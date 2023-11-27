Global Alternative Sweeteners for Food and Beverage Industry Analysis Report 2023: Sugar Tax Initiatives Encourage Shift Towards Alternative Sweeteners, APAC's Fast-Food Market Fuels their Dominance

27 Nov, 2023, 06:30 ET
This analysis takes into account external factors, including the impact of the Russo-Ukrainian War and inflation, focusing exclusively on the food and beverage industry. Furthermore, the study provides qualitative insights into selected novel alternative sweeteners, both caloric and non-caloric.
The global alternative sweetener market is experiencing growth driven by several factors. One key driver is the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity, coupled with a growing consumer preference for healthier lifestyles. This trend has led to increased demand for no- or low-calorie food products, consequently boosting the alternative sweetener market.
Moreover, the expanding beverage market in both developed and developing economies is contributing to the growth of the alternative sweeteners market. Additionally, the imposition of taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages, leading to higher prices, is prompting consumers to shift their purchasing preferences toward products containing alternative sweeteners across various beverage categories.
In terms of geography, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region emerged as the dominant player in the global alternative sweeteners market in 2022, primarily due to a significant increase in fast-food consumption and the rapid growth of the fast-food industry within the APAC region.
However, North America held the top position in terms of revenue generated within the alternative sweeteners market. This is partly attributed to the relatively high prices of alternative sweeteners in the region, partly due to import reliance on China. Looking ahead, APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the expansion of the regional food and beverage industry, a high prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and an increasing consumer awareness of healthier lifestyle choices.
