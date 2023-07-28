Global Aloe Vera Market to Grow at 7.9% CAGR, Reaching $1,408.99 Million by 2030, Fueled by Increasing Demand in Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, and Food Industries

28 Jul, 2023, 11:30 ET
The global aloe vera market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.9% to reach $1,408.99 Million in 2030 from $827.11 Million in 2023.
This report on global aloe vera market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global aloe vera market by segmenting the market based on enterprise size, industry vertical, platform type, ad format, pricing model and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the aloe vera market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Aloe Farms Inc.
- Aloe Laboratories Inc.
- Aloe Vera Australia
- Aloecorp Inc.
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- Foodchem International Corporation
- Forever Living Products Inc.
- Herbalife
- Lily of the Desert
- Natural Aloe Costa Rica S.A.
- Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.
- Terry Laboratories Inc.
Market
Drivers
- Enhancement of Hair Growth
- Maintenance of PH Scale of The Scalp
- Reduction of Dandruff
Challenges
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Nature
- Conventional
- Organic
by Distribution Channel
- Institutional Sales
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Speciality Stores
- Online
- Others
by Product
- Aloe Vera Gel Extract
- Aloe Vera Whole Leaf Extract
- Others
by Form
- Concentrates
- Gels
- Drinks
- Powders
- Capsules
by End Use Industry
- Pharmaceutical
- Cosmetic
- Food
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
