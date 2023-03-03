Global Allergy Diagnostics Strategic Business Report 2023: Labs Embrace Automation and Advanced Allergy Tests for Fast Turnaround Times

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Allergy Diagnostics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global Allergy Diagnostics Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Allergy Diagnostics estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Assay Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15% CAGR



The Allergy Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 9.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Development of Effective Allergy Diagnostic Products Cuts Down on Healthcare Spending

Labs Embrace Automation and Advanced Allergy Tests for Fast Turnaround Times

Food Allergies - A Major and Growing Concern

Select Digital Technologies to Provide Help in Managing Food Allergy

Food Allergies Create Opportunities for Food Allergy Testing

ELISA Gains Lead as Preferred Food Testing Method

Need to Offer Quality Services at Affordable Costs Prompts Labs to Consider Reagent Rental Agreements

In-Vitro IgE Molecular Diagnostics to Transform Allergy Testing Market

Macro Array Diagnostics Unveils Allergy Explorer for Allergy Diagnostics

Rising Alcohol and Drug Abuse Increases Demand for Allergy Diagnostics

Increasing Cases of Allergies Drive Development of Advanced Allergy Diagnostics Solutions

Focus on Single and Protein Allergens

IgE Antibody Tests

Allergy Diagnostic Reagents on Microchip

Allergy Diagnosis Moves from Lab-based to Decentralized POC Tests

Patch Test to Experience Healthy Growth

SmartPractice Secures FDA Approval for T.R.U.E. Test(R) Patch Test for Pediatric Use

Providers of Allergy Diagnostic Services Focus on Vertical Integration

Allergic Diagnostic Challenges in Patients

Enhanced Access to Allergy Diagnosis Medical Insurance & Instrument Allowances in the US Widen Market Prospects

Typical Cost Structure for Allergy Testing

Technological Advancements - Mobile Health Tools for Allergy Patients

Technological Advancements - Nanotechnology for Allergy Diagnostics

Application of Nanostructures for In-Vitro Diagnosis of Allergy

Application of Nanostructures in Drug-sIgE Detection

Application of Nanostructures for Detection of Allergen-sIgE

Select Recent Launches in the Allergy Diagnostics Market to Bolster Market Expansion

EUROIMMUM Develops EUROLINE DPA-Dx Pollen Southern Europe 1 Test for Pollen Allergies

Hycor Biomedical Secures FDA Clearance for NOVEOS Allergy Testing System

ASI Introduces IVT Allergy(R) 3 Screen Panel for Allergy Skin Testing

CLA-1(TM) Luminometer In-Vitro Allergy Testing Platform for Accurate, Reliable Results

Growth Drivers

Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Allergic Disorders to Drive the Demand for Allergy Diagnostics

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Prevalence Rates among Global Adult Population

Environmental Changes and Pollution Aggravate Incidence of Allergic Reactions, Resulting in Increased Need for Allergy Diagnostics

Major Environmental Factors with Link to Allergic Diseases

Growing Number of Food Allergy Cases Fuels Demand for Allergy Testing Kits

Prevalence Rate of Five Common Food Allergies among US Adults

Factors Responsible for Rising Prevalence of Food Allergy

Burgeoning Aging Population and Longer Life Expectancy to Drive Allergy Diagnostics Market

Inadequate Knowledge about Food Allergy Inhibits Growth of Allergy Diagnostic Market

Expensive Nature of Allergy Diagnostics Approaches Limits Market Growth

New Regulations and Statutory Provisions to Affect Diagnostic Allergen Extracts

MARKET OVERVIEW

Allergens: A Prelude

Key Allergy Stats

Allergy: Symptoms and Causes

Allergic Diagnostics: An Introduction

Food Allergen Testing

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains"

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness

A Strong Yet Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Allergy Diagnostics Market Under the Covid Lens

Telemedicine Gains Prominence amid the Pandemic

Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

With Allergies on the Rise for Whatever Reason Be It Our Neanderthal Genes or Hygiene Hypothesis or Vitamin D Hypothesis, the Need for Effective Diagnostics Has Never Been Greater

Global Prevalence of Allergies (In Million)

Assay Kits Dominate the Allergy Diagnostics Market

Inhaled Allergens Segment to Witness Fastest Growth

US Dominates the Allergy Diagnostics Market, While China to Witness the Fastest Growth

Rising Demand for In-Vitro Diagnostic Tests for Allergy Diagnosis

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 100 Featured)

Alk-Abello A/S

Allergy Therapeutics PLC

ALPCO

Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory Pte. Ltd.

Astra Biotech GmbH

biomerieux SA

Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH

EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG

GA Generic Assays GmbH

INDOOR Biotechnologies, Inc.

Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.

Omega Diagnostics Group Plc

R-Biopharm Ag

Roxall Medizin GmbH

Siemens Healthineers

Stallergenes Greer

Tecan Trading AG

Theradiag

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fw66v

