Global Alternative Sweetener Market 2019-2024: Market Set to Reach USD 17.3 Bn by 2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Alternative Sweetener Market (2019-2024) Share, Scope, Revenue, Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Segmentation based on Product Types, Applications and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global alternative sweetener market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during the 2019-2024 period and will reach a value of USD 17.3 Bn by 2024 from USD 13.17 Bn in 2019.



Based on product type, the high-intensity sweeteners segment accounted for the highest market share (41.0%) in 2019, since it is sweeter than sucrose and is used as diet sugar for health-conscious consumers. It was followed by the high-fructose syrup segment, with a market share of 31.2% in 2019. High-fructose syrup is available in liquid form and is used in food and beverages. The low-intensity sweeteners segment accounted for a market share of only 27.8% in 2019.



Based on applications, the beverage segment accounted for the highest market share (55.4%) in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during the 2019-2024 period. An increase in the consumption of diet variants of soft drinks and low-sugar beverages among health-conscious consumers is expected to fuel the growth of the beverage segment. The food segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Changes in sugar consumption patterns and rising awareness about low-calorie sugar alternatives are anticipated to drive the food segment.



North America dominated the global alternative sweetener market with a share of 35.5% in 2019. It was followed by Europe because of the imposition of the sugar tax by governments. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR (7.2%) during the 2019-2024 period. The consumption of sweetened food and beverages is high in the region, resulting in an increased incidence of diabetes and obesity. As a result, consumers are becoming health conscious and more inclined towards alternative sweeteners. The markets in Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are still at nascent stages but are expected to expand significantly.



Companies profiled

Archer Daniels Midland

Ajinomoto

Tate & Lyle

Ingredion Incorporated

Cargill

DuPont Nutrition & Health

Amai Proteins

Miraculex

Sugarlogix

SteviaOne

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive summary



2. Introduction



3. Global alternative sweetener market overview



4. Global alternative sweetener market - segment insights



5. North America alternative sweetener market



6. North America alternative sweetener market - based on product type



7. North America alternative sweetener market - based on applications



8. Europe alternative sweetener market



9. Europe alternative sweetener market - based on product type



10. Europe alternative sweetener market - based on applications



11. Asia-Pacific alternative sweetener market



12. Asia-Pacific alternative sweetener market - based on product type



13. Asia-Pacific alternative sweetener market - based on applications



14. Latin America alternative sweetener market



15. Latin America alternative sweetener market - based on product type



16. Latin America alternative sweetener market - based on applications



17. The Middle East and Africa alternative sweetener market



18. The Middle East and Africa alternative sweetener market - based on product type



19. The Middle East and Africa alternative sweetener market - based on applications



20. Market share of companies



21. Competitive landscape



22. Alternative sweetener start-ups



23. Conclusion



24. Appendix





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/voomwt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

