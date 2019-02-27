GLOBAL ALOPECIA (HAIR LOSS) TREATMENT MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

Alopecia is the condition of hair loss, hair thinning, or balding anywhere in the body that can be an outcome of various malignancies.Cases of hormonal imbalance and aging can enhance the chances of developing chronic diseases like cancer, arthritis, depression, and hypertension, which would also lead to hair loss, especially among middle-to-late-aged people.



The global alopecia treatment market is expected to proliferate at 5.51% CAGR during the forecasting years of 2019-2027.



Growing disposable income coupled with the rising penetration of celebrity culture among the mass and the increased emphasis on visual appearance is contributing to the alopecia treatment market growth.Increasing cases of chronic diseases such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), Rheumatoid Arthritis and cancer causes a higher rate of occurrence of alopecia which is further profiting the said market.



The high economic development in the developing countries and the initiatives of organizations, such as National Alopecia Areata Foundation, American Hair Loss Association, etc. across several corners of the world are helping to spread awareness about alopecia and the available treatments are resulting in growth in healthcare expenditure specifically for the market.



The global market for alopecia treatment is geographically bifurcated into several regions, i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the remaining countries constituting the Rest of World segment. The alopecia (hair loss) treatment market in North America is expected to hold the largest share by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecasting years. The cumulative form of investment in research and development (R&D) coupled with the better & efficient healthcare facilities are contributing to the largest shareholding capacity of this region over the market.



Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., Histogen Inc., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Alès Groupe, Alpecin, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vitabiotics Ltd., Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., Johnson and Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Lifes2good, Cipla and HCell Inc. are some of the companies operating in the global market.



