reactions, Resulting in Increased Need for Allergy Diagnostics
- Major Environmental Factors with Link to Allergic Diseases
- Growing Number of Food Allergy Cases Fuels Demand for Allergy Testing Kits
- Prevalence Rate of Five Common Food Allergies among US Adults
- Factors Responsible for Rising Prevalence of Food Allergy
- Burgeoning Aging Population and Longer Life Expectancy to Drive Allergy Diagnostics Market
- Inadequate Knowledge about Food Allergy Inhibits Growth of Allergy Diagnostic Market
- Expensive Nature of Allergy Diagnostics Approaches Limits Market Growth
- New Regulations and Statutory Provisions to Affect Diagnostic Allergen Extracts
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Allergens: A Prelude
- Key Allergy Stats
- Allergy: Symptoms and Causes
- Allergic Diagnostics: An Introduction
- Food Allergen Testing
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?
- Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains"
- With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?
- With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness
- A Strong Yet Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Allergy Diagnostics Market Under the Covid Lens
- Telemedicine Gains Prominence amid the Pandemic
- Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
- With Allergies on the Rise for Whatever Reason Be It Our Neanderthal Genes or Hygiene Hypothesis or Vitamin D Hypothesis, the Need for Effective Diagnostics Has Never Been Greater
- Global Prevalence of Allergies (In Million)
- Assay Kits Dominate the Allergy Diagnostics Market
- Inhaled Allergens Segment to Witness Fastest Growth
- US Dominates the Allergy Diagnostics Market, While China to Witness the Fastest Growth
- Rising Demand for In-Vitro Diagnostic Tests for Allergy Diagnosis
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fw66v
