Global Aloe Vera Extracts Market Report 2023: Featuring Pharmachem Laboratories, Aloecorp and Aloe Laboratories Among Others

Global Aloe Vera extracts are widely used for treating various diseases such as teeth and gum-related diseases, protection against skin damage, diabetes, among others. Moreover, factors such as relief from burns due to chemical injuries, sunburns, among others are expected to boost the growth of the global aloe vera extracts market.

The global aloe vera extracts market is segmented based on the form including gels, drinks, powders, capsules, and concentrates. Aloe vera extract-based drinks are expected to gain traction during the forecast period owing to their easy availability and low sugar content as compared to other drinks with artificial ingredients.

For instance, in July 2022, the organic beauty and Personal Care Company Organic Harvest introduced a brand-new assortment of organic aloe vera gel. There are four different versions of the products are available.



Among End Use industry, the cosmetics segment is expected to hold a significant market revenue share over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing demand and increasing awareness regarding harmful effects related to the use of chemical-based cosmetic products. For instance, chemical-based cosmetics such as skin allergies, acne, premature aging, and cancer, among others.



However, high doses of aloe vera extracts can lead to stomach pain, cramps, diarrhea, and kidney problems, among others. These factors can further hamper the growth of the global aloe vera extracts market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Lily of the Desert Organic Aloeceuticals

Aloe Farms Inc.

Terry Laboratories Inc.

Foodchem International Cooperation

Natural Aloe Costa Rica S.A.

Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.

Aloecorp Inc.

Aloe Laboratories Inc.

Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the Global Aloe Vera Extract Market based on the following parameters-company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Aloe Vera Gel Extract

Aloe Vera Whole Leaf Extract

Others

By Form:

Gel

Drinks

Powders

Capsules

Concentrates

Others

By End Use Industry:

Food

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Middle East

Africa

