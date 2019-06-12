Global Alternative Manager EJF Capital selects Artivest as Gateway to the Financial Advisor Market for Opportunity Zone Solution

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global alternative asset manager EJF Capital LLC ("EJF Capital") is the latest firm to join the Artivest platform, delivering its opportunity zone solution to financial advisors and high-net-worth investors.

Arlington, Va.-based EJF Capital is a global alternative asset management firm with $7.3 billion in assets under management, focusing on regulatory event-driven investment themes.

"We are excited to partner with Artivest to broaden the availability of our investment strategies to leading financial advisory firms and their high net worth clients," said Neal Wilson, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of EJF Capital.

EJF Capital specializes in financial sector investing, including real estate, and its programs seek to identify regulatory catalysts and structural changes that produce investment opportunities. The firm leverages a team of investment professionals in Washington DC (metropolitan area) and London to evaluate opportunities created by regulatory changes in both the U.S. and Europe. EJF Capital believes its regulatory expertise, real estate experience, and extensive network of financial and strategic partners, positions them well to capitalize on what many predict will be a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity.

Asheel Shah, EJF's Head of Real Estate and Senior Managing Director, said, "By being an early first mover in opportunity zones, we have been able to close multiple investments and build a strong pipeline of future opportunities before many funds even launched."

"At a time of growing demand for private illiquid alternatives among financial advisors and qualified high-net-worth investors, technology advancements are enabling greater access to both established and niche alternative categories," said Matt Osborne, Chief Investment Officer of Artivest. "We are proud to add EJF Capital to our steadily expanding platform serving financial advisors and qualified investors, growing in size and diversity with a range of alternative funds across sectors, stages and styles."

With the Internal Revenue Service having recently issued guidance on tax breaks for opportunity zone investors, Artivest published a white paper that outlines how to tap into the potential in this sector.

To download the white paper, "Opportunity Knocks: The Ins and Outs of Opportunity Zones," please visit https://artivest.co/blog/opportunity-knocks-the-ins-and-outs-of-opportunity-zones.

About EJF Capital

EJF Capital LLC is a global alternative asset management firm with $7.3 billion of assets under management. The firm was founded in 2005 by Emanuel Friedman and Neal Wilson and focuses on regulatory event driven investment themes. EJF Capital currently has approximately 85 employees and is headquartered in Arlington, VA with offices in London and Shanghai.

About Artivest

Since 2011, Artivest has been helping financial advisors and high-net-worth investors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia build better portfolios by transforming how they identify, access, and invest in institutional private alternative strategies. As the leading independent digital platform for hedge funds, private equity, and real assets, the Artivest Open Network delivers simplicity through intuitive technology, accessibility through disciplined product structuring, and efficiency through data-driven distribution. Run by accomplished fintech and investment industry executives in New York and California, Artivest is proudly independent and privately held by its employees and outside investors including Aquiline Capital Partners, Genstar Capital, KKR, and Thiel Capital. For more information, please visit us on artivest.co, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

