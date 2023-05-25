Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market Report 2023: Growing Consumer Awareness Towards Health Benefits of Allergy Immunotherapies Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Allergy Immunotherapies Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global allergy immunotherapies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.4% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Aimmune Therapeutics

ALK-Abello A/S

Allergy Therapeutics

Anergis SA

Biomay AG

Circassia Pharmaceuticals

DBV Technologies

HAL Allergy Group

Hollister Allergy

Leti Pharma

Merck Group

Stallergenes Greer

This report on global allergy immunotherapies market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global allergy immunotherapies market by segmenting the market based on treatment type, allergy type, distribution channel and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the allergy immunotherapies market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Allergies Based on Environmental and Lifestyle-based Factors

Growing Consumer Awareness Towards Health Benefits of Allergy Immunotherapies

Technological Advancements in the Field

Challenges

COVID-19 Disrupting the chains

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Treatment Type

Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT)

Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)

by Allergy Type

Allergic Rhinitis

Asthma

Food Allergy

Venom Allergy

Others

by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

