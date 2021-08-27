Global Alternative Data Market Outlook and Forecasts: A $69.36 Billion Market by 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Alternative Data Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Data Type (Credit & Debit Card Transactions, Social & Sentiment Data, Mobile Application Usage), by Industry, by End User, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global alternative data market size is expected to reach USD 69.36 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 58.5% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing emphasis on gaining alpha from hedge funds is expected to boost the demand for alternative data. The asset managers from hedge funds, mutual funds, private equity funds, pension funds, unit trusts, life insurance companies, and other BFSI entities are highly inclining to use alternative data to derive predictive insights. Moreover, the use of alternative data for risk management processes is expected to drive the market.



Nowadays, data sources are not limited to transactions and email receipts as companies are finding ways to extract data from various emerging sources. These include social media, web traffic, mobile devices, sensors, IoT-based devices, satellites, and e-commerce portals. The data analysts utilize this data in correlation with each other to derive various hidden patterns and insights. However, the data collected from some of these sources conflict with privacy regulations such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Thus, the data aggregators and end-users need regulatory compliance, which ensures their datasets are free from Personal Identifiable Information (PII).



North America dominated the market in 2020 with a share of more than 68.0% and is estimated to continue dominating the market from 2021 to 2028. The emerging presence of numerous alternative data providers in the U.S is the major driving factor. Companies such as Advan, Eagle Alpha, M Science, and YipitData are providing various types of alternative data, including credit and debit card transactions, email receipts, geo-location (foot traffic) records, mobile usage, satellite, weather data, social and sentiment data, and web scraped data. The acquisitions and partnership initiatives from companies, such as Nasdaq and S&P Global Platts, are further expected to fuel the regional market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as one of the fastest-growing regional markets over the forecast period. This is due to the rising use cases of alternative data in the BFSI, retail, automotive, and telecommunication industries. The use of alternative data for investments and risk assessment, particularly from companies in emerging economies, such as India and China, is expected to boost the regional market growth.



Alternative Data Market Report Highlights

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the companies are using alternative data collected from social media, mobile phones, applications, wearables, and other IoT-based devices to assess changes in consumer behavior patterns related to purchases and interests

By data type, the credit and debit card transactions segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the high accuracy of the data type and significant demand from asset managers

Based on end user, hedge fund operators held the largest revenue share in 2020 on account of the rising demand for alt data from the investors and firms to identify lucrative investment opportunities and generate alpha

The BFSI industry segment is held the largest share in 2020 as the entities such as hedge funds, mutual funds, and insurance companies are the early adopters of alternative data

North America dominated the global market and accounted for over 68.0% share of the global revenue in 2020. The region is expected to maintain its lead from 2021 to 2028

dominated the global market and accounted for over 68.0% share of the global revenue in 2020. The region is expected to maintain its lead from 2021 to 2028 Emerging economies, such as India , Thailand , Singapore , and China , are expected to drive the Asia Pacific market owing to the rising use cases of alternative data for predictive risk assessment



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variable, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Alternative Data Market: Data Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Alternative Data Market: Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Alternative Data Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Alternative Data Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

1010Data

Advan

Dataminr

Earnest Research

M Science

Preqin

RavenPack

Thinknum Alternative Data

UBS Evidence Lab

YipitData

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8vkcu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

