Global Alternative Legal Service Providers (ALSP) Market Report 2022: Competitive Developments, Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions & New Product Developments

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Alternative Legal Service Providers (ALSP) Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis by Providers, Service Type, End Users, By Region, By Country (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Alternative Legal Service Providers Market was valued at USD 15004.33 Million in the year 2021

The report presents the analysis of Alternative Legal Service Providers market for the historical period of 2017-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The companies' reorganisation of operations and recovery from the COVID-19 impact, which had previously resulted in restrictive containment measures involving social estrangement, remote work, and the closure of commercial activities that created operational challenges, are primarily responsible for the growth.



Based on the service type segment, the eDiscovery segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Alternative Legal Service Providers market in the year 2028. One of the main factors propelling the market growth is the Internet of Things (IoT)'s growing adoption, along with rapid digitization.

The demand for eDiscovery solutions for gaining access to and recovering information traces has increased as a result of the widespread adoption of IoT and cloud computing systems, which have significantly increased the generation of digital data.



Americas region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global Alternative Legal Service Providers market followed by Europe & APAC. Also, the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the presence of most populated countries such as China & India holding potential factors for the market to grow.



The increased emphasis placed on reducing operational expenses and streamlining processes by legal and governmental institutions is having a favourable effect on the market expansion. It is anticipated that additional variables, such as an increase in the volume of information kept electronically and a rise in the incidence of offences like tax fraud and money laundering, will fuel the market.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Alternative Legal Service Providers Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Alternative Legal Service Providers Market by Providers (Big Four, Independent ALSPs, Captive LPOs).

The report analyses the Alternative Legal Service Providers Market by Service Type - (eDiscovery, Litigation & Investigation Support, Legal Research Services, Others).

The report analyses the Alternative Legal Service Providers Market by End Users- (Legal Firms, Corporations, Others).

The Global Alternative Legal Service Providers Market has been analysed by countries ( United States , Canada , Brazil , United Kingdom , Germany , France , China , Japan , India , Australia ).

, , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

Competitive Landscape

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

Allen & Overy

Clifford Chance

Everlaw

Epiq

Integreon

LegalZoom

Lawyers on Demand

Morae Global

QuisLex

Exigent

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



1. Introduction

1.1 Alternative Legal Service Providers Overview

1.2 Scope of Research



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Dashboard

2.2 Regional Insights

2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection Process

3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation

3.3 Market Size Calculation



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Trends

4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics



5. Covid-19 Impact Assessment

5.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Alternative Legal Service Providers Market

5.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis



6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



7. Macro Economic Indicator Outlook

7.1 Global, Region wise GDP Growth

7.2 ICT Spending Worldwide

7.3 Worldwide Working Age Population

7.4 Growth in demand for law firm services

7.5 Worldwide Crime Index



8. Competitive Positioning

8.1 Companies' Product Positioning

8.2 Market Position Matrix

8.3 Market Share Analysis



9. Global Alternative Legal Service Providers Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Million & CAGR

9.1 Macro Economic Factor Impact Index

9.2 Global Alternative Legal Service Providers Market: Dashboard

9.3 Global Alternative Legal Service Providers Market Size, By Value, 2018-2021(USD Million)

9.4 Global Alternative Legal Service Providers Market Size, By Value, 2022-2028 (USD Million)

9.5 Global Alternative Legal Service Providers Market: Summary



10. Global Alternative Legal Service Providers Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Providers

10.1 Global Alternative Legal Service Providers Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Providers: Snapshot

10.2 Big Four

10.3 Independent ALSPs

10.4 Captive LPOs



11. Global Alternative Legal Service Providers Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Service Type

11.1 Global Alternative Legal Service Providers Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Service Type: Snapshot

11.2 eDiscovery

11.3 Litigation & Investigation Support

11.4 Legal Research Services

11.5 Others



12. Global Alternative Legal Service Providers Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By End Users

12.1 Global Alternative Legal Service Providers Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By End Users: Snapshot

12.2 Legal Firms

12.3 Corporations

12.4 Others



13. Global Alternative Legal Service Providers Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Region

13.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wl318

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets