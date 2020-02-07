Global Alternate Marine Power Market Outlook to 2027 - YoY Growth Rates, Lucrative Vessel Segments, Winning Imperatives of Leading Players

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alternate Marine Power Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents detailed information about important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating a landscape for the future growth of the global alternate marine power market, to identify growth avenues for market stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the global alternate marine power market would expand during the forecast period of 2019-2027.



The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the global alternate marine power market, which helps companies operating in the market in making strategic business decisions. The study also elaborates on significant changes that are anticipated to configure the growth of the global alternate marine power market during the forecast period. It also includes an assessment of key indicators that highlights the growth prospects for the global alternate marine power market, and estimates statistics related to the market growth in terms of value (US$ Mn).



The study covers detailed segmentation of the global alternate marine power market, along with key information and a competition outlook. The report provides the company profiles of players that are currently dominating the global alternate marine power market, wherein, various developments, expansions, and winning strategies practiced and executed by these players have been presented in detail.



Key Questions Answered



How are key market players successfully earning revenue in the competitive global alternate marine power market?

What would be the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global alternate marine power market from 2019 and 2027?

What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the global alternate marine power market?

Which vessel segment of the global alternate marine power market is expected to have maximum growth potential during the forecast period?

Which power requirement segment is expected to have maximum growth potential during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

2.2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Alternate Marine Power Market

3.1. Market Snapshot

3.2. Top Three Trends



4. Market Overview

4.1. Product Overview

4.2. Key Market Developments

4.3. Market Indicators



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

5.1.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.2. Restraints

5.1.1.3. Opportunities

5.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.4. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.5. Degree of Competition

5.3. Regulatory Scenario

5.4. Value Chain Analysis



6. Global Alternate Marine Power Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Power Requirement

6.1. Key Findings and Introduction

6.2. Global Alternate Marine Power Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Power Requirement, 2018-2027

6.2.1. Global Alternate Marine Power Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Up to 2 MW, 2018-2027

6.2.2. Global Alternate Marine Power Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by 2 MW - 5 MW, 2018-2027

6.2.3. Global Alternate Marine Power Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Above 5 MW, 2018-2027

6.3. Global Alternate Marine Power Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Power Requirement



7. Global Alternate Marine Power Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Vessel

7.1. Key Findings and Introduction

7.2. Global Alternate Marine Power Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Vessel, 2018-2027

7.2.1. Global Alternate Marine Power Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Container Vessels, 2018-2027

7.2.2. Global Alternate Marine Power Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Cruises, 2018-2027

7.2.3. Global Alternate Marine Power Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Roll-on/Roll-off, 2018-2027

7.2.4. Global Alternate Marine Power Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Others, 2018-2027

7.3. Global Alternate Marine Power Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Vessel



8. Global Alternate Marine Power Market Analysis, by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Global Alternate Marine Power Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Rest of World

8.3. Global Alternate Marine Power Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



9. North America Alternate Marine Power Market Overview



10. Europe Alternate Marine Power Market Overview



11. Asia-Pacific Alternate Marine Power Market Overview



12. Rest of World Alternate Marine Power Market Overview



13. Competition Landscape

13.1. Global Alternate Marine Power Market Share Analysis, by Company (2018)

13.2. Competition Matrix

13.2.1. Cavotec

13.2.2. ABB

13.3. Market Footprint Analysis

13.4. Company Profiles

13.4.1. ABB Ltd.

13.4.1.1. Company Details

13.4.1.2. Company Description

13.4.1.3. Business Overview

13.4.1.4. Financial Details

13.4.1.5. Strategic Overview/Recent Developments

13.4.2. Cavotec S.A.

13.4.3. Schneider Electric

13.4.4. Nidec ASI

13.4.5. MacGregor

13.4.6. PowerCon

13.4.7. Siemens

13.4.8. ESL Power Systems Inc.

13.4.9. VINCI Energies

13.4.10. Danfoss

13.4.11. Ratio Electric B.V.

13.4.12. Piller Group GmbH

13.4.13. Wartsila

13.4.14. Wabtec Corporation



