Global Allulose Market Expected to Regain its Position After the Pandemic Debacle with a Healthy CAGR of 11.7% in the 2022-2032 Timeframe [250-Pages] | Disclosed by Research Dive

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global allulose market is expected to grow significantly by 2032, due to the rising demand for low-calorie sweeteners among people all across the globe. Regionally, the North America region is expected to hold the largest share of the market.

Global Allulose Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global allulose market is anticipated to garner a revenue of $308,182.9 thousand and rise at a noteworthy CAGR of 11.7% throughout the analysis timeframe from 2022 to 2032.

Segments of the Allulose Market

The report has divided the allulose market into the following segments:

Nature: organic and conventional

Type: powder, liquid, and crystal

Application: food, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, sauces and dressings, beverages, and others

Region: North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Segment Sub-Segment Nature Conventional – To have the fastest growth by 2031 The increasing use of conventional allulose, as an essential ingredient in food and beverages, is expected to foster the growth of this market sub-segment further. Type Powder – Dominant market share in 2021 The use of powdered allulose in bakery items such as cakes, biscuits, bread, and many more, also in smoothies and other beverages is expected to propel the sub-segment forward. Application Bakery and Confectionery – Dominant market share in 2021 The rise in the use of blast monitoring equipment while constructing tunnels and levels of underground mines is anticipated to push the market sub-segment forward. Region Asia-Pacific – Dominant market share in 2021 The growing use of allulose in a wide range of pharmaceutical treatments and medicines because of its detoxifying and anti-oxidation properties is predicted to fuel the growth of the regional market in the forecast period.

Dynamics of the Global Allulose Market

The increasing demand for low-calorie sweeteners among individuals all around the globe is expected to fortify the growth of the allulose market during the forecast timeframe. Besides, allulose does not impact blood sugar levels, and being a rare natural sugar, it can help reduce the risk of many chronic diseases such as obesity which are expected to bolster the growth of the market during the analysis period. However, the growing stringent government regulations over allulose and its high cost may hinder the growth of the market throughout the estimated period.

Moreover, the increasing use of allulose in the pharmaceutical sector due to its detoxifying and anti-oxidation properties is expected to create expansive growth opportunities during the analysis timeframe. Additionally, allulose delivers numerous health benefits such as ensuring the regulation of heart rate, promoting weight loss, improving liver function, reducing digestive problems, and many more, which is expected to boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Allulose Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic caused several uncertainties and economic crises due to the imposed lockdowns across several countries. However, it has positively impacted the allulose market. This is mainly due to the relaxations given by the government of many nations for the manufacturing and processing of food. Moreover, post-pandemic, the market is expected to experience significant growth due to the increasing use of allulose as a novel ingredient in the manufacturing of food and beverages across many countries.

Key Players of the Global Allulose Market

The major players of the market include

Ingredion Incorporated

Cargill Inc.

Samyang Corporation

Bonumose LLC

Anderson Global Group

CJ Cheil Jedang

Quest Nutrition

Tate & Lyle PLC

Apura Ingredients

Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in October 2022, Brain Biotech AG, a well-established European industrial biotechnology specialist, announced its collaboration with Bonumose, a leading manufacturer of food ingredients such as allulose and tagatose. With this collaboration, the companies aimed to improve the enzymatic reactions in the production of low-calorie, ultra-low-glycemic, and naturally occurring sweeteners such as allulose.

What the Report Covers?

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Allulose Market:

About Research Dive

