Global Alternative Protein Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Food Tech Innovations Drive Advancements, Edible Insects Gaining Popularity and Acceptance

News provided by

Research and Markets

17 Jan, 2024, 19:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alternative Protein Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global alternative proteins market is projected to reach $40.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period 2023-2030

The growth of this market is driven by rapid urbanization and growing consumer aspirations, increasing venture investments in the alternative proteins industry, innovations in food technologies, the high nutritional value of edible insects, and the environmental sustainability of alternative protein production and consumption.

However, the higher costs of alternative proteins compared to conventional proteins and consumers' high preference for animal-based products restrain the growth of this market. Furthermore, consumers' increasing inclination toward plant-based foods is expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in the alternative proteins market.

Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing awareness regarding the importance of protein-rich diets, the increasing technological advancements in the food & beverages industry, the fast-growing economy, and the wide availability of raw materials.

In 2023, the plant proteins segment is expected to account for the largest share of the alternative proteins market.

The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the growing demand from food & beverage manufacturers, the huge availability of raw materials for processing, and lower cost than other alternative proteins. However, the insect proteins segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly driven by the growing demand for environmentally friendly protein-rich food and the rising investments in edible insect farming.

In 2023, the plant protein-based applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the alternative proteins market.

The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing vegetarian and vegan population, consumers' rising demand for clean-label products, and the increasing investments and expansions by plant-based product manufacturers. However, the insect protein-based applications segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2023, the food & beverage segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global insect proteins market.

The large share of this segment is driven by the growing food shortage worldwide, the increasing consumption of processed whole insects as food, and the rising demand for high-quality alternative protein and amino acid sources among end users.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

  • What is the current revenue generated by alternative proteins globally?
  • At what rate is the global alternative proteins demand projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?
  • What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global alternative proteins market?
  • What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?
  • Which segments in terms of type and applications are expected to create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?
  • What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the global alternative proteins market?
  • Who are the major players in the global alternative proteins market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?
  • What are the recent strategic developments in the global alternative proteins market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Factors Affecting Market Growth

  • Rapid Urbanization and Growing Consumer Aspirations Driving the Demand for Alternative Proteins
  • Increasing Venture Investments Boosting the Production of Alternative Proteins
  • Innovations In Food Technologies Supporting the Growth of the Alternative Proteins Market
  • High Nutritional Value Driving the Consumption of Edible Insects
  • Increasing Focus On Environmental Sustainability Driving the Production and Consumption of Alternative Proteins
  • High Costs Impacting the Adoption of Alternative Proteins
  • Consumer Preference for Animal-Based Products Hampering Market Growth
  • Consumers' Increasing Inclination Toward Plant-Based Diets Positively Influencing the Demand for Alternative Proteins

Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.)
  • Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)
  • Roquette Freres (France)
  • Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)
  • Kerry Group plc (Ireland)
  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) (U.S.)
  • Now Health Group Inc. (U.S.)
  • Tate & Lyle Plc (U.K.)
  • Axiom Foods Inc. (U.S.)
  • Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada)
  • BENEO GmbH (A Part of Sudzucker AG) (Germany)
  • Glanbia Plc (Ireland)
  • Sotexpro (France)
  • Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation (U.S.)
  • CHS Inc. (U.S.)
  • Ynsect (SAS) (France)
  • Enterra Feed Corporation (Canada)
  • Protix B.V. (Netherlands)
  • Entomo Farms (Canada)
  • Global Bugs Asia Co. Ltd. (Thailand)
  • Aspire Food Group (U.S.)
  • EnviroFlight LLC (U.S.)
  • Haocheng Mealworm Inc. (China)
  • JR Unique Foods Ltd. (Thailand)
  • Armstrong Cricket Farm Georgia (U.S.)
  • Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch (U.S.)
  • Cricket Lab Limited (U.K.)
  • DIC Corporation (Japan)
  • Cellena Inc. (U.S.)
  • Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company (Taiwan)
  • Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.)
  • Bluebiotech International GmbH (Germany)
  • Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (Canada)
  • E.I.D.-Parry (India) Limited (India)
  • Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd. (China)
  • MycoTechnology Inc. (U.S.)
  • Enough. (U.K.)
  • Corbion NV (Netherlands)
  • Sun Chlorella Corporation (Japan)
  • Plantible Foods Inc. (U.S.)
  • Parabel Nutritional Inc. (U.S.)
  • Far East Bio-Tec Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
  • Far East Microalgae Industries
  • Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
  • Roquette Klotze Gmbh & Co. Kg (Germany)
  • Yaeyama Shokusan Co. Ltd. (Japan)
  • Unibio Group (Denmark)
  • String Bio (India)
  • Calysta Inc. (U.S.)
  • Angel Yeast Co. Ltd (China)
  • Lesaffre (France)

Scope of the Report:

Alternative Proteins Market Assessment - by Type

  • Plant Proteins
  • Soy Proteins
  • Soy Protein Concentrate
  • Soy Protein Isolate
  • Textured Soy Protein
  • Other Soy Proteins
  • Wheat Proteins
  • Vital Wheat Gluten
  • Wheat Protein Isolate
  • Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein
  • Textured Wheat Protein
  • Pea Proteins
  • Pea Protein Isolate
  • Pea Protein Concentrate
  • Textured Pea Protein
  • Pea Protein Hydrolysate
  • Pea Flour
  • Other Pea Proteins
  • Canola Proteins
  • Canola Protein Isolate
  • Canola Protein Concentrate
  • Other Canola Proteins
  • Potato Proteins
  • Potato Protein Concentrate
  • Potato Protein Isolate
  • Rice Proteins
  • Rice Protein Isolate
  • Rice Protein Concentrate
  • Rice Protein Hydrolysate
  • Corn Proteins
  • Corn Protein Isolate
  • Corn Protein Concentrate
  • Corn Protein Hydrolysate
  • Other Plant Proteins
  • Insect Proteins
  • Crickets
  • Black Soldier Fly
  • Other Insect Proteins
  • Microbial Proteins
  • Algae Proteins
  • Fungal Proteins
  • Mycoprotein
  • Mushroom Protein
  • Yeast Protein
  • Bacterial Proteins

Alternative Proteins Market Assessment - by Application

  • Plant Protein-based Applications
  • Foods & Beverage
  • Meat, Poultry, and Seafood
  • Bakery
  • Meat Analogs
  • Dairy Alternatives
  • Cereals & Snacks
  • Beverages
  • Other Food & Beverage Applications
  • Animal Feed
  • Nutrition & Health Supplements
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Other Plant Protein-based Applications
  • Insect Protein-based Applications
  • Food & Beverage
  • Processed Whole Insects
  • Processed Insect Powder
  • Insect Protein Bars & Shakes
  • Insect Baked Products & Snacks
  • Insect Confectioneries
  • Insect Beverages
  • Other Food & Beverage Applications
  • Feed
  • Animal Feed
  • Aquaculture Feed
  • Pet Food
  • Microbial Protein-based Applications
  • Nutraceuticals
  • Food & Beverage
  • Animal Feed
  • Cosmetics
  • Other Microbial Protein-based Applications

Alternative Proteins Market Assessment - by Geography

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Chile
  • Peru
  • Ecuador
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y4m4xv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Robot-assisted Endoscope Market & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030, with Competitive Analysis of Asensus Surgical US, Intuitive Surgical, Auris Health, Brainlab, Medtronic, Boston Scientific & Stryker

Robot-assisted Endoscope Market & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030, with Competitive Analysis of Asensus Surgical US, Intuitive Surgical, Auris Health, Brainlab, Medtronic, Boston Scientific & Stryker

The "Robot-assisted Endoscope Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities), By Region (North America,...
Western European Firefighting PPE Market Poised for Growth Amid Rising Fire Incidents - Western European Firefighting PPE Market Generated ?506.7 Million in 2023

Western European Firefighting PPE Market Poised for Growth Amid Rising Fire Incidents - Western European Firefighting PPE Market Generated ?506.7 Million in 2023

The "Western European Firefighter PPE Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Western European...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.