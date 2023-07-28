Global Aloe Vera Market to Grow at 7.9% CAGR, Reaching $1,408.99 Million by 2030, Fueled by Increasing Demand in Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, and Food Industries

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aloe Vera Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aloe vera market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.9% to reach $1,408.99 Million in 2030 from $827.11 Million in 2023.

This report on global aloe vera market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global aloe vera market by segmenting the market based on enterprise size, industry vertical, platform type, ad format, pricing model and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the aloe vera market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Aloe Farms Inc.

Aloe Laboratories Inc.

Aloe Vera Australia

Aloecorp Inc.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Foodchem International Corporation

Forever Living Products Inc.

Herbalife

Lily of the Desert

Natural Aloe Costa Rica S.A.

Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.

Terry Laboratories Inc.

Market

Drivers

Enhancement of Hair Growth

Maintenance of PH Scale of The Scalp

Reduction of Dandruff

Challenges

Rise in Adoption of Ad-Blockers to Avoid Online Advertising

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Nature

Conventional

Organic

by Distribution Channel

Institutional Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Speciality Stores

Online

Others

by Product

Aloe Vera Gel Extract

Aloe Vera Whole Leaf Extract

Others

by Form

Concentrates

Gels

Drinks

Powders

Capsules

by End Use Industry

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Food

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

