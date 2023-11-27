Global Alternative Sweeteners for Food and Beverage Industry Analysis Report 2023: Sugar Tax Initiatives Encourage Shift Towards Alternative Sweeteners, APAC's Fast-Food Market Fuels their Dominance

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Alternative Sweeteners Growth Opportunities for the Food and Beverage Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis takes into account external factors, including the impact of the Russo-Ukrainian War and inflation, focusing exclusively on the food and beverage industry. Furthermore, the study provides qualitative insights into selected novel alternative sweeteners, both caloric and non-caloric.

The global alternative sweetener market is experiencing growth driven by several factors. One key driver is the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity, coupled with a growing consumer preference for healthier lifestyles. This trend has led to increased demand for no- or low-calorie food products, consequently boosting the alternative sweetener market.

Moreover, the expanding beverage market in both developed and developing economies is contributing to the growth of the alternative sweeteners market. Additionally, the imposition of taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages, leading to higher prices, is prompting consumers to shift their purchasing preferences toward products containing alternative sweeteners across various beverage categories.

In terms of geography, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region emerged as the dominant player in the global alternative sweeteners market in 2022, primarily due to a significant increase in fast-food consumption and the rapid growth of the fast-food industry within the APAC region.

However, North America held the top position in terms of revenue generated within the alternative sweeteners market. This is partly attributed to the relatively high prices of alternative sweeteners in the region, partly due to import reliance on China. Looking ahead, APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the expansion of the regional food and beverage industry, a high prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and an increasing consumer awareness of healthier lifestyle choices.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Alternative Sweeteners Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Abbreviations

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Definitions

Product Type Definitions

Product Type Definitions

Classification of Alternative Sweeteners

Key Competitors

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Drivers

Growth Drivers Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Market Trends

List of Novel Non-caloric Natural Alternative Sweeteners

Spotlight on Novel Protein-based HISs - Brazzein

Spotlight on Novel Protein-based HISs - Thaumatin

Emerging Natural Caloric Sweeteners

New Product Launches Focusing on Sugar Reduction in the Beverage Industry - 2022-2023

New Product Launches Focusing on Sugar Reduction in the Confectionery Industry - 2022

New Product Launches Focusing on Sugar Reduction in the Dairy Industry - 2022-2023

New Product Launches Focusing on Sugar Reduction in the Breakfast Cereal Industry - 2021-2022

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape - HISs

Competitive Landscape - LISs/Sugar Alcohols

Pricing Trends

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Alternative Sweetener Market

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Volume Forecast by Product Type

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - HISs

Growth Metrics

HISs Overview

Market Trends - HISs

Overview of Advantame

Overview of Neotame

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type

Volume Forecast by Ingredient Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Ingredient Type

Stevia (All Stevia Extracts) - Recent Market Activities, 2020-2023

Monk Fruit - Recent Market Activities, 2020, 2022, and 2023

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - LISs/Sugar Alcohols

Growth Metrics

LIS/Sugar Alcohols Overview

Overview of Lactitol

Overview of Mannitol

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type

Volume Forecast by Ingredient Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Ingredient Type

Allulose - Recent Market Activities, 2020-2023

Tagatose - Recent Market Activities, 2021-2023

6 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Clean-label and Natural Sweeteners Present Strong Growth Opportunities for the Alternative Sweetener Market

Growth Opportunity 2: Scientifically Backed Regulatory Policies for Artificial Sweeteners

Growth Opportunity 3: Novel Caloric and Non-caloric Natural Sweeteners Hold Strong Growth Potential

