Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market to grow by USD 713.56 million|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
May 13, 2021, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The allergy immunotherapies market is poised to grow by USD 713.56 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the allergy immunotherapies market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of allergies, the recent approvals, and strong pipeline, and the growing market consolidation.
The allergy immunotherapies market analysis includes the product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the technological advances in allergy diagnostics as one of the prime reasons driving the allergy immunotherapies market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The allergy immunotherapies market covers the following areas:
Allergy Immunotherapies Market Sizing
Allergy Immunotherapies Market Forecast
Allergy Immunotherapies Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.
- ALK-Abello AS
- Allergy Therapeutics PLC
- ASIT biotech
- DBV Technologies SA
- HAL Allergy BV
- Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.
- LETI Pharma SLU
- Merck KGaA
- Stallergenes Greer Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Impact of COVID-19 on pharmaceuticals
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- SCIT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- SLIT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
