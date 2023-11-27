Global Alternative Sweeteners for Food and Beverage Industry Analysis Report 2023: Sugar Tax Initiatives Encourage Shift Towards Alternative Sweeteners, APAC's Fast-Food Market Fuels their Dominance

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Alternative Sweeteners Growth Opportunities for the Food and Beverage Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis takes into account external factors, including the impact of the Russo-Ukrainian War and inflation, focusing exclusively on the food and beverage industry. Furthermore, the study provides qualitative insights into selected novel alternative sweeteners, both caloric and non-caloric.

The global alternative sweetener market is experiencing growth driven by several factors. One key driver is the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity, coupled with a growing consumer preference for healthier lifestyles. This trend has led to increased demand for no- or low-calorie food products, consequently boosting the alternative sweetener market.

Moreover, the expanding beverage market in both developed and developing economies is contributing to the growth of the alternative sweeteners market. Additionally, the imposition of taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages, leading to higher prices, is prompting consumers to shift their purchasing preferences toward products containing alternative sweeteners across various beverage categories.

In terms of geography, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region emerged as the dominant player in the global alternative sweeteners market in 2022, primarily due to a significant increase in fast-food consumption and the rapid growth of the fast-food industry within the APAC region.

However, North America held the top position in terms of revenue generated within the alternative sweeteners market. This is partly attributed to the relatively high prices of alternative sweeteners in the region, partly due to import reliance on China. Looking ahead, APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the expansion of the regional food and beverage industry, a high prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and an increasing consumer awareness of healthier lifestyle choices.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Alternative Sweeteners Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Abbreviations
  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Definitions
  • Product Type Definitions
  • Product Type Definitions
  • Classification of Alternative Sweeteners
  • Key Competitors
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Drivers Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Market Trends
  • List of Novel Non-caloric Natural Alternative Sweeteners
  • Spotlight on Novel Protein-based HISs - Brazzein
  • Spotlight on Novel Protein-based HISs - Thaumatin
  • Emerging Natural Caloric Sweeteners
  • New Product Launches Focusing on Sugar Reduction in the Beverage Industry - 2022-2023
  • New Product Launches Focusing on Sugar Reduction in the Confectionery Industry - 2022
  • New Product Launches Focusing on Sugar Reduction in the Dairy Industry - 2022-2023
  • New Product Launches Focusing on Sugar Reduction in the Breakfast Cereal Industry - 2021-2022
  • Competitive Environment
  • Competitive Landscape - HISs
  • Competitive Landscape - LISs/Sugar Alcohols
  • Pricing Trends

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Alternative Sweetener Market

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type
  • Volume Forecast by Product Type
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Volume Forecast by Region
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - HISs

  • Growth Metrics
  • HISs Overview
  • Market Trends - HISs
  • Overview of Advantame
  • Overview of Neotame
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type
  • Volume Forecast by Ingredient Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Volume Forecast by Region
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Ingredient Type
  • Stevia (All Stevia Extracts) - Recent Market Activities, 2020-2023
  • Monk Fruit - Recent Market Activities, 2020, 2022, and 2023

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - LISs/Sugar Alcohols

  • Growth Metrics
  • LIS/Sugar Alcohols Overview
  • Overview of Lactitol
  • Overview of Mannitol
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type
  • Volume Forecast by Ingredient Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Volume Forecast by Region
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Ingredient Type
  • Allulose - Recent Market Activities, 2020-2023
  • Tagatose - Recent Market Activities, 2021-2023

6 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Clean-label and Natural Sweeteners Present Strong Growth Opportunities for the Alternative Sweetener Market
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Scientifically Backed Regulatory Policies for Artificial Sweeteners
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Novel Caloric and Non-caloric Natural Sweeteners Hold Strong Growth Potential

