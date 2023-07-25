Global Aloe Vera Extracts Market Report 2023: Featuring Pharmachem Laboratories, Aloecorp and Aloe Laboratories Among Others

DUBLIN, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aloe Vera Extracts Market, By Product Type, By Form, By End Use Industry, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Aloe Vera extracts are widely used for treating various diseases such as teeth and gum-related diseases, protection against skin damage, diabetes, among others. Moreover, factors such as relief from burns due to chemical injuries, sunburns, among others are expected to boost the growth of the global aloe vera extracts market.

The global aloe vera extracts market is segmented based on the form including gels, drinks, powders, capsules, and concentrates. Aloe vera extract-based drinks are expected to gain traction during the forecast period owing to their easy availability and low sugar content as compared to other drinks with artificial ingredients.

For instance, in July 2022, the organic beauty and Personal Care Company Organic Harvest introduced a brand-new assortment of organic aloe vera gel. There are four different versions of the products are available.

Among End Use industry, the cosmetics segment is expected to hold a significant market revenue share over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing demand and increasing awareness regarding harmful effects related to the use of chemical-based cosmetic products. For instance, chemical-based cosmetics such as skin allergies, acne, premature aging, and cancer, among others.

However, high doses of aloe vera extracts can lead to stomach pain, cramps, diarrhea, and kidney problems, among others. These factors can further hamper the growth of the global aloe vera extracts market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

  • Lily of the Desert Organic Aloeceuticals
  • Aloe Farms Inc.
  • Terry Laboratories Inc.
  • Foodchem International Cooperation
  • Natural Aloe Costa Rica S.A.
  • Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.
  • Aloecorp Inc.
  • Aloe Laboratories Inc.

Key features of the study:

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by key players
  • It profiles key players in the Global Aloe Vera Extract Market based on the following parameters-company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type:

  • Aloe Vera Gel Extract
  • Aloe Vera Whole Leaf Extract
  • Others

By Form:

  • Gel
  • Drinks
  • Powders
  • Capsules
  • Concentrates
  • Others

By End Use Industry:

  • Food
  • Cosmetics
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
  • U.K.
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • France
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • ASEAN
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Middle East
  • Africa

