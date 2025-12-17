Global Alternative Investment Management LLC Announces Launch of Global Alts LLC - Unicorn Tech Fund III Targeting Late-Stage and High-Growth Technology Unicorns

APPLETON, Wis., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Alternative Investment Management LLC ("Global Alts") is pleased to announce the launch of Global Alts LLC – Unicorn Tech Fund III (the "Fund"), a new private investment vehicle designed to provide qualified investors with access to late-stage, high-growth technology companies—commonly known as "unicorns"—that we believe are reshaping global markets.

Unicorn Tech Fund III represents the next evolution of Global Alts' longstanding thematic focus on transformative technology investments, building on the management team's prior Unicorn Tech Fund I and II strategies. The investment objective of the Fund is to opportunistically acquire a diversified portfolio of private technology companies and complementary venture funds pursuing or benefitting from disruptive innovation from artificial intelligence and related technologies.

Since its 2021 spinout from its affiliate, Endowment Wealth Management, Inc., Global Alts has collaborated on raising six prior funds, deploying nearly $40 million across a broad array of alternative assets, including late-stage technology venture capital, financial technology, blockchain infrastructure, and sector-specific co-investment strategies. In 2024, Global Alts closed a single-purpose fund targeting an investment in Groq, a pioneering AI infrastructure company that completed a $640 million Series D round led by BlackRock Private Equity Partners.

Strategic Opportunity in Developing Technology Markets

"With Unicorn Tech Fund III, we are expanding upon our curated approach to sourcing what we believe to be unique private technology opportunities," said Prateek Mehrotra, MBA, CFA, CAIA®, Chief Investment Officer. "The private technology ecosystem remains rich with innovation, and we believe as generative AI and other technologies evolve, they may have the potential to further disrupt industries and create sustained growth opportunities." We believe our deep network of venture capital relationships positions us to identify companies solving complex problems with scalable business models."

The Firm believes that structural shifts—such as the rapid adoption of AI, automation, cloud modernization, and digital identity technologies—continue to generate significant need for mid to late-stage private capital and provide potential opportunities for investors seeking to participate in them.

Building on a History of Thematic Fund Management

"Unicorn Tech Fund III is a natural extension of our investment philosophy and the evolution of our private fund business," added Robert Riedl, CPA, CFP®, AWMA®, Managing Member. "High-net-worth investors are increasingly seeking access to private market opportunities that they cannot source through traditional channels. Our dedicated fund platform allows us to deliver these opportunities while maintaining the personalized, high-touch experience that our investors value."

About Global Alternative Investment Management LLC

Global Alts is a private fund management company that creates and markets private funds for Accredited Investors, Qualified Clients, and Qualified Purchasers, as well as institutional and nonprofit investors. The Firm focuses on opportunistic investments across global private markets, including venture capital, private equity, secondary transactions, and bespoke co-investment structures. Its investment team has a 25+ year track record of evaluating and accessing differentiated alternative investment opportunities worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.GlobalAlts.com.

Press & Investment Inquiries

Prateek Mehrotra, MBA, CFA, CAIA®

Managing Member, Chief Investment Officer

Global Alternative Investment Management LLC

[email protected]

920.785.6009

Robert Riedl, CPA, CFP®, AWMA®

Managing Member

Global Alternative Investment Management LLC

[email protected]

920.785.6011

Important Disclosures

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security, fund interest, or investment product. Interests in Global Alts LLC – Unicorn Tech Fund III (the "Fund") will be offered solely pursuant to a confidential private placement memorandum (the "Memorandum"), which will be furnished exclusively to Accredited Investors, Qualified Clients, and Qualified Purchasers on a confidential basis and only in jurisdictions where such offerings are permitted by law. Investors should review the Memorandum carefully and consider their ability to bear the risks described therein. No assurance can be given that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives or that any investor will receive a return of capital.

There are a significant number of factors that could cause the actual benefits and expectations with respect to the fund to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including the ability to identify and manage investment opportunities. An investment in the Fund involves significant risks, including the potential loss of all capital invested. Private investments are speculative, illiquid, involve the substantial risk of loss including loss of all capital invested. An investment in the fund is not suitable for all investors. Additional information regarding risks associated with alternative investments is available at www.GlobalAlts.com.

Any references to prior funds or investments are provided for illustrative purposes only and do not represent, and should not be interpreted as, an indication of future performance. You should not assume that any of the above content serves as the receipt of, or as a substitute for personalized investment advice. Investors should consult with their financial and tax advisors before considering an investment.

Global Alts relies upon the investment adviser registration of Endowment Wealth Management, Inc. based on certain no-action letters issued to the American Bar Association in the past. The activities of Global Alts' investment advisory activities are subject to the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and the rules thereunder and is subject to examination by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This communication may be deemed to be an advertisement under Rule 206(4)-1 of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Any statements contained herein reflect the opinions, beliefs, or views of Global Alternative Investment Management LLC ("Global Alts") as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. Certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain and involve risks and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially. Global Alts makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein and undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information.

