Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market Report 2023: Growing Consumer Awareness Towards Health Benefits of Allergy Immunotherapies Fuels the Sector

The global allergy immunotherapies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.4% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Aimmune Therapeutics
- ALK-Abello A/S
- Allergy Therapeutics
- Anergis SA
- Biomay AG
- Circassia Pharmaceuticals
- DBV Technologies
- HAL Allergy Group
- Hollister Allergy
- Leti Pharma
- Merck Group
- Stallergenes Greer
This report on global allergy immunotherapies market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global allergy immunotherapies market by segmenting the market based on treatment type, allergy type, distribution channel and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the allergy immunotherapies market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Allergies Based on Environmental and Lifestyle-based Factors
- Growing Consumer Awareness Towards Health Benefits of Allergy Immunotherapies
- Technological Advancements in the Field
Challenges
- COVID-19 Disrupting the chains
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Treatment Type
- Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT)
- Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)
by Allergy Type
- Allergic Rhinitis
- Asthma
- Food Allergy
- Venom Allergy
- Others
by Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
