Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market Report 2023-2035: Celularity, Allogene Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics Driving Innovation, Heralding a New Era in Regenerative Medicine

08 Aug, 2023, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Allogeneic Cell Therapy: Global Market Report 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global allogeneic cell therapy market is estimated at USD 900 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during the forecast period, 2023 to 2035.
In the realm of regenerative medicine, the spotlight is firmly on allogeneic cell therapies – an innovative approach that promises to reshape how we treat various disorders. This comprehensive overview takes a deep dive into the forces driving this transformative field, ranging from the advantages of allogeneic therapies over autologous counterparts to the dynamic landscape of partnerships, clinical trials, and regional market trends.
Diverging Paths: Allogeneic vs. Autologous Cell Therapies
Allogeneic and autologous cell therapies represent distinct avenues within regenerative medicine. Autologous therapies involve using a patient's own cells, which are processed and reintroduced. While personalized, this process is time-consuming. Allogeneic therapies, on the other hand, utilize donor cells that are readily available, scalable, and cost-effective. They eliminate the need for personalized production, ensuring uniform quality, lower costs, and the flexibility to approach different donors for subsequent treatments.
Pipeline and Clinical Insights: A Global Wave of Innovation
The allogeneic cell therapy market is in the midst of a significant wave of innovation, with a vast array of stakeholders driving the development of therapies for diverse indications. Currently, over 470 allogeneic cell therapies are under evaluation across different developmental stages. These therapies target a range of disorders from infectious diseases to neurological and oncological disorders, signaling the wide-reaching potential of allogeneic approaches.
Recent approvals, such as Gamida Cell's Omisirge for hematologic malignancies, underscore the market's momentum. As industry and non-industry players collaborate and clinical trial results continue to inspire confidence, the allogeneic cell therapy landscape is evolving at an accelerated pace.
Partnerships: The Catalysts of Innovation
Collaboration has become a cornerstone of the allogeneic cell therapy market's growth. Companies are forming strategic partnerships to bolster research, development, and commercialization efforts. These alliances facilitate knowledge sharing, resource utilization, and access to complementary expertise, thereby accelerating the journey toward innovative allogeneic therapies.
For instance, Tessa Therapeutics' collaboration with the US National Cancer Institute demonstrates the potential of collaborative ventures in advancing allogeneic therapies. Over 90 partnerships established since 2019 highlight the enthusiasm within the sector to push the boundaries of innovation collectively.
Investment and Funding: Nurturing Breakthroughs
Investor interest in the allogeneic cell therapy market is evident from the significant funds raised by companies engaged in this space. Over the last four years, approximately USD 8.8 billion has been invested globally. Venture rounds have played a pivotal role in funding, indicating the growing confidence in the market's transformative potential.
This influx of funds not only fuels the development of allogeneic cell therapies but also spurs technological advancements and innovative breakthroughs.
Market Growth Factors: Challenges and Opportunities
Several factors drive the growth of the allogeneic cell therapy market. The ongoing dedication of industry and non-industry players, coupled with the prevalence of chronic and non-malignant disorders, is fostering the development and adoption of allogeneic therapies. Moreover, the challenges associated with producing autologous cell therapies, which are personalized and time-intensive, further underscore the transformative potential of allogeneic therapies.
Clinical Trials: Unveiling Efficacy and Safety
The robust allogeneic cell therapy landscape is supported by a plethora of clinical trials evaluating the effectiveness and safety of these therapies. Over 365 clinical trials are registered, targeting diverse indications such as hematologic malignancies, infectious diseases, neurological disorders, and more. North America dominates this arena, with around 55% of total enrollments.
The promising outcomes of clinical trials, like Allogene's ALLO-715 allogeneic CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma, underscore the credibility of allogeneic cell therapies and their potential to revolutionize treatment approaches.
Regional Market Insights: North America's Leadership
With a thriving ecosystem of allogeneic cell therapy developers, North America is poised to capture over 60% of the global market share by 2035. Rising disease prevalence, FDA approvals, and government support for reimbursement are propelling the region's market growth. The government's recognition of allogeneic cell therapies' transformative potential in enhancing patient outcomes is a testament to the industry's impact.
Key Players and Prospects for the Future
Numerous key players are actively pushing the boundaries of allogeneic cell therapies, targeting diverse indications. Players like Celularity, Allogene Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics are driving innovation. As these players continue to innovate and gain approvals, the allogeneic cell therapy market is on track for substantial growth, heralding a new era in regenerative medicine.
Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market Research Conclusion
The global allogeneic cell therapy market is in the midst of a remarkable journey, fueled by innovation, collaboration, investment, and promising clinical trial results. Allogeneic therapies hold the potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery through their immediate availability, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. With industry and non-industry players relentlessly pushing boundaries, the allogeneic cell therapy market is primed for robust growth, ushering in a new era of possibilities in regenerative medicine.
Key Topics Covered
1. PREFACE
1.1. Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market Overview
1.2. Key Market Insights
1.3. Scope of the Report
1.4. Research Methodology
1.5. Frequently Asked Questions
1.6. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Overview of Allogeneic Cell Therapy
3.2. Manufacturing Process of Allogeneic Cell Therapy
3.3. Advantages Offered by Allogeneic Cell Therapy
3.4. Challenges Associated with Allogeneic Cell Therapy
3.5. Recent Developments in Allogeneic Cell Therapy Industry
3.6. Future Perspectives
4. MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Allogeneic Cell Therapies: Market Landscape
4.2. Allogeneic Cell Therapies: Developer Landscape
5. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Partnership Models
5.2. Allogeneic Cell Therapies: Partnerships and Collaborations
6. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Types of Funding
6.3. Allogeneic Cell Therapies: Funding and Investments
7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
7.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters
7.2. Allogeneic Cell Therapies: Clinical Trial Analysis
8. KEY OPINION LEADERS
8.1. Methodology and Key Parameters
8.2. Allogeneic Cell Therapies: Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs)
9. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
9.3. Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market, 2023-2035
9.4. Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market: Product-wise Sales Forecast, 2023-2035
10. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Mesoblast
10.3. Triumvira Immunologics
11. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA
12. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
Companies Mentioned (378 Total)
- 920th Hospital of Joint Logistics Support Force
- AbbVie
- Academisch Medisch Centrum
- Acepodia
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics
- Adicet Bio
- Aegle Therapeutics
- Affiliated Hospital to Academy of Military Medical Sciences
- Affimed
- Alaunos Therapeutics
- Allogene Therapeutics
- AlloVir
- Alpha Biopharma
- Altaco XXI
- Amgen
- Angiocrine Bioscience
- Anhui Provincial Hospital
- Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
- Anterogen
- Antion Biosciences
- APICES
- Athersys
- Artiva Biotherapeutics
- Astellas Pharma
- Atara Biotherapeutics
- Athenex
- Athersys
- Autolomous
- Azidus Brasil
- Bayer
- Baylor College of Medicine
- Baylx
- Be The Match BioTherapies
- Beijing 302 Hospital
- Beijing Doing Biomedical
- Beijing GD Initiative Cell Therapy Technology
- Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology
- JD Biotech
- Beijing SH biotechnology
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- BHI Therapeutic Sciences
- BioCardia
- Bioceltech Therapeutics
- BioCentriq
- Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
- Biorasi
- Bioray Laboratories
- BioSenic (Previously known as Bone Therapeutics)
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- California Institute for Regenerative Medicine
- Cancer Research UK
- Capricor Therapeutics
- CardioCell
- Caribou Biosciences
- Cartesian Therapeutics
- Junta de Castilla y Leon
- Catalent Pharma Solutions
- Catamaran Bio
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Celixir
- Cell2Cure
- Cellavita
- Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult
- Cellectis
- Cellenkos
- Cellerant Therapeutics
- Cellerix
- Celltex Therapeutics
- Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG)
- Celularity
- Celyad Oncology
- Center for Breakthrough Medicines
- Central South University
- Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Limoges
- Chabiotech
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Changhai Hospital
- Huaxia Intech (Biotech) Biotechnology (Previously known as China Immunotech Biotechnology)
- China-Japan Friendship Hospital
- Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences
- Chinese PLA General Hospital
- Cipla
- Citospin
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cliniques universitaires Saint-Luc
- CoImmune
- Copenhagen University Hospital
- Corestem
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- Cynata Therapeutics
- CytoMed Therapeutics
- Cytopeutics
- Cytora
- Cytovia Therapeutics
- Daewoong Pharmaceutical
- Department of Health and Human Services
- Deverra Therapeutics
- Direct Biologics
- DiscGenics
- Dt&SanoMedics
- Duke University
- EdiGene
- Editas Medicine
- ElevateBio
- ENCell
- Enlivex Therapeutics
- European Commission
- European Union
- Ever Supreme Bio Technology
- Fate Therapeutics
- Ferrer Internacional
- FGK Clinical Research
- FibroBiologics
- Fondazione Matilde Tettamanti Menotti De Marchi Onlus
- Formula Pharmaceuticals
- Fortress Biotech
- Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
- Fresno Community Hospital and Medical Center
- FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
- Fundamenta Therapeutics
- Gamida Cell
- GC Cell
- Gemeinsamer Bundesausschuss
- Genentech
- GentiBio
- Genzyme
- Ghent University
- Global Cord Blood Corporation
- Glycostem Therapeutics
- Gracell Biotechnologies
- Granzer Regulatory Consulting & Services
- Greenlight Clinical
- Gwo xi Stem Cell
- GX Acquisition
- Qihan Biotech
- Hanyang University Medical Center
- HCW Biologics
- Hebei Yanda Ludaopei Hospital
- Help Therapeutics
- Henan Cancer Hospital
- Histocell
- Hope Biosciences
- Hospital Clinico Universitario de Valladolid
- Hospital del Rio Hortega
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Hospital Infantil Universitario Nino Jesus
- Hospital San Carlos
- Hospital Vera Cruz
- Huashan Hospital
- Hyundai Bioland
- iCAR Bio Therapeutics
- iCell Gene Therapeutics
- ICON plc
- Infectious Disease Research Institute (IDRI)
- IMAC Regeneration Centers
- Immunitybio
- Implant Therapeutics
- Imugene
- IN8bio
- Incyte
- inno.N
- Innovate UK
- Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering of National Academy of Sciences of Belarus
- Institute of Hematology & Blood Diseases Hospital
- Instituto de Salud Carlos III
- International Research Institute Servier
- Janssen
- JCR Pharmaceutical
- jCyte
- Jiangsu Topcel-KH Pharmaceutical
- Jinling Hospital
- JW Therapeutics
- Kadimastem
- Kangstem Biotech
- Karolinska Institutet
- Kinesiometrics
- KSQ Therapeutics
- Kuur Therapeutics
- Kyocera
- Legend Biotech
- LG Chem
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics
- Link Health
- Longeveron
- Lonza
- LUMICKS
- Lung Biotechnology PBC
- M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
- Magellan Stem Cells
- Magenta Therapeutics
- Masonic Cancer Center
- MaxCyte
- Mayo Clinic
- McGill University Health Centre
- Medac
- Medeor Therapeutics
- Medical University of South Carolina
- MEDIPOST
- Medpace
- Medsenic
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Mendus
- Merck Sharp & Dohme
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Mesoblast
- Ministerio de Ciencia e Innovacion
- Ministry of Health & Welfare (MOHW)
- Nanfang Hospital of Southern Medical University
- Nanjing Bioheng Biotech
- Nanjing Enricnk Biotech
- NantKwest
- National Cancer Institute
- National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
- National Institute of Health Research and Development (NIHRD) (Indonesia)
- National University Hospital, Singapore
- Nature Cell
- Neurona Therapeutics
- NexImmune
- NextCell Pharma
- Nippon Shinyaku
- Nkarta Therapeutics
- Nohla Therapeutics
- Northern Therapeutics
- Novartis Pharmaceuticals
- NuVasive
- Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center
- OmniaBio
- Oncternal Therapeutics
- Ono Pharmaceutical
- Orca Bio
- Orthofix
- Osiris Therapeutics
- Ossium Health
- Overland Pharmaceuticals
- Pandorum International
- PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou)
- Pfizer
- Pharmicell
- Phio Pharmaceuticals
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals
- Pierre Fabre
- Pluristem Therapeutics
- Poseida Therapeutics
- PPD
- Precision BioSciences
- Precision Biotech
- Pregene
- ProMab Biotechnologies
- Promethera Biosciences
- Protech Pharmaservices
- PT Prodia StemCell Indonesia (ProSTEM)
- Pulthera
- Q Therapeutics
- Quintiles
- R3 Stem Cell
- Red de Terapia Celular
- Regeneus
- ReNeuron
- Renji Hospital
- Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University
- Restem
- resTORbio
- RHEACELL
- Rigenerand
- Rigshospitalet
- Roche
- Royal Brompton and Harefield hospitals
- Ruijin Hospital
- S.Biomedics
- Salvat
- Sanofi
- Santen Pharmaceutical
- Sclnow Biotechnology
- SCM Lifescience
- Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University
- Sentien Biotechnologies
- Seoul CRO
- Servier
- Shanghai Changzheng Hospital
- Shanghai East Hospital
- Shanghai GeneChem
- Shanghai General Hospital
- Shanghai iCELL Biotechnology
- Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine
- Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital
- Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center
- Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital
- Shenzhen Pregene Biopharma
- Shenzhen University General Hospital
- Shire
- SK Bioland
- SMT Bio
- Sorrento Therapeutics
- Springworks
- Staburo
- Stanford University
- Stemedica Cell Technologies
- Steminent Biotherapeutics
- Stempeutics Research
- Taiga Biotechnologies
- Taipei Veterans General Hospital
- Taiwan Bio Therapeutics
- Talaris Therapeutics
- Tang-Du Hospital
- TC BioPharm
- Teijin Pharma
- Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center
- Tessa Therapeutics
- Tevogen Bio
- The Affiliated Hospital of Guizhou Medical University
- The Affiliated Hospital of Xuzhou Medical University
- The Affiliated Union Hospital of Fujian Medical University
- The Cleveland Clinic
- The First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University
- The First Affiliated Hospital of Henan University of Science and Technology
- The First Affiliated Hospital of Kunming Medical College
- The First Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University
- The First Affiliated Hospital of University of Science and Technology of China
- The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University
- The First People's Hospital of Hefei
- The Foundation for Orthopaedics and Regenerative Medicine
- The General Hospital of Western Theater Command
- The Marcus Foundation
- The Methodist Hospital Research Institute
- The Netherlands Organisation for Health Research and Development
- The Second Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University
- The Second Hospital of Shandong University
- The University of Texas Health Science Center
- The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Thomas Jefferson University
- TICEBA
- TiGenix (Acquired by Takeda)
- Timmune Biotech
- Tiziana Life Sciences
- Translational Biosciences
- Trinity College Dublin
- Tri-Service General Hospital
- Triumvira Immunologics
- Tscan Therapeutics
- Twist Bioscience
- UCI Medical Center
- UMC Utrecht
- UnicoCell Biomed
- Universitatsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf
- Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre
- Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman
- University Medical Center Groningen
- University of California
- University of Florida
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- University of Louisville
- University of Miami
- University of Minnesota
- University of Munich
- University of Sydney
- University of Valladolid
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Uppsala University
- National Cancer Institute
- Utooth Biological Technology
- VetStem Biopharma
- ViaCyte
- ViGenCell
- Vinmec Research Institute of Stem Cell and Gene Technology
- Vinnova
- Virginia Contract Research Organization
- Viscofan
- Vitro Biopharma
- Washington University
- Wugen
- Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital
- Xindu (A subsidiary of Xintela)
- Xinqiao Hospital of Chongqing
- Xintela
- Xuzhou Medical University
- Zelluna Immunotherapy
- Zhejiang University
- Zhengzhou University
